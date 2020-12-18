Coronavirus
US to urgently approve Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
The Chief Commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Stephen Hahn, has stated that the organization is working to approve Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.
He revealed on Thursday that Moderna has been informed by the FDA that the approval of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate will be fast-tracked, as it works towards the finalization and issuance of emergency use authorization (EUA).
Considering the record number of new cases which is overwhelming US hospitals and healthcare workers, the EUA is expected as early as late Thursday or Friday, providing another ray of hope to the United States, which has lost more than 300,000 lives to COVID-19.
Earlier on Thursday, a panel of outside advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration overwhelmingly endorsed emergency use of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, virtually assuring a second option for protecting against COVID-19 for a pandemic-ravaged nation.
The committee voted 20 to 0 with one abstention that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its risks in people aged 18 and older, one week after the same panel backed a similar vaccine from Pfizer and German partner BioNTech, leading to a EUA a day later.
The one abstention came from Dr Michael Kurilla, who works at the National Institutes of Health and felt blanket authorization for those 18 and older was too broad.
Members of the US Congress will be able to get vaccinated with the distribution of the first tranche of vaccine doses, the congressional physician said on Thursday.
An emergency meeting of a US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected to follow the FDA’s authorization of Moderna’s vaccine, with its official recommendation of its use for the US public.
What they are saying
In a letter to members of Congress and their staff, Dr Brian Monahan, the Attending Physician of the US Congress, said he had been notified by the White House’s National Security Council that:
- “Congress will be provided with a specific number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to meet long-standing requirements for continuity of government operations.”
The Chief Executive of Meharry Medical College, Dr James Hildreth, who voted to recommend the vaccine for emergency use stated that:
- “To go from having a [genetic] sequence of a virus in January to having two vaccines available in December is a remarkable achievement. I’m not convinced that for all of those age groups, the benefits do actually outweigh the risk. And I would prefer to see it more targeted towards people at high risk of serious and life-threatening COVID disease.”
What you should know
- Unlike Pfizer’s vaccine, which comes with complex distribution challenges due to its need to be shipped and stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius, Moderna’s vaccine does not require specialized ultra-cold freezers or vast quantities of dry ice, making it easier to supply to rural and remote areas.
- US officials have said they expect to have 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines by the end of the year, which could be enough to inoculate 20 million people.
- Both vaccines were about 95 per cent effective at preventing illness in pivotal clinical trials with no serious safety issues.
- The first wave of doses will be earmarked for healthcare workers who treat COVID-19 patients and vulnerable residents and staff of nursing homes.
Covid-19: African Union releases new guidance on use of Rapid Antigen Tests
The Africa CDC has released new guidance on the use of Rapid Antigen Tests for COVID-19 Response.
The Africa Union Commission, through the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and partners, has released a new Guidance on the Use of Rapid Antigen Tests for COVID-19 Response.
Together with the Quality Assurance Framework for SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Testing for Diagnosis of COVID-19 and the SARS-CoV-2 antigen rapid diagnostic test training materials, experts hope that the document will help increase rapid antigen testing capacity across Africa as quickly as possible.
This development is key as the continent has witnessed spikes in COVID-19 caseload and deaths. The Commission calls on Member States to prioritize rollout of rapid antigen testing as part of an urgent effort to increase national COVID-19 testing capacity and better manage the pandemic, towards achieving test positivity rates of less than five percent.
- In September 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended the use of rapid antigen diagnostic tests in response to the challenges countries are facing with scaling up testing using nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT).
- NAAT is costly and often requires more than two days to return test results and this seriously limits its widespread use especially in hard-to-reach communities. The speed of testing and reporting of results to individuals and public health authorities for isolation and contact tracing is essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
This new strategy by the African Union Commission is part of the Partnership to Accelerate COVID-19 Testing (PACT), which the Commission rolled out in June 2020 to rapidly increase testing, tracing and treatment capacity for COVID-19 response across Africa.
Led by Africa CDC, this global network of partners has been working hard since September 2020 to source more than 11 million rapid antigen test kits for distribution to Member States.
Testing is a key first line of defence against COVID-19, that enables early identification and isolation of cases to slow transmission and enhance provision of targeted care to those infected while continuing with other vital healthcare services. Testing is also key to the successful delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.
