EndSARS: Kwara Govt awards N181 million grant to business owners whose assets were looted

The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has awarded a total grant of N180,775,000 to business owners whose wares and assets were looted by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest.

This was revealed by the Governor in a press statement issued after the presentation of the grant to the affected business owners yesterday.

Governor Abdulrahman explained that the total N180,775,000 grant awarded to the business owners was based on the recommendations of the independent adjuster/committee that was set up to assess the damage and propose interventions.

The Governor said:

“We do not have the capacity to give them everything they have lost but the grants given are our token of support to encourage them not to give up.”

He explained that the Government cannot do everything, but emphasized the fact that Business owners are key in the current administration’s goal of evolving Kwara from a civil service state to an enterprising one.

In this vein, he disclosed that the current administration in Kwara State is always willing to help businesses of all sizes to thrive and will continue to support petty traders with micro-loans (Yoruba: Owo Isowo), as well as SMEs to make sure they continue to grow and create more jobs.

Why this matters

The grant, however, will enable affected business owners to come out of the disruption caused to their businesses by the disheartening attacks, vandalism and looting by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest which spiked civil unrest across the country.

The fund will help to prevent the closure of key businesses in the state, and get them back on their feet towards the path of growth and sustainable expansion.

