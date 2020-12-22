Spotlight Stories
UBA, Zenith Bank, Dangote up, Year-to-date return 40.7%
The equities market breadth was inverse of the broad index with 22 decliners against 15 advancers.
Nigerian stock market closed higher as reflected by the All-Share Index benchmark which advanced by 1.20% to 37,893.61 points. Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at N19.80 trillion and 40.7%, respectively.
- A total volume of 442.2 million units of shares, valued at N10.2billion exchanged hands in 4,948 deals. The most traded stocks by volume were ZENITHBANK (90.1 million units), MANSARD (39.3 million units), and GUARANTY (38.2 million units), while ZENITHBANK (N1.44 billion) and GUARANTY (1.26 billion) topped the value chart.
- Performance across our courage sectors was mixed with 2 advancers to 3 decliners. Leading the gainers are the NSE Industrial good with (+3.35%), while the lenders trailed distantly by (+0.06%).
- On the flip side, the Insurance, Oil & Gas and Consumer goods indices fell marginally by (-0.45%), (-0.33%) and (-0.24%) respectively.
Top gainers
- ETERNA up 10.00% to close at N4.51
- DANGCEM up 6.34% to close at N245
- CADBURY up 4.05% to close at N9
- UBA up 2.44% to close at N8.4
- ZENITHBANK up 0.82% to close at N24.5
Top losers
- REDSTAREX down 9.62% to close at N3.1
- CAP down 4.75% to close at N19.05
- VITAFOAM down 3.45% to close at N7
- WAPCO down 2.22% to close at N22
- GUARANTY down 1.49% to close at N33
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks were fired up on all cylinders as the bulls increased their buying pressure across the market spectrum.
- Stock bulls were not short of good macros, as crude oil prices remained above $50 amid recent macros revealing a new strain of COVID-19 virus.
- Dangote Cement’s stock price lifted Nigerian Stocks significantly up, amid significant buying pressure seen lately from institutional funds. Also, other NSE30 stocks pulled off notable gains.
- Nairametrics recommends you seek the advice of a registered stockbroker when choosing stocks to buy, as recent price patterns show cyclic returns often prevail.
Coronavirus
President Buhari extends mandate of PTF on Covid-19 till March 2021
President Buhari has extended the mandate of the PTF on COVID-19 till the end of March 2021.
President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the mandate of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 till the end of March 2021 due to a surge in the number of cases as a result of the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic.
The extension is also on account of the need to coordinate access to and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine in Nigeria in the new year.
The disclosure was made by the president on Tuesday in Abuja while receiving the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19’s End-of-Year Report from members of the task force led by its Chairman, Boss Mustapha.
What the president said
Buhari said, “Recent reports reaching me indicate that Nigeria is now facing a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide which is similar to the second wave of infections occurring in other countries across the world. New epicentres have been identified and the nation cannot afford to lose the gains of the last nine months.
” I have critically evaluated the situation and remain convinced that urgent measures have to be taken to halt the spread and the attendant fatalities. Closely associated with the foregoing is the need to speedily and strategically access and administer the COVID vaccine in a safe, effective and timely manner.
” This is an important obligation that we owe Nigerians as we go into the year 2021 and it must be carried out through an efficient machinery. The nation is clearly in a perilous situation given the virulent nature of this second wave and we must act decisively to protect our people.’’
I, therefore, urged all sub-national entities, traditional rulers, religious and leaders of thought to collaborate with the PTF by taking up the responsibility for risk communication and community engagement at all levels. Now is the time for collective efforts to be intensified.’
The president advised that Nigerians should continue to stay safe and abide by all the protective guidelines issued by relevant authorities, during this festive season and beyond.’
What you should know
- Following the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Government announced the reintroduction of restrictions across the country and emphasized strict adherence to protocols as prescribed by NCDC.
- FG advised state governments and the FCT to shut down bars, night clubs, event centres and others with some restrictions on formal and informal events.
- The President also authorized the PTF to engage with the states and the Federal Capital Territory to assume full ownership of this stage of the response by deploying legal structures and resources, including enforcement to manage the pandemic within their jurisdictions.
Let us all continue to stay safe and abide by all the protective guidelines issued by the relevant authorities, during this festive season and beyond. May the Almighty God grant all those who have lost their lives to this deadly virus eternal rest. pic.twitter.com/oAXbs8UxMI
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 22, 2020
Business
MTN leads with market share of 40.41% in telephony subscription
NCC reports indicate that MTN leads other GSM operators in Nigeria with 83.3m telephony subscribers as of October 2020.
