Lagos says all international passengers must do Covid-19 tests on 7th day of arrival
The Lagos State Government has directed that all in-bound international passengers arriving into the country through Lagos must subject themselves to the Covid-19 test on the seventh day of their arrival.
This measure by the state government follows the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic across the globe, including Nigeria.
This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during an interaction with journalists at State House, Marina, Lagos on Thursday, December 24, 2020.
While strongly advising residents to cancel all non-essential travels, regardless of destinations, the governor ordered that all business and social establishments in Lagos must strictly enforce “No Mask, No Entry” policy.
Sanwo-Olu said there was no justification for socializing in the period of public health crisis without exercising caution, warning those who are bent on flouting the State’s regulations that the Government would bring the weight of the laws on them.
He pointed out that the state is seeing infection figures that are surpassing what was seen at the peak of the first wave and so, there is need to exercise an abundance of caution this period.
The Governor thanked frontline workers and medical personnel who attended to him during his period of isolation, saying: “I received very dedicated and competent care from the Lagos State COVID-19 Treatment Team, and I am extremely proud of the work they do.”
What you should know
- Following the outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19, especially with the discovery of a new strain of the virus in the UK, the Federal Government has been under pressure to shut down the airport from international flights.
- The government had announced strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocol, including at the airports, to contain the spread of the disease
Covid-19: FG says the new UK strain is not yet in Nigeria
The Federal Government has said that the new mutant strain of the coronavirus disease in the UK has not been discovered in Nigeria.
This disclosure was made by the Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Iheakwazu, on Thursday, December 24, 2020, during the daily briefing by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja.
While advising Nigerians to stay calm and safe, Iheakwazu noted that viruses by their very nature mutate.
What the DG NCDC is saying
The NCDC boss said that the agency, sometime ago, partnered with the Africa Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID), to do some sequencing, but did not find the UK variant which he described as deadlier than the original strain.
He said, “Over the last few days, we have monitored reports of the virus mutating in the UK, South Africa and some other countries, but it is important to establish some facts about what we know, what we do not know and what we are willing to learn over the next few years.
“We haven’t found the UK strain but it is not something we have been looking for…To find that you have to do sequencing and our focus has not been on sequencing. We did some sequencing in the past but we haven’t found that.
“However, we are doing more sequencing now. Is it possible that they are circulating? Yes. This is because there are a lot of travels between the UK and Nigeria.’’
While pointing out that NCDC would collaborate with other stakeholders to collect new samples for sequencing in order to determine their variant, Ihekweazu advised state governments to reopen testing centres as the health agency cannot conduct all the tests alone.
He said, “This is ongoing work. It cannot happen in a hurry. It is very complex. Sequencing is not a straight forward business which is why we have only a few centres that are able to do it.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that about 2 weeks ago, the UK Government warned that a new strain of Covid-19 spreads faster and had already left the UK.
- The new variant which UK scientists warned that it carries mutations that could infect more children as it spreads, unlike the previous strains, has spread to several other countries.
- However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against any panic over the new Covid-19 variant and stated that mutations are normal in the cycle of a virus.
Sanwo-Olu directs worship centres to suspend all night services, no crossover events
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed worship centres to suspend all-night services, including vigils and crossover events, noting that the Federal Government imposed a curfew between 12 midnight and 4 am would be strictly enforced.
This is part of the emergency measure being employed by the government to halt the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic as the governor also urged religious leaders to ensure their followers observe the protocols put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
This disclosure was made by the governor while responding to questions from pressmen at the State House in Marina, Lagos.
What the governor is saying
He said: “All over the world, Christmas period is associated with gathering, merriment and traveling, which all, sadly, contribute to the spread of the virus. We must now seek to minimize as much of these activities as we can, at this time. Let this Christmas be a period of sober reflection.
“The quicker we are able to tame this raging virus, through responsible behaviour, the higher the likelihood that we will enjoy a 2021 that is not as restrictive and challenging as 2020. By acting responsibly, we are not doing only ourselves a favour, we are doing other people a favour as well, especially those among us who are elderly or medically vulnerable.”
The governor pointed out that the instructions are there and all of the restrictions are in place as set by the PTF and the Lagos State Safety Commission.
What you should know
It can be recalled that there has been the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic, with Lagos State regarded as the epicentre. The state government had directed the shutdown of all schools indefinitely and had warned of strict implementation of the Covid-19 protocols and measures across the state.
Covid-19 Testing: FG to suspend passports of 100 Nigerians for noncompliance
The Federal Government has announced it will suspend the passports of 100 Nigerians for 6 months and also publish their passport numbers for “flouting obligation to test within 7 days of arrival in Nigeria from overseas travel.”
This was disclosed by a media aide of the Presidency, Tolu Ogunlesi, after the daily Covid-19 Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.
- “Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 says it’ll, this weekend, publish a list of 100 Nigerian Passport Nos that will be suspended for a minimum of 6 months for flouting obligation to test within 7 days of arrival in Nigeria from overseas travel,” Ogunlesi tweeted.
He added that the PTF had contacted 100 people who revealed that they failed to do a test after arrival.
- “PTF says the 100 affected persons (this is only Phase 1, more coming) have been contacted and have confirmed that they failed to do the post-arrival test. Only passport numbers will be published, PTF says, not names. Nigerian Passports will be suspended for 6 months. PTF says penalties will also apply to persons caught presenting fake negative PCR Tests for travel. Apparently it’s a thing – Nigerians cooking up fake negative results and uploading them to the Travel Portal and/or presenting them to airlines,” Ogunlesi said.
What you should know
The order to suspend the passports of Nigerians who disobey testing procedures was first issued as a warning by the FG in September.
- “If you do not have a test by day 14th regardless whether you have paid or not, we have a system for identifying cases with Nigerian passports and restrictions will be placed on those passports for six months period,” PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, had warned.
- “For those that are non-Nigerians that have not had the PCR test done between the 7th and 14th days and on their way out of the country, we will revoke their visas,” he added.
Nairametrics reported that President Muhammadu Buhari extended the mandate of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 till the end of March 2021 due to a surge in the number of cases.