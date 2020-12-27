Financial Services
Bank of Industry seals landmark $1 billion syndicated term loan
The Bank of Industry has just successfully concluded a landmark US$1 billion loan syndication transaction.
The Bank of Industry has announced the successful conclusion of a landmark $1 billion loan syndication transaction, in a bid to improve its capacity to support MSMEs.
This is according to a verified post on the website of the Bank of Industry, seen by Nairametrics.
Nairametrics gathered that the transaction is the third major international debt syndication deal successfully concluded by BOI within the last 3 years. Prior to this deal, the bank had earlier in 2018 raised the sum of $750 million with the support of the African Export-Import Bank “Afreximbank”, this loan has been fully repaid.
In addition, in March 2020, the bank pulled off another €1 billion loan deal (Lead Arranged by Afreximbank, Credit Suisse, Rand Merchant Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited (SMBC)).
Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Nairametrics learnt that the key factors which led to the success of the deal include; the impressive credit ratings of the bank, its ISO certifications in both Quality Management Systems and Information Security, as well as its strong strategic partnership with domestic commercial banks, evident by the continuous provisions of credit enhancements and de-risking tools to BOI customers.
What you should know
- According to Investopedia, Loan Syndication is the process of involving a group of lenders in funding various portions of a loan for a single borrower. Loan syndication most often occurs when a borrower requires an amount too large for a single lender to provide or when the loan is outside the scope of a lender’s risk exposure levels.
- In lieu of the aforementioned point, Nairametrics gathered that 28 international financial institutions and funds participated in this transaction, which was initially pegged at $750 million, and later upgraded to $1 billion due to over-subscription.
- African Export-Import Bank, Credit Suisse, African Finance Corporation, Rand Merchant Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited (SMBC) are Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners of the deal, while the Export-Import Bank of China is the mandated lead arranger.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria supported BOI by providing a full guarantee for the facility and a 100% currency swap to mitigate the foreign exchange rate risk.
- Between 2015 and October 2020, the Bank of Industry with the support of its various stakeholders disbursed over ₦945 billion to 3,013,087 enterprises, thus creating over 6.87 million estimated direct and indirect jobs.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, a part of the notice reads,
- “With the successful conclusion of this deal, the Board and management of Bank of Industry is confident that the bank is now better positioned to catalyse domestic production and facilitate job creation on a transformational scale; enhance local industry competitiveness; attract domestic and foreign investments; integrate our local industries into domestic, regional and global value chains; grow our export earnings and positively impact the overall economic development of Nigeria in line with its mandate and especially in light of the planned commencement of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in January 2021.”
Why it matters
The deal affords the Bank the opportunity to improve its lending capacity in support of MSMEs across key sectors in Nigeria, providing medium and long term loans with moratorium benefits.
This is in line with the present administration’s goal to resuscitate the Nigerian industrial sector, creating 10 million jobs through leveraging on the Nigeria Industrial Revolution Plan and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.
Financial Services
A look at how much Nigerian banks paid their staff in 9-month 2020
Thirteen Nigerian banks collectively spent a total of N413.49 billion on their staff between January and September 2020.
Thirteen Nigerian banks on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange collectively spent a total of N413.49 billion on their staff between January and September 2020.
According to checks by Nairalytics – the research arm of Nairametrics, the N413.49 billion personnel cost represents a 6.36% increase compared to N388.77 billion spent in the corresponding period of 2019, despite the economic shocks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic this year.
The personnel expenses encompass all of a company’s expenditure in relation to staff remuneration and welfare within a specific financial reporting period.
In other words, such expenses may include salaries/wages, other benefits like health insurance costs, pension, training, amongst others.
FBN Holdings Plc
FBN Holdings Plc is a holding company for First Bank of Nigeria Ltd and other subsidiaries such as FBNQuest and FBN Merchant Bank, which means the figures represent personnel expenses for all the subsidiaries across the FBN Holdings group of companies.
- The bank paid a sum of N74.2 billion as personnel expenses in the review period, representing 16.9% of the N439.9 billion gross revenue generated in the same period.
- The premier bank posted an impressive performance in the year, growing its profit after tax by 31.7% from N51.7 billion recorded in 2019 9M to N68.16 billion in 2020.
- Staff cost incurred by First Bank Holdings increased by 7.2% compared to N69.2 billion spent in the comparable period of 2019, and 6.4% increase compared to N69.7 billion recorded in 2018.
- Checks by Nairalytics Research shows that FBN Holdings has a total of 9,016 employees as of December 2019.
