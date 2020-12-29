Paid Content
FCMB deepens financial inclusion, opens ultra-modern cash centre at Ikorodu, Lagos
This is in line with the commitment of FCMB to bring financial services closer to the populace to deepen financial inclusion.
First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has again proved its mettle as a customer-centric financial institution that cares for the comfort of its customers by opening a world-class Cash Centre at Ikorodu, Lagos.
The ultra-modern Cash Centre, located at Oluwarotimi Adeola Street, Ori Okuta Junction, Off Isawo Road, Ajaguro-Owutu, Ikorodu, takes into consideration the convenience of residents and businesses present within Owutu and its environs, including the popular Ikorodu garage, Agric Junction and Haruna areas. The development, which is coming two weeks after the Bank opened another Cash Centre at Ipaja, a suburb in Alimosho local government in Lagos, is in line with the commitment of FCMB to bring financial services closer to the populace to deepen financial inclusion, especially in densely populated areas like Ikorodu where a large number of people desire excellent banking services.
The Cash Centre, which commenced operations on December 21, 2020, is powered by solar energy, and equipped with latest traditional and digital banking infrastructure that ensures convenient and secured financial transactions for customers in a relaxed and tranquil environment. This is in addition to the team of highly experienced staff deployed to attend to the needs of existing and potential customers of the Bank.
Speaking on the opening of the FCMB Cash Centre at Owutu, Ikorodu, the Managing Director, Mr. Adam Nuru, reaffirmed the commitment of the Bank to grow its network to meet the individual and business aspirations of its ever-increasing customer base across segments.
According to him, “this is another turning point in our commitment to ensure that Nigerians enjoy the very best of Banking experience from FCMB. We consider our presence at Owutu, Ikorodu as another great opportunity to further cement our relationship with Lagos and in turn, drive development in this part of the state. Ikorodu is one the fastest growing residential and business hubs in Lagos. As an inclusive lender, we recognise that the only way we can succeed is when we engage and support our customers to succeed.’’
Also commenting, the Divisional Head, Service Management of FCMB, Mr. Oluwakayode Adigun, said, “having a second physical outlet in Ikorodu to support our long existing Branch in the town reinforces our customer-centric approach. We assure that individuals and businesses at Owutu and its environs will enjoy the valued-added offerings which FCMB has been known for since its establishment 37 years ago. We will also use the opportunity to further optimise our strategic digital transformation drive by deploying channels that would promote rapid growth in the area. We urge existing and potential customers to take advantage of the benefits which the Cash Centre offers by banking with FCMB.”
FCMB, as a foremost financial institution in Nigeria, has continued to wax stronger by re-engineering its processes and leveraging on emerging technologies to offer seamless customer experience at all channels. This is in line with its values of Execution, Professionalism, Innovation and Customer-focus (EPIC)”. With its more than 6 million customer base, over 200 branches spread across Nigeria and upward growth in overall performance, the Bank has consistently proved its mettle as a resilient and dominant player in the Nigerian financial services industry.
These strides have earned the Bank several accolades and awards. The Bank recently emerged as winner of the prestigious award of Best SME Bank in Africa at the Asian Banker Middle East and Africa Regional Awards. In 2019, the lender was conferred with the award of “Most Business-Friendly Bank” at the BusinesDay Banking and Finance Awards. It equally bagged the award of “Excellence in Customer Experience” at the Finnovex Award held last year. In addition, FCMB was rated as the number one Bank for SMEs in Nigeria, courtesy of the Nigeria Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey report by KPMG.
With a clear understanding of its market and environment, FCMB is well positioned to continue to create value by delivering exceptional services, while enhancing the growth and achievement of the personal and business aspirations of its customers.
For more information about FCMB and it’s wide range of financial services, please visit www.fcmb.com
Stanbic IBTC celebrates the Yuletide season with “21 Days of Christmas”
The 21 Days of Christmas campaign serves to encourage customers to spread cheer this holiday season.
In the spirit of this year’s Yuletide, Stanbic IBTC launched a 21 Days of Christmas Campaign, aimed at supporting its customers with products and services that meet their lifestyle needs.
This campaign serves to encourage customers to spread cheer this holiday season, while also reminding them of the wide range of Stanbic IBTC products designed to ease everyday living.
The products range from the ability to receive payments seamlessly without getting charged when using C’Gate, to being able to gift someone a mutual fund, to getting extra cash needed for the year-end celebrations using a personal credit card loan, customers can enjoy seamless financial solutions from Stanbic IBTC this holiday season.
Understanding the importance of having cash on hand to cater to self, family and loved ones this season, the financial organisation is reminding customers to take advantage of its EZ Cash product which provides instant loans that can be paid up over 12 months at a meagre 2.5 per cent interest.
Also, customers can access up to 50 per cent of their next salary in the form of salary advance, to meet urgent financial demands ahead of the festivities. Besides loans, the institution is also making cash more accessible by enabling ATM withdrawals without the use of a debit card using a simple paycode feature.
