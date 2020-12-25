Stock Market
Top 5 stocks on Christmas day
The Nigerian stock market has returned a whopping 43% year to date making it one of the best performing stock markets in the world this year.
This year’s performance contrasts sharply with 2019 when stocks closed negatively at 14.9% and it is on track to beat 2017 returns of 42.3%. The stock market turnaround began right during the lockdown but took off in late August as new monies from matured treasury bills and Omo auctions flowed into the economy.
According to information from Nairalytics research, about 57 stocks posted year-to-date gains at Christmas, a figure that is likely to touch 60 stocks by the end of the year. About 65 stocks currently post year to date losses.
Considering how beautiful the year has been for most stocks, Nairalytics data also reveal about 21 stocks have gained above 50% this year. See snapshot
Further breakdown
- Above 20% – 40 stocks
- Above 30% – 34 stocks
- Above 50% – 21 stocks
- Above 100% – 6 stocks
- Above 200% – 3 stocks
- Above 300% – 2 stocks
- Above 400% – 1 stocks.
Top 5 stocks in ascending order
Livestock Feeds – The Agro-allied company has had an amazing 2020 aided by the government’s support for the Agriculture sector and the border closure. Nigerian farmers may not be happy with the price of feeds but company’s like Livestock have reaped the benefit of higher prices and scarcity.
Current share price: N1.3
Opening 2020: N0.50
Year high: N1.52
Year low: N0.46
YTD return: 160%
Current earnings per share: N0.749
Airtel Africa – The telecoms giant has had a stupendous 2020 riding on the thirst for data amidst the Covid-19 lockdown. Its revenue rose 16.4% to $1.8 billion while EBITDA also rose 19.3% in the first half of the year respectively. The stock has also attracted the attention of foreign investors who have taken advantage of its duel listing to take dollars out of the country.
Current share price: N851.8
Opening 2020: N298.9
Year high: N851.8
Year low: N298.90
YTD return: 185%
Current earnings per share: $3.0
BUA Cement – The cement conglomerate has had a very busy 2020 where the fruit of its 2019 merger was expected to be fully operational. Some may attribute its share price increase to several factors including the usual Forbes effect. However, N59.3 billion posted in the first 9- month of this year as pre-tax profits is higher than the N50 billion posted in the whole of 2019.
Current share price: N60
Opening 2020: N18.1
Year high: N60
Year low: N27.6
YTD return: 231%
Current earnings per share: $3.0
FTN Cocoa – Another Agro-allied company but with more opaque than transparent operations in the year under review. There are no fundamental reasons (from our point of view) why the stocks should be attracting this much value so we are left to assume the shareholders are bracing up for a potential capital raise. The company also posted a loss in its latest period to date result.
Over half of its current returns were made in the last 25 days.
Current share price: N0.89
Opening 2020: N0.2
Year high: N0.89
Year low: N0.2
YTD return: 345%
Current earnings per share: -N15.9
Sunu Assurance – Yet another one of the less glamorous stocks on the exchange that have attracted a significant increase in its valuation this year. In fact, this is officially the best performing Nigerian stock on Christmas day.
Sunu has a francophone owned insurance company and borne out of the merger between Equity Indemnity Insurance and First Assurance. Just like, FTN Cocoa there is no apparent fundamental reason for its share price appreciation so we are left to assume this is due to the recapitalization effort being carried out in the Insurance sector. It is likely that the recent rally is tied to a potential fundraising in the company.
Current share price: N1.00
Opening 2020: N0.2
Year high: N0.22
Year low: N0.2
YTD return: 400%
Current earnings per share: N1.3
FCMB founder, Otunba Olasubomi Balogun splashes N15.35 million on additional 5million stocks
The FCMB founder paid a cumulative sum of N15.35 million for a total of 5.1 million additional stocks.
The Founder of FCMB Group, Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun, has doled out a total sum of N15.35 million to purchase additional 5.1 million stocks of the firm.
This is according to a recent disclosure, signed by the firm’s Secretary, Olufunmilayo Adedibu, seen by Nairametrics.
Nairametrics gathered that the transactions occurred in five tranches, with an average price of N2.9925 and an aggregate volume of 5,123,275 units. The dates for the transactions are; 18th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th of December 2020 respectively.
Transaction breakdown
- In the first tranche, a total of 1,299,198 units of the firm’s stock were purchased at N3.0154, implying that a total sum of N3,917,601.65 was spent at this stage.
- In the second tranche, a total of 524,077 units of the firm’s stock were purchased at N2.9674, totalling N1,555,146.09.
- The third tranche recorded the purchase of 1,100,000 units of the firm’s stock at N2.9779, grossing N3,275,690.
- The fourth tranche recorded the purchase of 200,000 units of the firm’s stock at N2.9997, grossing N599,940.
- The last tranche recorded the purchase of 2,000,000 units of the firm’s stock at N3.0019, totalling N6,003,800.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that FCMB Group posted a revenue of N48.3 billion for the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2020), recording an impressive result across key financial metrics.
- It is also pertinent to note that this type of stock is casually referred to as “Founders stock” and differs from common stock in the sense that, they can only be issued at face value and it comes with a vesting schedule
Zenith Bank, Access Bank, most traded Nigerian Stocks W/W, investors gain N1.04 trillion
Thirty- five (35) equities appreciated at price during the week, lower than fifty-three (53) equities in the previous week.
