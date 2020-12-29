FCMB deepens financial inclusion, opens ultra-modern cash centre at Ikorodu, Lagos

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has again proved its mettle as a customer-centric financial institution that cares for the comfort of its customers by opening a world-class Cash Centre at Ikorodu, Lagos.

The ultra-modern Cash Centre, located at Oluwarotimi Adeola Street, Ori Okuta Junction, Off Isawo Road, Ajaguro-Owutu, Ikorodu, takes into consideration the convenience of residents and businesses present within Owutu and its environs, including the popular Ikorodu garage, Agric Junction and Haruna areas. The development, which is coming two weeks after the Bank opened another Cash Centre at Ipaja, a suburb in Alimosho local government in Lagos, is in line with the commitment of FCMB to bring financial services closer to the populace to deepen financial inclusion, especially in densely populated areas like Ikorodu where a large number of people desire excellent banking services.

The Cash Centre, which commenced operations on December 21, 2020, is powered by solar energy, and equipped with latest traditional and digital banking infrastructure that ensures convenient and secured financial transactions for customers in a relaxed and tranquil environment. This is in addition to the team of highly experienced staff deployed to attend to the needs of existing and potential customers of the Bank.

Speaking on the opening of the FCMB Cash Centre at Owutu, Ikorodu, the Managing Director, Mr. Adam Nuru, reaffirmed the commitment of the Bank to grow its network to meet the individual and business aspirations of its ever-increasing customer base across segments.

According to him, “this is another turning point in our commitment to ensure that Nigerians enjoy the very best of Banking experience from FCMB. We consider our presence at Owutu, Ikorodu as another great opportunity to further cement our relationship with Lagos and in turn, drive development in this part of the state. Ikorodu is one the fastest growing residential and business hubs in Lagos. As an inclusive lender, we recognise that the only way we can succeed is when we engage and support our customers to succeed.’’

Also commenting, the Divisional Head, Service Management of FCMB, Mr. Oluwakayode Adigun, said, “having a second physical outlet in Ikorodu to support our long existing Branch in the town reinforces our customer-centric approach. We assure that individuals and businesses at Owutu and its environs will enjoy the valued-added offerings which FCMB has been known for since its establishment 37 years ago. We will also use the opportunity to further optimise our strategic digital transformation drive by deploying channels that would promote rapid growth in the area. We urge existing and potential customers to take advantage of the benefits which the Cash Centre offers by banking with FCMB.”

FCMB, as a foremost financial institution in Nigeria, has continued to wax stronger by re-engineering its processes and leveraging on emerging technologies to offer seamless customer experience at all channels. This is in line with its values of Execution, Professionalism, Innovation and Customer-focus (EPIC)”. With its more than 6 million customer base, over 200 branches spread across Nigeria and upward growth in overall performance, the Bank has consistently proved its mettle as a resilient and dominant player in the Nigerian financial services industry.

These strides have earned the Bank several accolades and awards. The Bank recently emerged as winner of the prestigious award of Best SME Bank in Africa at the Asian Banker Middle East and Africa Regional Awards. In 2019, the lender was conferred with the award of “Most Business-Friendly Bank” at the BusinesDay Banking and Finance Awards. It equally bagged the award of “Excellence in Customer Experience” at the Finnovex Award held last year. In addition, FCMB was rated as the number one Bank for SMEs in Nigeria, courtesy of the Nigeria Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey report by KPMG.

With a clear understanding of its market and environment, FCMB is well positioned to continue to create value by delivering exceptional services, while enhancing the growth and achievement of the personal and business aspirations of its customers.

For more information about FCMB and it’s wide range of financial services, please visit www.fcmb.com