Not leaving out business owners, Stanbic IBTC has also provided an overdraft offer for entrepreneurial clients to stock up their stores or buy goods needed to meet their customers’ demands this season.
In the spirit of giving, Stanbic IBTC is encouraging customers to gift mutual funds that can help loved ones achieve their financial goals over the short, medium and long term. With as little as N5000, customers can buy mutual fund gifts for others, and those who spread the most cheer, stand a chance of getting rewarded with mutual funds.
Still on giving, customers can get between 5 to 10 per cent discounts when they shop with their Stanbic IBTC Mastercard or Stanbic IBTC Verve debit cards at various malls and outlets such as Hubmart, Pricepally, Chicken Republic, Konga, Kwik Delivery and Kwik Bites. Not to forget the @Ease Slash, which offers a reduction in bank charges on @Ease wallet to a flat rate of N10 from the regular bank charge for transactions.
To ensure that customers enjoy ease on all transactions, Stanbic IBTC’s mobile App and online channels will remain accessible for scheduled payments and instant transactions even on public holidays.
Our 2020 Story: Edu360 Degrees of Impact
Surprisingly, we have had one of our best years yet, going by the sheer impact we’ve made.
2020 has been one for the books.
Like many others, we were forced to pivot, and pivot quickly. As the pandemic hit, we reimagined what our year should look like and began to move from normal, to new normal, to better normal. The goal was clear – ramp up impact across the ecosystem despite the limitations, and ensure our community of educators, students, parents and other stakeholders was prepared for learning in and through the rapidly evolving realities.
Surprisingly, we have had one of our best years yet, going by the sheer impact we’ve made.
Here are the highlights of our year:
In May, we kick started engagement with a webinar for parents designed to ensure they were emotionally in tune with their kids who suddenly had to spend more time at home.
May 27, 2020 was Children’s Day and we hosted young people from all over Nigeria at a virtual book-reading event on the importance of maintaining proper hygiene.
In June, we held our first virtual conference, which brought together stakeholders across the education ecosystem to discuss the different ways we can advance education in the new normal.
At the core of the work we do at edu360 is teacher training and development. We recognise the impact teachers make and ensure we are contributing to equip them with the right knowledge and tools. Continuing from the over 1100 teachers trained in 2018 and 2019, this year, we trained 324 teachers through our virtual programs.
Following a campaign that began in August 2020, edu360, in partnership with Awarri, an Artificial Intelligence company, trained 25 kids during a six-week Robotics program. In the next phase, which has already begun, edu360 is partnering with several schools to include Robotics in their curriculums. Tutors from these schools will receive Robotics training for free.
In August, in partnership with Cece Yara Foundation, Edu360 delivered an awareness campaign to sensitise the public on the dangers of child abuse.
In the months of September and October, we held two webinars for parents, teachers and guardians on Internet Safety for kids and Navigating School Re-entry
As we gear up for 2021, please follow us on Facebook and Instagram, @unionbankng and on Twitter @unionbank_ng to stay up to date on everything Edu360.
Also, look out for the Mobo Game Jam.
inq. Digital Nigeria limited unveils new solutions
inq. Digital Nigeria is committed towards providing simpler and seamless solutions to complex business challenges for businesses across Nigeria.
inq. Digital Nigeria Limited, a leading cloud and digital solutions provider, has announced the launch of two new solutions – Edge-AI Video Analytics as a Service and Software-Defined Networking/Network Function Virtualization (SDN/NFV) Solution. These new solutions will enable businesses to build secure, cloud-ready, and AI-enabled networks to automatically review their surveillance videos in real-time.
Edge AI Video Analytics as a Service leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to analyze video content and applies data gathered from this analysis to provide critical insight and reports for your business operations. This solution is currently available in three offerings – Compliance as a service (facial recognition), Retail Analytics (crowd management) and Intelligent Security (monitor theft and transaction discrepancies). It is suitable for organizations that rely on real-time event monitoring and alerts while also enhancing efficient resource management by reducing time spent reviewing surveillance recordings
Software-Defined Networking/Network Function Virtualization (SDN/NFV) Solution, powered by uCPE architecture, provides enterprise-grade industry solutions at the click of a button. It enables businesses scale-up rapidly, reduce network costs in addition to creating a dynamic and secure network capable of responding swiftly to changing business requirements. inq. Digital’s SDN/NFV is available in three offerings: Branch Orchestration, Enterprise Branch Security and Managed NFV.
The launch of Edge-AI Video Analytics as a Service and SDN/NFV Solutions reiterates inq. Digital Nigeria’s commitment towards providing simpler and seamless solutions to complex business challenges for businesses across Nigeria.
inq.Digital Nigeria continues to leverage its core strength of innovation, exceptional customer service and regional experience to improve organizations’ efficiency, increase productivity, enhance revenue generation and drive significant cost savings.