Our 2020 Story: Edu360 Degrees of Impact
Surprisingly, we have had one of our best years yet, going by the sheer impact we’ve made.
2020 has been one for the books.
Like many others, we were forced to pivot, and pivot quickly. As the pandemic hit, we reimagined what our year should look like and began to move from normal, to new normal, to better normal. The goal was clear – ramp up impact across the ecosystem despite the limitations, and ensure our community of educators, students, parents and other stakeholders was prepared for learning in and through the rapidly evolving realities.
Here are the highlights of our year:
In May, we kick started engagement with a webinar for parents designed to ensure they were emotionally in tune with their kids who suddenly had to spend more time at home.
May 27, 2020 was Children’s Day and we hosted young people from all over Nigeria at a virtual book-reading event on the importance of maintaining proper hygiene.
In June, we held our first virtual conference, which brought together stakeholders across the education ecosystem to discuss the different ways we can advance education in the new normal.
At the core of the work we do at edu360 is teacher training and development. We recognise the impact teachers make and ensure we are contributing to equip them with the right knowledge and tools. Continuing from the over 1100 teachers trained in 2018 and 2019, this year, we trained 324 teachers through our virtual programs.
Following a campaign that began in August 2020, edu360, in partnership with Awarri, an Artificial Intelligence company, trained 25 kids during a six-week Robotics program. In the next phase, which has already begun, edu360 is partnering with several schools to include Robotics in their curriculums. Tutors from these schools will receive Robotics training for free.
In August, in partnership with Cece Yara Foundation, Edu360 delivered an awareness campaign to sensitise the public on the dangers of child abuse.
In the months of September and October, we held two webinars for parents, teachers and guardians on Internet Safety for kids and Navigating School Re-entry
As we gear up for 2021, please follow us on Facebook and Instagram, @unionbankng and on Twitter @unionbank_ng to stay up to date on everything Edu360.

Also, look out for the Mobo Game Jam.
Also, look out for the Mobo Game Jam.
inq. Digital Nigeria limited unveils new solutions
inq. Digital Nigeria is committed towards providing simpler and seamless solutions to complex business challenges for businesses across Nigeria.
inq. Digital Nigeria Limited, a leading cloud and digital solutions provider, has announced the launch of two new solutions – Edge-AI Video Analytics as a Service and Software-Defined Networking/Network Function Virtualization (SDN/NFV) Solution. These new solutions will enable businesses to build secure, cloud-ready, and AI-enabled networks to automatically review their surveillance videos in real-time.
Edge AI Video Analytics as a Service leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to analyze video content and applies data gathered from this analysis to provide critical insight and reports for your business operations. This solution is currently available in three offerings – Compliance as a service (facial recognition), Retail Analytics (crowd management) and Intelligent Security (monitor theft and transaction discrepancies). It is suitable for organizations that rely on real-time event monitoring and alerts while also enhancing efficient resource management by reducing time spent reviewing surveillance recordings
Software-Defined Networking/Network Function Virtualization (SDN/NFV) Solution, powered by uCPE architecture, provides enterprise-grade industry solutions at the click of a button. It enables businesses scale-up rapidly, reduce network costs in addition to creating a dynamic and secure network capable of responding swiftly to changing business requirements. inq. Digital’s SDN/NFV is available in three offerings: Branch Orchestration, Enterprise Branch Security and Managed NFV.
The launch of Edge-AI Video Analytics as a Service and SDN/NFV Solutions reiterates inq. Digital Nigeria’s commitment towards providing simpler and seamless solutions to complex business challenges for businesses across Nigeria.
inq.Digital Nigeria continues to leverage its core strength of innovation, exceptional customer service and regional experience to improve organizations’ efficiency, increase productivity, enhance revenue generation and drive significant cost savings.
Grenada as the Dream Investment & Citizenship by Investment Destination
Investors, particularly those with families, feel strongly that Grenada is the best investment destination to secure a prosperous future for generations to come.
An island that offers crystal blue water, white sandy beaches, nutmeg scented breezes, and a life-changing investment opportunity? Yes, such a place does exist. A high quality of life, well-developed infrastructure, low crime rate, and pristine natural environment make the island of Grenada not only a dream vacation destination, but also a dream investment destination. Located in the eastern Caribbean Sea, Grenada offers investment opportunities whose benefits reach far beyond its sandy shore. One of these opportunities is the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme administered by ultra-luxury resort developer, Range Developments.
Investors, particularly those with families, feel strongly that Grenada is the best investment destination to secure a prosperous future for generations to come. Second citizenship in Grenada recently became even more accessible for international investors, as the minimum investment criteria was reduced from US $350,000 to US $220,000. By investing US $220,000, plus associated fees in a government-approved real estate project, investors and their families are granted dual citizenship, which provides visa free travel to 140 coutries (including to the United Kingdom, Schengen Region, Russia, China) and allowS them to make an investment (suggested minimum is US $150,000) in the United States in exchange for residency (under the E2 visa program) and the ability to work there.
