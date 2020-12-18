ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Kwara Govt awards N181 million grant to business owners whose assets were looted
Governor Abdulrazaq has bailed out business owners whose businesses were destroyed during the #EndSARS protest.
The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has awarded a total grant of N180,775,000 to business owners whose wares and assets were looted by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest.
This was revealed by the Governor in a press statement issued after the presentation of the grant to the affected business owners yesterday.
Governor Abdulrahman explained that the total N180,775,000 grant awarded to the business owners was based on the recommendations of the independent adjuster/committee that was set up to assess the damage and propose interventions.
The Governor said:
- “We do not have the capacity to give them everything they have lost but the grants given are our token of support to encourage them not to give up.”
He explained that the Government cannot do everything, but emphasized the fact that Business owners are key in the current administration’s goal of evolving Kwara from a civil service state to an enterprising one.
In this vein, he disclosed that the current administration in Kwara State is always willing to help businesses of all sizes to thrive and will continue to support petty traders with micro-loans (Yoruba: Owo Isowo), as well as SMEs to make sure they continue to grow and create more jobs.
Why this matters
The grant, however, will enable affected business owners to come out of the disruption caused to their businesses by the disheartening attacks, vandalism and looting by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest which spiked civil unrest across the country.
The fund will help to prevent the closure of key businesses in the state, and get them back on their feet towards the path of growth and sustainable expansion.
LINKS:
Today, we issued cheques to 48 business owners whose wares and assets were looted by hoodlums during the EndSARS protest. The total grants awarded to these businesses stood at N180,775,000 and… pic.twitter.com/Xm8FSeXG0T
— Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (@RealAARahman) December 17, 2020
Police reform bill passes second reading at House of Reps
The bill that seeks to reform the Police Service Commission (PSC) passed a second reading.
The bill that seeks to reform the Police Service Commission (PSC) has passed the second reading on Tuesday at the House of Representatives.
This was disclosed by the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday via his official Twitter handle.
According to him, the draft legislation, which was titled “A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Police Service Commission Act and Enact the Police Service Commission Bill, 2020 is to strengthen the Commission to be more Functional in its Operations and for Related Matters.”
Jointly sponsored by Rep. Yusuf Gagdi and Rep. Henry Nwawuba, the PSS Bill is part of the resolve of the 9th House, as contained in its Updated Legislative Agenda, to reform the Nigeria Police Force.
The Speaker tweeted:
- “Leading the debate on the Bill, Rep @yusufgagdi said the Bill seeks a reform of the Nigeria Police to ensure that the Police Service Commission is well placed to appoint and promote officers, ensure policy formulation for the guidance of officers, employ and train qualified individuals into the police force, sanction erring officers, among others.
He called for the support of Members to ensure the total overhaul of the public image of the Nigerian Police.
- “Contributing, Rep. Jimi Benson said the Bill adds value to the workings of the Nigerian Police and commended the Speaker, Rep. @femigbaja, for his commitment to seeing a better Nigeria Police that will meet international best standards via solid legislation.”
On his part, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas praised the spirit of the Bill for clarifying the legal tussle between the Police Service Commission and the office of the Inspector General of Police on the issue of recruitment of personnel.
What you should know
It would be recalled that as part of its Public Dialogue Series, the House had in November engaged some stakeholders including the Nigeria Bar Association, PSC, the NPF, the National Human Rights Commission, civil society organizations, among others on the PSC Bill before its introduction on the floor of the House.
#EndSARS: BBC has reported extensively on all sides of this story – Presidency
The Presidency has admitted that the BBC has reported extensively on the different sides of the #EndSARS protest and its aftermath.
The presidential media team announced that it had a meeting with BBC on its media coverage of the #EndSARS protests, and concluded that the BBC has reported “extensively” on all sides of the story.
This was disclosed by Garba Shehu, the spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari in a social media statement on Friday.
This may be seen as a U-turn from President Buhari’s speech earlier this week, accusing the BBC and CNN of being unbalanced with their reporting of the #EndSARS incident.
“Following concerns expressed about reporting of #endsars in Nigeria, the presidential Media team met with the BBC team to discuss the matter. We acknowledge that the BBC has reported extensively on all sides of this story. We are pleased that the BBC has heard our concerns,” Shehu said.
Following concerns expressed about reporting of #endsars in Nigeria, the presidential Media team met with the BBC team to discuss the matter. We acknowledge that the BBC has reported extensively on all sides of this story. We are pleased that the BBC has heard our concerns.
— Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 11, 2020
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported this week that President Muhammadu Buhari had said that the reports of foreign media organizations, including CNN and BBC, on the EndSARS protests were not balanced, and stated that he was disgusted at their coverage of the incident.
- Following an investigative report into the Lekki Shootings by CNN, the FG stated in November that the Army did not shoot at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate, describing the alleged mass killings as “a massacre without bodies.”
- The Federal Government also wrote a petition to the US-based Cable News Network (CNN), demanding an immediate and exhaustive investigation into its report on the Lekki Tollgate shooting, to determine its authenticity and conformity with basic standards of journalism.
#EndSARS: CNN and BBC report not balanced – Buhari
President Buhari has expressed his disgust at the allegedly unbalanced report of the post-EndSARS violence by foreign media.
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the reports of foreign media organizations, including CNN and BBC, on the EndSARS protests were not balanced. and revealed that he was disgusted at their coverage of the incident.
President Buhari disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening, adding that he was disgusted at their coverage of the incident.
READ: #EndSARS: We fired blanks, no casualties reported in Lekki – Nigerian Army
In his statement, Buhari expressed disgust that CNN did not give coverage to incidents of attacks on policemen by hoodlums and called the reports by CNN and BBC unbalanced.
READ: #EndSARS events and the impact on the Insurance industry
It must be said that foreign press coverage of the ENDSARS violence was not balanced, especially from CNN and BBC. I was disgusted by the coverage, which did not give attention to the policemen that were killed, the stations that were burnt, and prisons that were opened.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 9, 2020
“It must be said that foreign press coverage of the ENDSARS violence was not balanced, especially from CNN and BBC. I was disgusted by the coverage, which did not give attention to the policemen that were killed, the stations that were burnt, and prisons that were opened,” he said.
READ: #EndSARS: States affected by violence should get 1% VAT – Senate
What you should know about the EndSARS controversy
- Following an investigative report into the Lekki Shootings by CNN, the FG disclosed in November that the military men did not shoot at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate, describing the alleged mass killings as “a massacre without bodies.”
- The Federal Government also wrote a petition to the US-based Cable News Network (CNN), demanding an immediate and exhaustive investigation into its report on the Lekki Tollgate shooting, to determine its authenticity and conformity to basic standards of journalism.
READ: #EndSARS: Activists petition courts to unfreeze accounts of supporters