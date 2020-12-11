Market Views
Investors gain big on Airbnb, now worth over $100 billion
Global investors are cashing big time on the world’s biggest online vacation rental company, popularly referred to as Airbnb.
Following a remarkable comeback, the company’s share began trading on at its debut for $146 per share, more than double its initial public offer price and values the business at more than $100 billion.
The recent valuation of Airbnb represents a major leap, taking into account its previous valuation high of $31 billion in a 2017 financing round.
At its present trading valuation, Airbnb is more valuable than Uber, and more than two leading hospitality giants Hilton and Marriott combined.
What this means
The amazing surge seen in Airbnb’s stock price lately revealed the strong bias of global investors towards its business model and the latest signal in what’s shaping up to be a good week for the company.
- Airbnb, the biggest and most popular vacation online rental marketplace, known for disrupting the hospitality industry, is now listed on the Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol ‘ABNB’.
- Airbnb has become a household name amongst millennials and a growing middle-class population, as it has changed the hold big hotel businesses had on the accommodation industry, leading hotels to reform their business strategies.
- Airbnb is an online marketplace that allows individuals to let out their apartments or spare rooms to intended guests, at prices often lower than hotels.
- Airbnb makes a cut of 3% commission of every booking from those individuals listing their apartments on Airbnb’s platform, and between 6% and 12% from guests that book via its platform.
What you should know
Nairametrics, a few days ago, did an in-depth analysis on why it felt the company’s IPO might be worth your money.
Though, Airbnb’s seeming entry into the public market looks new, the business has built a consistent pathway of generating impressive revenue that it’s closest rivals (Bookings, Expedia) would turn green at.
- Last year alone, Airbnb’s gross bookings earnings of $38 billion were 35% that of Expedia and 39% of Booking Holdings Inc., and it kept the momentum fired up, that it closed it amazingly to 62% and 64%, respectively, when taking to account the recent year to date periodicity.
Top 5 richest people gain over $200 billion in 365 days
In a year that was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s top 5 richest people gained over $200 billion.
Four of the top five in the list of the world richest people on the planet unsurprisingly are from the technology sector amid the top 5 gaining over $200 billion YTD, according to data retrieved from Bloomberg Billionaires Index data.
Jef Bezos
- Top on the list, is Jeff Bezos, the CEO, and founder of Amazon.
- He is presently valued at about $182 billion, showing a gain of a whopping $67 billion.
- Coming from strong gains from his online retail company now worth over $1.5 trillion, Amazon is the world’s largest retail cyber company site in terms of market value.
Elon Musk
- Tech whiz kid, Elon Musk who recently overtook the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, is ranked 2nd. He is now estimated to be worth about $147 billion, showing a yearly gain not seen in modern history, of about $119 billion.
- He founded and leads top tech companies like Tesla, Space, and Neuralink, which has shown admirable strides in the tech ecosystem.
- Tesla Stock surprisingly has returned about 800% within a year alone to investors and now has a market capitalization that stands at $608 billion (bigger than Africa’s largest economy).
- He is within the striking distance of the present world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos.
Bill Gates
- In the third position is another popular tech founder, Bill Gates, the founder of the most valuable software company, Microsoft.
- Bill Gates made his wealth when he simplified the computer operating system by creating Microsoft Windows, the leading operating system in personal computers globally today.
- For many years Gates had been the world’s richest man. He now has a wealth fortune of $129 billion with a yearly gain of about $15.7 billion.
Bernard Arnault
- Europe’s top entrepreneur and French celebrated fashion icon, Bernard Arnault is fourth on the list with a fortune now estimated to be worth $110 billion with a yearly gain of $4.6 billion.
- He is the only billionaire on the top 5 that isn’t from the tech ecosystem.
- The french-born billionaire got extremely wealthy through his flair for investing in leading luxury brand chains.
- Most of his wealth comes from his controlling stake of LVMH he controls through his holding known as Christian Dior.
Mark Zuckerberg
- Facebook’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg is fifth on the list, with a fortune estimated to be worth $105 billion with a yearly gain of about $27 billion.
- He owns the biggest online social medial company, popularly referred to as Facebook, and other household tech brands including Instagram and WhatsApp.
Bottom line: Through stock holdings, and investments prevailing in the world’s biggest companies, their founders, major shareholders unsurprisingly made the list amid an era that has seen the wealth of the middle class erode globally. As job and social mobility go remote, tech brands are better positioned to gain in the near term, thereby printing more gains to their owners as seen above.
Elon Musk closes in on Jeff Bezos for world’s richest man title
Elon Musk is now worth $155 billion and within striking distance of the present world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, estimated to be worth $185 billion.
Tesla’s outstanding performance this year has gotten critics of the fast-rising tech company off their tail.
The man behind such an ambitious project, Elon Musk, is now worth $155 billion and within striking distance of the present world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, estimated to be worth $185 billion, according to data retrieved from Bloomberg Billionaire Index.
Tesla Inc. CEO, Elon Musk, the electric-vehicle entrepreneur, has surely turned fabulously wealthy this year, taking into consideration that despite the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic he gained about $128 billion – a feat not seen in the history of humanity.
Tesla Stock surprisingly has returned about 855.31% within a year alone to investors and now has a market capitalization that stands at $608 billion (Bigger than Africa’s largest economy).