United Bank of Africa
- UBA paid a total of N66.6 billion to its workers in the review period, which represents 14.7% of the N453.7 billion generated as gross revenue.
- The tier one bank increased its staff expenses significantly by 20.7%, from N55.2 billion recorded in 2019 to N66.6 billion in 2020.
- UBA also recorded a 5.9% increase in gross revenue (N453.7 billion) and posted a profit after tax of N77.13 billion as at September 2020, representing a 5.5% decline compared to N81.63 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019.
- As of June 2020, UBA has a total employee of 11,200, 15.4% decrease when compared to 13,237 recorded as of December 2019.
Zenith Bank
- Zenith recorded a 5% increase in staff expenses from N57.1 billion in 2019 to N59.9 billion in 2020, which represents 11.8% of the total gross revenue earned in the period.
- The most profitable bank on The Exchange grew its revenue by 3.6% from N491.3 billion in 2019 to N508.9 billion in the review period.
- In terms of profitability, Zenith Bank posted a profit after tax of N159.3 billion, representing 5.7% increase compared to N150.7 billion recorded in the comparable period of 2019.
- Zenith Bank increased its staff strength by 9% from 5,982 as of December 2019 to 6,521 by the end of June 2020.
Access Bank
- Access bank spent the sum of N57.1 billion as staff costs, 4.4% increase compared to N54.7 billion recorded in the previous year.
- It also recorded a 15.3% increase in gross revenue (N592.8 billion), while in terms of profitability, grew by 15.7% from N88.4 billion in 2019 to N102.3 billion as at September 2020.
- As of June 2020, Access Bank plc has a total staff strength of 5,576. This is 5% lower than 5,870 recorded as of the end of last year.
Stanbic IBTC
- The bank spent a total of N31.2 billion as personnel expenses in the 9-month period of 2020, 2.2% increase compared to N30.6 billion recorded in 2019, having also increased gross revenue by 15.3% to stand at N183.3 billion.
- Notably, Stanbic recorded an improved profit of N66.2 billion from N55.6 billion recorded in the same period of 2019.
- Stanbic IBTC also increased its number of staff between December 2019 and June 2020 from 2,936 to 3,004 respectively.
For a full list of the banks and their personnel expenses in 9-month 2020, see the table below. It also contains their personnel expense costs in the last four years for easy comparison.
Source: Nairalytics
What you need to know
- Of the thirteen banks under review, nine recorded positive increase in personnel expenses when compared to the corresponding period of 2019, while four recorded decline.
- The thirteen banks collectively posted a profit after tax of N678.2 billion between January and September 2020, 6.9% increase compared to the previous year (634.5 billion).
- According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, the staff strength of Nigeria’s Deposit Money Banks grew by 1.5% from 94,498 in Q2 2020 to 95,888 as of Q3 2020. However, it declined by 5.5% compared to 103,610 recorded as of Q3 2019.
Bottom line
Despite a very difficult year for the Nigerian economy, commercial banks maintained headcount and their payroll structure. This is perhaps due to the agreement reached between the central bank and the bankers committee in the wake of the planned downsizing at Access Bank.
Financial Services
CBN revokes licenses of 7 Payment Service Providers
CBN has revoked the licenses of 7 payment service providers and 1 switch service provider.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has revoked the licenses of seven (7) payment service providers and one (1) switch service provider due to their inability to meet up with their statutory obligations and conditions, wherein they were formed.
This is according to an Official Gazette of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, seen by Nairametrics.
Although the statutory obligations that the affected firms failed to fulfil were not mentioned, Nairametrics, however, understands that the recent revocation might be connected to CBN’s renewed drive to strengthen and ensure a credible payment system in Nigeria amidst the new wave of Fintechs in the country offering varying but often nuanced services.
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported that CBN had approved new license categorizations for the Nigerian payment system.
Checks into the latest disclosure by the apex bank revealed that the affected institutions will for a period of six months consecutively, cease to carry on in Nigeria, the type of business for which their licenses were granted.
What you should know
From the Gazette, Nairametrics gathered that the affected institutions are categorized into 2 schedules, with the first comprising of the 7 PSPs whose licenses were revoked, while the other comprised of a PSP whose Switch license was revoked.
- The 7 affected payment service providers (PSPs) whose licenses were revoked as contained in Schedule I are; Easifuel Limited, Transaction Processing System (TPS), Grand Towers Limited, Paymaster Limited, E-Revenue Gateway Limited, Eartholeum Network Limited and Globasure Limited.
