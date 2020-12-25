Lagos says all international passengers must do Covid-19 tests on 7th day of arrival

The Lagos State Government has directed that all in-bound international passengers arriving into the country through Lagos must subject themselves to the Covid-19 test on the seventh day of their arrival.

This measure by the state government follows the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic across the globe, including Nigeria.

This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during an interaction with journalists at State House, Marina, Lagos on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

While strongly advising residents to cancel all non-essential travels, regardless of destinations, the governor ordered that all business and social establishments in Lagos must strictly enforce “No Mask, No Entry” policy.

Sanwo-Olu said there was no justification for socializing in the period of public health crisis without exercising caution, warning those who are bent on flouting the State’s regulations that the Government would bring the weight of the laws on them.

He pointed out that the state is seeing infection figures that are surpassing what was seen at the peak of the first wave and so, there is need to exercise an abundance of caution this period.

The Governor thanked frontline workers and medical personnel who attended to him during his period of isolation, saying: “I received very dedicated and competent care from the Lagos State COVID-19 Treatment Team, and I am extremely proud of the work they do.”

What you should know