- Antigen tests are more affordable, easier to use, and provide results within 15 minutes at the point-of-care.
- The new guidance document provides recommendations to health authorities as well as laboratory and clinical personnel in Africa on the use of rapid antigen tests. The accompanying quality assurance framework and training materials will guide rollout, implementation and evaluation of rapid antigen testing.
What they are saying
Dr John Nkengasong, Director of Africa CDC noted that:
- “We have made significant progress in Africa in terms of testing, but we must acknowledge that we are not there yet. The antigen test is a game changer that Member States should adopt to boost the capacity of countries to rapidly scale-up and increase testing with quicker turnaround time for obtaining test results.”
Mr Ndlovu Nqobile, Chief Executive Officer, African Society for Laboratory Medicine, a PACT partner organization, stated that:
- “The availability of high-performance antigen rapid testing provides the opportunity to truly deploy testing for more effective epidemic control and to expand testing beyond the more restricted and traditional settings.”
Dr Catharina Boehme, Chief Executive Officer, Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics, a PACT partner organization submitted that:
- “Even with vaccine availability, testing remains the backbone of the COVID-19 response, providing essential data for decision-making by governments and policymakers. Rapid antigen tests will allow a significant scale-up of testing capacity, and the new guidance on key use cases will ensure that testing can be deployed when and where it will have the greatest impact.”
What you should know
- COVID-19 rapid antigen testing is recommended as a high performing test for individuals with symptoms, high-risk populations, healthcare workers or essential workers and contacts in settings where NAAT is not available or where turnaround time for NAAT results is prolonged.
- It is also recommended for use in settings such as borders or points of entry, workplaces, educational institutions, correctional facilities, or other closed facilities with suspected or confirmed cases.
- Strategy encourages countries to adopt rapid antigen tests to scale-up COVID-19 testing.
- The Partnership to Accelerate COVID-19 Testing (PACT) has been working to source 11 million rapid antigen tests for Africa.
- The new Guidance on Use of Rapid Antigen Tests for COVID-19, the Quality Assurance Framework and training materials will help African countries to quickly increase rollout of rapid antigen testing, toward achieving less than five percent test positivity rates.
- PACT was established by Africa CDC as a strategy to help increase COVID-19 testing and reduce its transmission in Africa. The partnership is mobilizing experts, community workers, medical supplies and other resources to support Test, Trace and Treat for COVID-19 in a timely manner and to minimize the impact of the pandemic on the continent.
Up to 80% of Africans willing to take Covid-19 vaccine
A survey conducted by the Africa CDC and other partners has shown that a predominant majority of respondents in Africa approve of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Africa CDC Director, Dr. John Nkengasong, revealed that more than 116,000 new cases of coronavirus and 2,387 deaths were reported over the past weeks across the continent.
He said this during CDC’s weekly Covid-19 briefing on Thursday and stated that the numbers represent a 17% increase in cases and 8.7% increase in deaths.
From August to December, more than 15,000 adults across 15 African countries – Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya, Malawi, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, SA, Sudan, Tunisia, and Uganda – were surveyed about their willingness to take a Covid-19 vaccine.
Nearly 80% of adults surveyed in 15 African countries said they would take a Covid-19 vaccine if it were safe and effective, scientists reported on Thursday as new infections and deaths rose steeply across the continent.
Older adults, those who knew someone with Covid-19 and those who live in rural areas were more likely to accept a vaccine than younger people in urban areas, who did not know people affected by the virus.
Prof Heidi Larson, Study co-Lead and Director of The Vaccine Confidence Project at London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, joined him to share the results of the Covid-19 vaccine survey.
What they are saying
Prof Heidi Larson submitted that:
- “The willingness to take a protective Covid-19 vaccine varied across countries and regions, from 94% and 93% in Ethiopia and Niger respectively, to 65% and 59% in Senegal and the DRC respectively. The unwillingness to take a vaccine, expressed by about one in five respondents, related more to the influence of its safety than belief in conspiracy theories or misinformation about vaccines.
- “On average, 18% of respondents believed that vaccines generally were not safe and 25% believed that a Covid-19 vaccine would be unsafe.
