Market Views
U.S Stock futures propel high amid low volatility
The U.S stock market is expected to close much earlier, as stock traders and global investors observe Christmas.
U.S. stock futures rallied up ahead of the final trading day of the week.
What you should know
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average pointed gains of about 0.38% while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were also posting significant gains.
- Still, Stock traders remain on the sidelines at Thursday’s trading session, partly responsible for the low volatility prevailing across the market spectrum.
- The Dow and the S&P 500 are, however, on pace for a losing week amid profit-taking action.
- The policy uncertainty also damped investor spirits in the holiday week. President Donald Trump recently rebuked Congress’ $900 billion COVID-19 relief package as an unsuitable ‘disgrace.’
- The U.S leader took particular issue with the direct payments, which he said should be lifted from $600 to $2,000.
Quick fact: American Stock futures are simply standardized contracts that global traders use in purchasing or selling the U.S stock in a future date. This means that the U.S stock futures give an insight into what global investors see before the market opens or after it closes.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing market condition keeping stock traders edgy.
- “US equities had a mixed session while European stocks reversed a three-day slide and all but relegating the ghost of Christmas past back to the closet. A slew of macro-economic data released overnight highlights the slower growth trajectory that the economy is tackling. Consumer confidence slipped again, and inflation declined month-over-month. However, the labor market exhibits more resilience, with weekly jobless claims falling a bit further than expected. But I do not think this data comes as much of a surprise to anyone and merely echoes the need for both monetary and fiscal policy to do much of the heavy lifting until the vaccine rolls out.”
What to expect
Stock traders and global investors are still waiting to hear from President Trump on approving the stimulus deal, though House GOP Leader McCarthy indicated President Trump has not decided on vetoing the fiscal relief bill yet.
Market Views
Alibaba in hot water on China’s regulators probe over Ant Group
The eCommerce juggernaut seems to be in hot water over its affiliate company, better known as Ant Group,
The world’s second-largest economy, China, has recently launched an antitrust investigation into Asia’s leading e-commerce company, Alibaba, listed on the biggest stock market in the world.
In a report credited to Reuters, the e-Commerce juggernaut seems to be in hot water over its affiliate company, better known as Ant Group, as Chinese antitrust regulators plan to review if it was in anyway monopolistic.
Such a move by the Chinese regulators is seen by some market commentators as a huge hit to Jack Ma’s e-commerce and fintech empire.
Nairametrics, some weeks ago revealed how Ant Group’s world record-setting IPO, scheduled to hold in Hong Kong and Shanghai got suspended.
- At the time Ant’s group IPO got suspended, Alibaba, which has a majority stake of about 33% in Ant Group, saw its shares fall. It lost more than 5% in U.S. premarket trading.
- Ant Group’s Controller, Jack Ma; Executive Chairman, Eric Jing; and CEO, Simon Hu, were scrutinized by regulators in China, according to a statement seen from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
The probe is part of a sudden and quick crackdown on monopolistic behaviour suspected to be in China’s booming internet ecosystem, and the latest setback for Jack Ma, the 56-year-old former school teacher, who founded Alibaba and became China’s richest man in the modern era.
What they are saying
In a strongly worded editorial, the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily revealed if “monopoly is tolerated, and companies are allowed to expand in a disorderly and barbarian manner, the industry won’t develop in a healthy, and sustainable way.”
Also, Chinese Financial regulators plan to meet with Alibaba’s Ant Group fintech affiliate in the coming days, according to a separate statement by the People’s Bank of China, released today.
The meeting would “guide Ant Group to implement financial supervision, fair competition and protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers,” the statement said.
Ant said it had received a notice from regulators and would “comply with all regulatory requirements.”
What you should know
Ant Group, formerly known as Ant Financial and Alipay, is an affiliate company of the popularly known e-commerce company, Alibaba.
- Ant Group remains the world’s most valuable Fintech company, and most valuable unicorn company, with a target valuation of over US$280 billion.
- The group owns China’s largest digital payment platform, Alipay, which serves over one billion users and 80 million merchants, with total payment volume (TPV) transactions reaching RMB118 trillion in June 2020.