- As contained in Schedule II, the sole payment service provider whose switch license was revoked is; 3Line Card Management Limited
- It is also pertinent to state that the affected firms are not barred from conducting businesses in Nigeria, however, their licenses to operate in their previous capacities as PSPs and Switch operator is what is revoked for the time being.
- According to an earlier modified guideline released by CBN two weeks ago, the minimum capital requirements to operate in Payment Service Providing and Switching/Processing capacities are N100 million and N2 billion respectively.
- Some of the services provided by a Payment Service Provider and Switch operators include; POS terminal deployment and services, PTAD, Merchant/agent training and support, switching, card processing, transactions clearing and settlement agents etc.
What they are saying
Excerpts of the press release reads:
- “I, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, in exercise of the powers conferred on the Central Bank of Nigeria under Sections 60 and 62 of BOFIA, CAP B3, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 hereby revoke the licenses of the payment service providers listed in Schedule I and the switch licence of payment services providers listed in Schedule II attached hereto.”
Financial Services
Switch by Sterling: The remittance game changer
Subscribers to Switch will enjoy unlimited and seamless access to transfer money from abroad like regular wire transfers.
Although Nigerians in diaspora have always been able to access banking services in Nigeria through digital platforms, the recent introduction of the Switch banking app by Sterling Bank is bound to be a game-changer in the mobile banking space.
This is because Switch, a multi-service banking app, leverages technology to address some inadequacies of cross-border transactions and online money transfer such as Dollar to Naira or other convertible currencies on the front burner.
Regardless of exchange rate volatility, subscribers to Switch will enjoy unlimited and seamless access to transfer money from abroad like regular wire transfers.
Coming on board when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) unveiled a new policy that ensures unhindered remittances for Nigerians in diaspora, Switch has berthed as a product of corporate foresight and a veritable source of foreign exchange earnings for Nigerians.
…Mobile Apps have Come to Stay
The advent of Switch into the mobile banking space in Nigeria has raised the bar of competition in a territory where MoneyGram, Western Union, PayPal, WorldRemit and RiaMoney have held sway over the years.
The app’s user-friendly features have endeared it to Nigerians in diaspora and relegated the competition in every aspect of money transfer from abroad. Essentially, the app is uniquely designed for diverse financial products such as insurance, treasury bills, fixed income securities, payment requests, investments and asset financing, among others.
The money transfer app, which has gained frontline status in its short period of existence, stands out from the competition and serves as a hub for sending money to Nigeria from the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. The easy to use app provides an opportunity for issue resolution using e-mail and social media accounts.
… Coming on Board of Switch
In order to register on Switch, a client is expected to provide aname and contact information while the registration ends with funding of the account. This enables the client to deploy the savings account to transfer money into other Switch users for free and transfers to non-Sterling bank account with fees of N25 or less.
The Switch app can be downloaded from either the Google Play Store or App Store. Subscribers can effortlessly register on the web by a click on the web too. Proving attractive to Nigerians of 18 years and above, its simplicity is fast boosting subscribers’ confidence. Clients will pay zero fee for transfers in the first six months.
…Switch Hedges Subscribers against Fraud
The world of mobile apps is like a game of whack-a-mole. As one fraud is being tackled, fraudsters rear their heads elsewhere with new tactics. Criminals have always exploited the mobile space with fake mobile apps.
However, the ongoing uptick in registration for Sterling Switch is not unconnected with the mobile app’s fraud-protection strategy that runs on advanced machines, specially designed to thwart fraud at both the install and in-app levels. This effectively hedges subscribers of Switch against cyber attacks.
…Switch by Sterling, a win-win
Switch is indeed a game-changer. The much sought-after solution provides better value to customers, builds a stronger brand, unlocks power of better connection for customers and makes account opening easy.
Prospective customers need not download many apps in order to invest in different asset classes. Switch provides opportunities for subscribers to build wealth through investment in various asset classes. It boosts profitability for the custodian.
Subscribers can transfer above N50,000 to other Nigerian banks. In order to enhance its services along the value chain, the solution operates on extended partnership network with PIP iT in the UK, i-invest and Doubble.Ng, among other institutions.
As a top brand, Switch by Sterling identifies its target demography, encourages user engagement, ensures compliance with platform design guidelines, uses frictionless navigating features and is highly responsive.
Switch stands out as the cheapest means for Nigerians in diaspora to transfer money online without risks associated with cross-border transactions. The financial mobile app is fast becoming the benchmark for other mobile apps in the Nigerian banking space.