- “There are a number of people who are uncertain and that’s quite reasonable in this time of uncertainty with Covid-19 itself but also given the newness of the vaccine.
- “The key reasons for resistance to taking the Covid-19 vaccine is related to mistrust about who was providing it, including governments, and also denialism about the existence of coronavirus and its risks. Globally, there has been a decline in vaccine acceptability and uptake because of doubts about their efficacy, safety and the spread of misinformation.”
Nkengasong described the survey results as an “eye-opener that provides critical scientific evidence” to guide the Africa CDC, member states and partners in their optimization of Covid-19 vaccine uptake. He stated that:
- “There should be no doubt that the second wave is here and that it is threatening to be even more aggressive than the first wave… but we are better prepared than we were 11 months ago to fight this.
- “Covid-safe festivity end of the year season should be the theme for the December holidays.
- “The Africa CDC was working hard behind the scenes to make sure the continent is not left behind when it comes to vaccines. We are doing our best to be assured that the continent gets vaccines in 2021 and in large amounts, because if we only get to 60% after three or four years, the consequences would be horrendous.
- “Look at what countries are going through now with the second wave and lockdowns, schools are closing, beaches are closing down. The President of SA just announced series of lockdown measures. We can’t live like that (indefinitely).”
Key highlights from the CDC Coid-19 briefing
- All vaccines be pre-qualified by the World Health Organisation.
- Pharmaceutical companies should be approached to consider selling the vaccines to African countries at discounted rates.
- Local manufacturing and production are supported.
- Partnership is built with the private sector, particularly on logistics.
Of the five African countries reporting most new cases in the past week (7-13 December), SA had the most at 46,399, followed by Morocco (19,952), Tunisia (7,429), Uganda (4,566), and Libya (4,260).
Most new cases per million population per day reported were:
- Botswana (135)
- SA (114)
- Libya (92)
- Tunisia (90)
- Namibia (80)
- Morocco (78).
- New cases reported in Africa over the past month to December 13 have increased on average by 6%, with the highest average increase in Southern Africa at 35%.
- Central and West Africa saw increases of 28% and 27% respectively, while East Africa was under 1% and North Africa had a 9% drop in new cases on average.
- Only the DRC had a higher average increase than SA, at 45% compared to 37% over the past month.
- The DRC also reported an average increase of 109% for new deaths, followed by Nigeria at 38% and SA at 28%, over the past month.
What you should know
- Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is a specialized technical institution of the African Union established to support public health initiatives of Member States and strengthen the capacity of their public health institutions to detect, prevent, control and respond quickly and effectively to disease threats.
- Africa CDC supports African Union Member States in providing coordinated and integrated solutions to the inadequacies in their public health infrastructure, human resource capacity, disease surveillance, laboratory diagnostics, and preparedness and response to health emergencies and disasters.
FG deeply concerned over rising Covid-19 cases, urges strict social distancing measures
FG has resolved to ensure rigorous and strict enforcement of certain interventions following recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
The National Economic Council said it is concerned over the rising cases of coronavirus in Nigeria and has resolved for stricter enforcements of social distancing implementations.
This was disclosed by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, in a statement on Friday morning.
- “At the just concluded National Economic Council meeting, we expressed concerns about the resurgence of COVID-19 and have resolved to ensure rigorous and strict enforcement of certain interventions.”
— Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) December 18, 2020
NEC resolutions
- Stop all physical gatherings and instead opt for virtual meetings, whenever possible, “if physical meeting must be held, ensure adequate ventilation of room, limit number of attendees, wear face mask.”
- Temperature checks must be carried out on all employees and customers entering offices and business premises.
- No Mask, no entry, no service.
- All office and business premises must have a handwashing station with water and soap or hand sanitizer.
- Office, shops and business premises must be well ventilated and cleaned regularly throughout the day.
- An occupational health and infectious diseases preparedness plan must be in place.
The Vice President said the administration will continue to work hard at protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians at all times.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Thursday, 17th December 2020, recorded the highest number of daily cases recorded since the outbreak. 1,145 new confirmed covid-19 cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria, taking the total tally to 76,207 confirmed cases and 1,201 deaths, year to date.