Market Views
Dangote, WAPCO, PZ surge, investors gain N334 billion
DANGCEM (+9.98%) led the gainer’s chart for the day, while ETERNA (-9.89%) finished top loser.
Nigerian Stocks witnesses a positive run as equities market capitalization value appreciated by N333.80 billion to commence trading for the week.
The All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 1.74% to close at 37,443.40 points.
Similarly, the overall market capitalization size gained N333.80 billion to close at N19.57 trillion.
- Today’s market upturn was impacted by gains recorded in large and medium capitalized stocks, amongst which includes; DANGCEM, WAPCO, and FLOURMILL.
- Also, the total volume traded increased to 427.05 million shares, worth N3.30billion, traded in 5,258 deals.
- Transactions in the shares of MANSARD topped the activity chart with 90.1 million shares valued at N91.08 million. JAPAULGOLD followed with 45.4 million shares worth N16.8 million.
- With 23 gainers to 23 losers, sectoral indices closed mixed. DANGCEM (+9.98%) led the gainer’s chart for the day, while ETERNA (-9.89%) finished top loser.
- The NSE Industrial Index led the gainers with 5.46%. The NSE Insurance and Energy Indexes trailed appreciating by 5.16 and 0.76% respectively. Conversely, the NSE Banking & Consumer Goods Indexes declined by -1.05 and -0.14% .
Top gainers
- BOCGAS up 10.00% to close at N7.92
- DANGCEM up 9.98% to close at N230.4
- PZ up 7.00% to close at N5.35
- FLOURMILL up 2.50% to close at N26.65
- WAPCO up 2.27% to close at N22.5
Top Losers
- ETERNA down 9.89% to close at N4.1
- ARDOVA down 5.24% to close at N13.55
- UNILEVER down 2.79% to close at N13.95
- ZENITHBANK down 2.02% to close at N24.3
- GUARANTY down 0.74% to close at N33.5
Nigerian Stocks recorded an impressive trading session at the first trading session of the week amid falling oil prices prevailing at U.S trading session
- Buying pressure was significantly seen across leading NSE 30 Stocks that include Dangote, WAPCO and Flour mill, maintained bullish market sentiments at Africa’s best-performing stock index.
- Nairametrics, however, envisages cautious buying as the COVID-19 crisis seems to be getting out of hand in Nigeria’s key international markets, which includes Western Europe and the United States amid the new strain of COVID-19 spreading like wild-fire.
Market Views
Tesla hit a lifetime high, market value now $659 billion
Electric-car maker, Tesla Inc’s share value rose as high as $695 at the close of its trading session
Tesla stock price hit a lifetime high in anticipation of the leading car company’s addition to the S&P 500 index in the coming week.
What you must know: Electric-car maker, Tesla Inc’s share value rose as high as $695 at the close of its trading session. Tesla will become on Monday, the most valuable company to ever be added to Wall Street’s main benchmark index.
“You’re already seeing significant levels of volume in Tesla stock today, moving a lot higher as a lot of these different ETFs and mutual funds position ahead of the change to get us close to the price as possible for tracking error purposes,” said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest.
Now worth $659 billion, Tesla will increase the concentration of heavyweight companies within the S&P 500.
What this means: Tesla’s market capitalization is far higher than the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of any African countries; Nigeria – $448.1billion, South Africa – $351.4billion, Egypt – $303.2billion, Algeria – $169.98billion, Morocco – $118.7billion, Ethiopia – $96.12billion, Kenya – $95.5 billion, Angola – $94.6 billion, Ghana – $66.9 billion, Tanzania – $63.2 billion.
- Tesla’s founder, Elon Musk is now worth $158 billion, printing a whopping gain of $131 billion YTD.
- About a fifth of the car company’s shares are owned by its Chief Executive, Elon Musk, and other insiders.
- The S&P 500 is weighted by the number of companies’ stocks available on the stock market.
- The car company’s influence within the benchmark will be slightly reduced, putting it in 8th position, just behind Johnson & Johnson, with an equivalent of about 1% of the S&P 500 index.