Nigerian stocks ended the trading week cumulatively on a bullish note.
It was a four-day trading week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Friday 25th of December 2020, as a Public Holiday in commemoration of the Christmas celebration.
The All Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 5.42% to close the week at 38,800.01 and N20.279 trillion respectively. Investors gained N1.04 trillion in the past four trading sessions.
- Meanwhile, a total turnover of 2.756 billion shares worth N40.311 billion in 17,459 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.893 billion shares valued at N17.647 billion that exchanged hands last week in 20,660 deals.
- The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 2.106 billion shares valued at N19.454 billion traded in 8,327 deals; thus contributing 76.40% and 48.26% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 182.099 million shares worth N4.392 billion in 2,485 deals. The third place was the Industrial Goods Industry, with a turnover of 145.808 million shares worth N10.632 billion in 2,587 deals.
- Trading in the top three equities namely Access Bank Plc., Zenith Bank Plc., and AXA Mansard Insurance Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 1.439 billion shares worth N13.881 billion in 2,972 deals, contributing 52.23% and 34.44% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- Thirty- five (35) equities appreciated at price during the week, lower than fifty-three (53) equities in the previous week. Eighteen (18) equities depreciated in price, higher than seventeen (17)equities in the previous week; while one hundred and eight (108) equities remained unchanged, higher than ninety-one (91) recorded in the previous week.
Top gainers
- FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC up 43.55% to close at N0.89
- JAPAUL GOLD & VENTURES PLC up 41.18% to close at N0.48
- B.O.C. GASES PLC. up 20.83% to close at N8.70
- DANGOTE CEMENT PLC up 16.95% to close at N245.00
- OANDO PLC up 15.92% to close at N3.64
- AXAMANSARD INSURANCE PLC up 14.13% to close at N1.05
- CUTIX PLC. up 13.76% to close at N2.15
- LASACO ASSURANCE PLC. up 13.33% to close at N0.34
- CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GRP PLC up 11.41% to close at N2.05
- HONEYWELL FLOUR MILL PLC up 10.81% to close at N1.23
Top losers
- TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC. down 9.20% to close at N0.79
- JOHN HOLT PLC. down 8.93% to close at N0.51
- CHAMPION BREW. PLC. down 7.87% to close at N0.82
- INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC. down 5.90% to close at N5.90
- ARDOVA PLC down 5.24% to close at N13.55
- LAFARGE AFRICA PLC. down 4.55% to close at N21.00
- NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC down 4.17% to close at N2.30
- MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC. down 3.90% to close at N3.70
- CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC down 3.33% to close at N0.29
- JAIZ BANK PLC down 3.23% to close at N0.60
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks unsurprisingly recorded impressive gains W/W, as investors increased their buying pressure, especially on NSE30 stocks that include Dangote, Airtel, and lately Guinness.
- Nigerian’s crude, selling at $51/barrel, kept stocks rally up. Stock experts anticipate the present bullish run currently playing at Africa’s best-performing equity market will remain long term, albeit alongside profit-taking seen lately at its last trading session.
- However, Nairametrics, envisage cautious buying, taking into consideration the low presence of the Foreign portfolio investors amid low investments seen lately in the Nigerian Stock Exchange amid stringent capital controls set in place by Nigeria’s Apex bank could limit the Stocks bull upside in the coming year.
GTBank, UBA, WAPCO halt bullish trend at Africa’s best-performing stock market
The market breadth closed positive as SKYAVN led 21 Gainers as against 8 Losers topped by CHAMPION at the end of today’s session
Nigerian stocks ended the last trading session on a near stalemate. The All Share index dropped slightly by -0.01% to close at 38,800.01 index points as against the +2.40% gain seen on Wednesday.
- Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +44.55%. Nigerian Stock Exchange capitalization stood at N20.279 trillion.
- Nigerian bourse trading turnover plunged significantly closing negative as volume moved down by -73.97% as against +238.56% uptick recorded in the previous session. ZENITHBANK, GUARANTY, and FLOURMILL were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed positive as SKYAVN led 21 Gainers as against 8 Losers topped by CHAMPION at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
- CHAMPION leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Top Gainers
- SKYAVN up 9.22% to close at N3.2
- OANDO up 8.66% to close at N3.64
- CAP up 7.61% to close at N20.5
- FLOURMILL up 5.08% to close at N27.95
- AFRIPRUD up 2.12% to close at N6.25
Top Losers
- CHAMPION down 7.87% to close at N0.82
- MAYBAKER down 1.33% to close at N3.7
- WAPCO down 4.76% to close at N21
- GUARANTY down 0.61% to close at N32.8
- UBA down 0.59% to close at N8.45
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended the last trading session on a slightly bearish note, amid falling oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session. At the time of writing this report, Brent crude was trading below $51/barrel.
- That said, significant gains seen from NSE30 Stocks that include CAP, Flourmill, couldn’t stop Nigerian stocks from closing slightly red, as sell-offs intensified among leading Tier-1 banks and medium capitalized stocks.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, on the sentiments that recent price action shows a pause in the bullish momentum, however, stock traders anticipate the bullish run is still in play for the long term.