The report released by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) shows that MTN leads the pack of the GSM operators in Nigeria, with active subscribers for telephony services of 83,331,682 as of October 2020, representing 40.14% of the entire operators’ subscriber base.
According to the report, MTN is followed by Airtel with 56,214,072 telephony subscribers (27.08%), Globacom 55,079,362 (26.53%), and 9Mobile with 12,953,121 subscribers (6.24%).
Other key highlights of the report
- The telephony subscribers recorded a 1.3% month-on-month growth, from 204,869,652 recorded in September 2020 to 207,578,237 as of October 2020; as well as 15.3% year-on-year growth from 180,000,075 in the corresponding period in 2019 (October 2019).
- The internet subscribers recorded a 0.9% month-on-month growth from 151,063,413 recorded in September 2020 to 152,481,376 as of October 2020; as well as 23.8% year-on-year growth from 123,123,676 in the corresponding period in 2019 (October 2019).
- In telephony subscription and as of October 2020, MTN recorded 0.8% month-on-month growth as well as 26.5% year-on-year; whereas in internet subscription, it grew by 1.0% month-on-month and 24.6% year-on-year.
- Similarly, Airtel recorded 1.7% month-on-month growth as well as14.5% year-on-year on telephony subscription; whereas in internet subscription, it grew by 1.1% month-on-month and 21.2% year-on-year.
- Globacom recorded 1.5% month-on-month growth as well as 9.6% year-on-year on telephony subscriptions; whereas in internet subscriptions, it grew by 0.8% month-on-month and 36% year-on-year.
- 9Mobile recorded 1.8% month-on-month growth but dipped by 12.4% year-on-year on telephony subscription; whereas in internet subscription, it grew by 0.3% month-on-month and dipped 12.6% year-on-year.
- In October 2020, only 73.5% of the operators’ subscribers on telephony services subscribed to internet services; 73.7% in September 2020 and 68.4% in October 2019.
What you should know
- According to the report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), information and communication sector contributed 9.57% to the overall Gross Domestic Products (GDP) in the country’s third-quarter in 2020.
- No doubt, the telecom sector has remained resilient amid the COVID-19 pandemic given the surge in the demand for data usage and increase in total mobile subscribers.
- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several organizations have adjusted to remote workspace/digital workspace – a new way of life in the office space that is expected to increase data services, and further enhances growth in the sector in the short to medium term.
- The performance trajectory of the sector may subsist with more gains, considering the concerns that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is lurking around the corner.
Business
Canada invites fresh 5,000 Express Entry candidates for permanent residency
Candidates needed a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of at least 469 in order to be invited.
The Canadian government in its latest draw invited another 5,000 immigration candidates to apply for its permanent residency, making it a total of 102,350 issued year-to-date.
Invited candidates needed a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of at least 469 in order to be invited, the same as required in the last round in November.
- In case of a tie between candidates, IRCC applied the tie-breaking rule. This indicates that candidates who had a CRS score of 469 or more, needed to have submitted their Express Entry profile before June 4, 2020.
- This is the second time in a row that the CRS requirement has dipped to 469. The CRS requirement had typically hovered above 470 for all program draws.
The number of ITAs issued to date is the highest it has ever been. Canada surpassed its ITA target on November 18, when a record-breaking 5,000 ITAs were issued. There has also never been a single year where the number of ITAs issued surpassed 100,000.
The large number of invitations is in line with Canada’s commitment to welcome over 400,000 new immigrants in 2021, most of which will be coming through the Express Entry system.
What you should know
- Express Entry is Canada’s immigration application management system for three federal economic-class programs: Federal Skilled Worker Program, Federal Skilled Trades Program, and Canadian Experience Class.
- A set number of the highest-ranked candidates are invited to apply for Canadian permanent residence through regular draws from the pool. These invitation rounds typically take place every two weeks and the vast majority involve candidates from all three Express Entry-managed categories.
- Candidates are ranked based on a score awarded under the CRS, which considers factors such as age, education, skilled work experience, and proficiency in English or French.
- A set number of the highest-ranked candidates are issued an ITA for Canadian permanent residency through regular draws from the pool. Although, while a job offer is not required in order to be eligible under the Express Entry system, the CRS does award additional points to candidates who have one.
Why this matters
This serves as an opportunity for Nigerian youths who will be seeking to travel out for academic and work purposes, especially at a time when strike actions have disrupted academic activities in the country and unemployment rate skyrocketed as a result of covid-19 lockdown.