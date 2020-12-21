Appointments
Union Bank Nigeria Plc announces Emeka Okonkwo as incoming CEO
Union Bank Nigeria Plc has announced the retirement of its incumbent CEO and the resumption of an incoming CEO for 2021.
The Board of Union Bank Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Emeka Okonkwo as its incoming Chief Executive Officer.
This appointment is sequel to the decision of the incumbent CEO, Mr Emeka Emuwa, to retire from the aforementioned capacity by 31st of March 2021, according to the press release sent by the financial giant to the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform.
Nairametrics gathered that Mr Emuwa joined Union Bank in November 2012, following a $500 million investment by Union Global Partners. Following his resignation, Mr Emuwa is expected to step down from the Board of Union Bank, bringing to an end a fruitful and meritorious 8 years of service.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, Mr. Emuwa said:
- “I have enjoyed the significant challenge of leading Union Bank over the last eight years. I am extremely proud of the management team and what we have been able to accomplish during my time as CEO. Today, we have a strong bank that is well positioned to compete and deliver on its vision to be ‘Nigeria’s most trusted and reliable partner.’ With a clear strategic direction, a growing and loyal customer base and a strong brand, this is now the natural time for the next generation of leadership to take Union Bank forward and deliver further value.
- “In over three decades of banking, my time at Union Bank has been one of the richest experiences in a long and fulfilling career with a treasure of work and life lessons to carry into the future. Together as a team, we scaled many hurdles and accomplished significant feats and I would like to thank my Executive team, Senior management and every one of our employees for their integrity, support and hard work that have brought Union Bank to where it is today.
- “I would also like to thank the Board for the opportunity to lead this storied institution that has impacted generations of Nigerians for over a century and for supporting our efforts and vision during my tenure.
- “As we begin the transition into a new era of leadership under Emeka Okonkwo, a consummate professional with the right experience and values, I know that Union Bank will continue on its path as a values driven organisation that is deeply committed to our customers and the communities we serve.”
What you should know
- The newly appointed CEO, Mr Okonkwo, has over three decades of experience in banking. He joined Union Bank in 2013 as an Executive Director, a role he held until his recent appointment.
- Prior to joining the bank, he had held leadership positions at Citibank, such as Executive Director and Head of the Corporate and Investment Banking Division in Citibank Bangladesh, amongst others.
- Mr Okonkwo is an alumnus of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and the University of Lagos, where he obtained a Bachelors and Master’s degree in Civil Engineering and Construction Management respectively. He also has an MBA from Warwick Business School, UK.
Kofoworola Akinkugbe and Nadia Mohammed join the Board of Cadbury Plc
The Board of Cadbury Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs Kofoworola Akinkugbe and Ms Nadia Mohamed as Directors.
The Board of Directors of Cadbury Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs Kofoworola Akinkugbe as an Independent Non-Executive Director.
The company’s Directors also announced the addition of Ms. Nadia Mohammed as Non-Executive Director.
This announcement was made by the Company in a notification issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Mrs Fola Akande, in compliance with the Listing Rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
These appointments will be effective 1st January 2021, subject to ratification at the company’s next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2021.
What you should know
- Mrs. Kofoworola Akinkugbe is the founder of Interface Technologies (1998), SecureID Limited (2005), and SecureCard Manufacturing (2012).
- She sits on the Boards of the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (Sitting on the board of EXCO), Fintech Association of Nigeria Sokoa Chair Centre Limited, ICS Outsourcing Limited, Lifeworth Medicare Limited, African Missions L/Gte.
- Ms. Nadia Mohamed is the Marketing Director of Mondelez International (Africa). Nadia serves as a Gerety Awards Jury member and as a Non-Executive Director for two non-profit organisations, most notably representing Africa as a Global Shaper at the World Economic Forum and currently on the board of the Women’s Business Network for the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.
Netflix appoints Econet founder, Strive Masiyiwa to its Board of Directors
Netflix has confirmed the appointment of Strive Masiyiwa to the Board of Directors of the company.
Netflix, Inc. has confirmed the appointment of Strive Masiyiwa, the Chairman and founder of Econet Group to its Board of Directors.
This disclosure was made in a press release published by the company on its website, which was seen by Nairametrics.
The Management of the company expressed optimism over the addition of Mr Masiyiwa to the Netflix team. They believe his years of experience will help to drive innovation and growth in the content and production of the company.
What they are saying
Netflix co-founder, Chairman and co-CEO, Reed Hastings, commenting on Mr. Masiyiwa appointment to the board said :
- “We are delighted to welcome Strive to the Netflix board. His entrepreneurship and vision in building businesses across Africa and beyond will bring valuable insights and experience to our board as we work to improve and serve more members all around the world.”
Mr. Masiyiwa, commenting on his appointment to the board of Netflix said:
- “Netflix is at the forefront of bringing great entertainment from anywhere in the world to everyone in the world, and I look forward to working with the board and all stakeholders to continue its traditions of innovation and growth.”
What you should know
- Strive is the Chairman and founder of Econet Group, a telecommunications and technology group with operations and investments in 29 countries in Africa and Europe.
- He serves on several international boards including Unilever Plc, National Geographic Society, Asia Society, and the Global Advisory boards of Bank of America, the Council on Foreign Relations (in the US), Stanford University, and the Prince of Wales Trust for Africa, and is a longstanding board member of the United States Holocaust Museum’s Committee on Conscience.
- The London-based Zimbabwean billionaire businessman and philanthropist was a board member of the Rockefeller Foundation for 15 years. He is Chairman Emeritus of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and African Union Special Envoy to the continent’s COVID response.
PZ Cussons announces the appointment of Gbenga Oyebode as new Chairman
Gbenga Oyebode has been announced by PZ Cussons Nigeria as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board.
The Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Gbenga Oyebode as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board, effective from 11th December 2020.
The Board also announced the retirement of Alhaji Lawal Tukur Batagarawa as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, effective 11th December 2020.
These announcements were made by the Company in a notification issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Mrs Jacqueline Ezeokwelume, in compliance with the Nigerian Stock Exchange Listing Rules.
What you should know
- Mr. Oyebode is the Chairman of Aluko & Oyebode (Barristers & Solicitors), one of the largest integrated law firms in Nigeria. Gbenga was conferred with Member of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria “MFR” and Belgium’s Royal Honour of ‘Knight of the Order of Leopold in 2001 and 2007 respectively.
- Gbenga is the Chairman of Teach for Nigeria, Director Teach for All, New York, Member of the Global Advisory Council of the Africa Leadership Academy, Johannesburg, Director Jazz at the Lincoln Centre, New York and Director African Philanthropy Forum. Member Board of Trustees Carnegie Hall, New York. Member, Board of Trustees Ford Foundation, New York.
- He received INSEAD’s inaugural International Directors Network (IDN) Recognition Award in 2020. He was Chairman, Access Bank Plc (2005-2015), Director MTN Nigeria Plc (2001-2019), Chairman of Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc and serves on the Boards of Nestle Nigeria Plc, Lafarge Africa Plc (all listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange), Socfinaf S.A (listed on the Luxemburg Stock Exchange) and he is the Chairman of CFAO Nigeria Plc.