Range Developments’ government-approved project is Six Senses La Sagesse is the market leader and is expected to be complete by 2022. The hotel will feature one hundred luxury rooms and suites, oceanfront villas, spas, shops and watersports’ facilities. Citizenship in Grenada offers access to the USA E2 investor visa application, allowing one’s family to reside and work in the United States, as well as visa exemption for travel to approximately 140 countries, including the EU Schengen area, the UK, China, Singapore and Russia. Grenada is one of only six countries in the world that has a visa waiver agreement on a 30-day stay with China. Additionally, no visit to or residence on the island is required. With a processing period of approximately just 90 working days, Grenada’s programme is one of the only CBI programmes where passports are issued as part of the process.
Another reason investors say they chose Grenada is because of its flexible rules about what determines a family member. The programme provides expeditious processing of second citizenship for parents, grandparents, dependent children (below the age of 30), and unmarried siblings of the investor. After a holding period of five years, the investor is entitled to resell the investment to a subsequent buyer who may also apply for citizenship, while the original investor maintains his or her citizenship in perpetuity.
Saint Georges University is also an attraction for many looking for higher education opportunities, as it’s world-renowned for its medical programmes, including medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, and the health sciences. Grenada is one of the most politically stable countries in the region, with a democratic state and constitutionally held elections every five years. With relatively low inflation and a stable exchange rate, the country is also financially stable.
“Our projects have attracted over 1,600 investors and we have helped more than 4,000 individuals gain second citizenship so far,” said Mohammed Asaria, Managing Director and Board Member of Range Developments. “We always advise our clients that second citizenship by investment is a wise decision, but particularity for those with families, our programme in Grenada is a natural choice.”
Range Developments is the market-leading investment and hospitality company, operating across the Eastern Caribbean. Range Developments is the only company that has a track record of delivery in the Citizenship by Investment sector with multiple completed projects including the world acclaimed Park Hyatt St Kitts (opened in 2017 – awarded best New Hotel in the Carribean by CNN) and Kempinski Dominica (opened in 2019 – awarded as the Most Anticipated New Hotel in the Caribbean by Forbes.
Financial Services
Switch by Sterling: The remittance game changer
Subscribers to Switch will enjoy unlimited and seamless access to transfer money from abroad like regular wire transfers.
Although Nigerians in diaspora have always been able to access banking services in Nigeria through digital platforms, the recent introduction of the Switch banking app by Sterling Bank is bound to be a game-changer in the mobile banking space.
This is because Switch, a multi-service banking app, leverages technology to address some inadequacies of cross-border transactions and online money transfer such as Dollar to Naira or other convertible currencies on the front burner.
Regardless of exchange rate volatility, subscribers to Switch will enjoy unlimited and seamless access to transfer money from abroad like regular wire transfers.
Coming on board when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) unveiled a new policy that ensures unhindered remittances for Nigerians in diaspora, Switch has berthed as a product of corporate foresight and a veritable source of foreign exchange earnings for Nigerians.
…Mobile Apps have Come to Stay
The advent of Switch into the mobile banking space in Nigeria has raised the bar of competition in a territory where MoneyGram, Western Union, PayPal, WorldRemit and RiaMoney have held sway over the years.
The app’s user-friendly features have endeared it to Nigerians in diaspora and relegated the competition in every aspect of money transfer from abroad. Essentially, the app is uniquely designed for diverse financial products such as insurance, treasury bills, fixed income securities, payment requests, investments and asset financing, among others.
The money transfer app, which has gained frontline status in its short period of existence, stands out from the competition and serves as a hub for sending money to Nigeria from the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. The easy to use app provides an opportunity for issue resolution using e-mail and social media accounts.
… Coming on Board of Switch
In order to register on Switch, a client is expected to provide aname and contact information while the registration ends with funding of the account. This enables the client to deploy the savings account to transfer money into other Switch users for free and transfers to non-Sterling bank account with fees of N25 or less.
The Switch app can be downloaded from either the Google Play Store or App Store. Subscribers can effortlessly register on the web by a click on the web too. Proving attractive to Nigerians of 18 years and above, its simplicity is fast boosting subscribers’ confidence. Clients will pay zero fee for transfers in the first six months.
…Switch Hedges Subscribers against Fraud
The world of mobile apps is like a game of whack-a-mole. As one fraud is being tackled, fraudsters rear their heads elsewhere with new tactics. Criminals have always exploited the mobile space with fake mobile apps.
However, the ongoing uptick in registration for Sterling Switch is not unconnected with the mobile app’s fraud-protection strategy that runs on advanced machines, specially designed to thwart fraud at both the install and in-app levels. This effectively hedges subscribers of Switch against cyber attacks.
…Switch by Sterling, a win-win
Switch is indeed a game-changer. The much sought-after solution provides better value to customers, builds a stronger brand, unlocks power of better connection for customers and makes account opening easy.
Prospective customers need not download many apps in order to invest in different asset classes. Switch provides opportunities for subscribers to build wealth through investment in various asset classes. It boosts profitability for the custodian.
Subscribers can transfer above N50,000 to other Nigerian banks. In order to enhance its services along the value chain, the solution operates on extended partnership network with PIP iT in the UK, i-invest and Doubble.Ng, among other institutions.
As a top brand, Switch by Sterling identifies its target demography, encourages user engagement, ensures compliance with platform design guidelines, uses frictionless navigating features and is highly responsive.
Switch stands out as the cheapest means for Nigerians in diaspora to transfer money online without risks associated with cross-border transactions. The financial mobile app is fast becoming the benchmark for other mobile apps in the Nigerian banking space.