Union Bank Nigeria Plc announces Emeka Okonkwo as incoming CEO

The Board of Union Bank Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Emeka Okonkwo as its incoming Chief Executive Officer.

This appointment is sequel to the decision of the incumbent CEO, Mr Emeka Emuwa, to retire from the aforementioned capacity by 31st of March 2021, according to the press release sent by the financial giant to the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform.

Nairametrics gathered that Mr Emuwa joined Union Bank in November 2012, following a $500 million investment by Union Global Partners. Following his resignation, Mr Emuwa is expected to step down from the Board of Union Bank, bringing to an end a fruitful and meritorious 8 years of service.

What they are saying

Commenting on the recent development, Mr. Emuwa said:

“I have enjoyed the significant challenge of leading Union Bank over the last eight years. I am extremely proud of the management team and what we have been able to accomplish during my time as CEO. Today, we have a strong bank that is well positioned to compete and deliver on its vision to be ‘Nigeria’s most trusted and reliable partner.’ With a clear strategic direction, a growing and loyal customer base and a strong brand, this is now the natural time for the next generation of leadership to take Union Bank forward and deliver further value.

“In over three decades of banking, my time at Union Bank has been one of the richest experiences in a long and fulfilling career with a treasure of work and life lessons to carry into the future. Together as a team, we scaled many hurdles and accomplished significant feats and I would like to thank my Executive team, Senior management and every one of our employees for their integrity, support and hard work that have brought Union Bank to where it is today.

“I would also like to thank the Board for the opportunity to lead this storied institution that has impacted generations of Nigerians for over a century and for supporting our efforts and vision during my tenure.

“As we begin the transition into a new era of leadership under Emeka Okonkwo, a consummate professional with the right experience and values, I know that Union Bank will continue on its path as a values driven organisation that is deeply committed to our customers and the communities we serve.”

What you should know