What you should know about Elon Musk
- Elon is also the CEO of Space Exploration Technologies, a rocket manufacturer tapped by NASA to resupply the space station.
- His company, Tesla, founded in 2003, is a California-based company that sells electric vehicles.
- Tesla was started by a group of engineers, who wanted to prove that people didn’t need to compromise to drive electric – that electric vehicles can be better, quicker, and more fun to drive than gasoline cars.
- Today, Tesla builds not only all-electric vehicles but also infinitely scalable clean energy generation and storage products. Tesla believes the faster the world stops relying on fossil fuels and moves towards a zero-emission future, the better.
- Tesla remains the only major carmaker to have a huge physical presence in the world’s second-largest economy. With the electric-car maker’s launch of a new factory in China in 2019 and the beginning of its Model Y models earlier this year, investors may want to continue holding.
- His wealth gain is largely attributed to Tesla, the electric car automaker, which has gained 800% in 2020 and has become by far the world’s most valuable automaker in the world, despite it producing far less than Volkswagen, Toyota, or General Motors.
Nairametrics, few months ago, highlighted major reasons why it believed the stock was a strong buy and could surpass the present most valuable listed technology company.
Why investing in Airbnb might be worth it
Nairametrics reviews the fast-growing startup, Airbnb amid concerns it has regulatory and competitive risks.
Airbnb, the biggest and most popular vacation online rental marketplace, known for disrupting the hospitality industry, is preparing for its initial public offer in the coming days as the long-awaited listing would be on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘ABNB’.
Airbnb has become a household name amongst millennials and a growing middle-class population as it has changed the hold big hotel businesses had on the accommodation industry, leading hotels to reform their business strategies.
Nairametrics decided to review the fast-growing start-up amid concerns it had regulatory and competitive risks.
Though Airbnb’s seeming entry into the public market looks new, the business has built a consistent pathway of generating impressive revenue, that its closest rivals (Bookings, Expedia) would turn green at.
- Last year alone, Airbnb’s gross bookings earnings of $38 billion were 35% that of Expedia and 39% of Booking Holdings Inc, and its kept the momentum fired up, that it closed it amazingly to 62% and 64%, respectively, when taking to account the recent year to date periodicity.
Airbnb on its retention recipe
Some stock experts have been wary of such performance reoccurring amid the bias that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the movements of business travelers’ from one point to another, still Airbnb believes it has the retention recipe in keeping its customers on its platform.
“69% of our revenue in 2019 was generated from stays in that year by repeat guests, defined as guests with at least one prior booking, up from 66% in 2018 and 62% in 2017,” the company said in its S-1 filed earlier this week.
“We believe the guest revenue retention of our community is higher than the customer retention of OTA distribution platforms in the United States, based on available third-party credit card data.”
Still, a significant number of stock analysts seem to be excited about Airbnb, evolving its business model around cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies, on the bias that the company has deemed such platforms as integral to its future success.
Airbnb on the role of emerging technologies
In its recently released prospectus filed to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its long-awaited IPO, the company gave an in-depth insight on the role cryptos, blockchain will play.
“Our future success will also depend on our ability to adapt to emerging technologies such as tokenization, cryptocurrencies, new authentication technologies, such as biometrics, distributed ledger and blockchain technologies, artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, and cloud technologies.
“As a result, we intend to continue to spend significant resources maintaining, developing, and enhancing our technologies and platform.”
A key advantage sighted in Airbnb’s business model, similar to what is seen in Google is that most of its customers’ on Airbnb’s platform enjoy the user experience and amazing brand synergy, leading many to believe the largest online home rental company doesn’t need a huge advertising budget to succeed, taking into consideration that its brand loyalty does the heavy burden of marketing and generating loads of direct traffic.
Airbnb on future revenue
Airbnb in its recent filing acknowledged the huge challenge the tourism, hospitality sectors face in overcoming COVID-19. It says:
“Our future revenue growth depends on the growth of supply and demand for listings on our platform, and our business is affected by general economic and business conditions worldwide, as well as trends in the global travel and hospitality industries.”
Not forgetting the significant regulatory risk to the online vacation company faces, on the bias that some large cities around the world, have recently embraced curbs on short-term vacation rentals.
What you should know about Airbnb
- Airbnb is an online marketplace that allows individuals to let out their apartments or spare rooms to intended guests, at prices often lower than hotels.
- Airbnb makes a cut of 3% commission of every booking from those individuals listing their apartments on Airbnb’s platform, and between 6% and 12% from guests that book via its platform.
- Airbnb estimated at over $35 billion valuations, but it’s within the striking distance of a leading hospitality brand, Marriott International Inc, valued at $43 billion and about almost the same as Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.
- Such valuation would come to question on the bias that the prevailing environment is looking inconducive for the hospitality business amid an era of COVID-19 and taking into account that the company is already feeling the pinch, as it cut 25% of its workforce, reduced salaries and marketing budgets, leading some analysts into curbing much room for its stock upsides when it goes public.
Bottom-line
Airbnb IPO would no doubt be one of the most important IPO debut this year, but its lasting role in the hospitality industry would be decided by its investors and how it handles the pandemic-stricken environment.