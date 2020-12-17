Business
Fashionomics Africa: Access to finance for fashion entrepreneurs key to unlocking industry’s potential
Fashion entrepreneurs and creative minds have been presented with opportunities to access finance from investment funds supported by the AfDB.
The recently held Fashionomics Africa Webinar, hosted by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the HEVA Fund, asserted that facilitating access to finance for Africa’s fashion entrepreneurs is crucial, if the industry is to develop its full potential and tap global markets in a post-COVID-19 world.
The fourth edition of the Fashionomics series held on 10 December 2020, was attended by 150 fashion entrepreneurs and creative minds. The discussion focused on finance, covered the challenges faced by fashion entrepreneurs, especially women and youth, in Africa’s creative industries.
Participants were also presented with opportunities to access finance from investment funds including the Alithea IDF Fund, for which the African Development Bank is an anchor investor; the Women’s Investment Club (WIC) Capital; the African Export–Import Bank; the State Bank of Mauritius; Thundafund and Senegalese clothing brand, SARAYAA.
Evelyne Dioh Simpa, Managing Director at WIC Capital, which invests in businesses run by women in Francophone West Africa, stressed the importance of developing financial products and capacity building tailored to fashion entrepreneurs.
What they are saying
Vanessa Moungar, Bank Director for Gender, Women and Civil Society said,
- “The ongoing pandemic has prompted adaptations and innovations to keep Africa’s $31 billion fashion industry thriving. The crisis provides an opportunity to set up targeted support mechanisms and develop new and innovative financial tools for the textile, apparel and accessories industry that will not only help the entrepreneurs make it through but set the basis for them to grow their businesses going forward.”
Safiétou Seck, Founder and Creative Director of SARAYAA, which recently attracted $230,000 in investment from WIC Capital to expand operations and grow the brand, submitted that,
- “For me, banking was the best option to scale up my business. My advice is be patient, you are going to be rejected many times, but fashion is going to make you stick with it.”
Matt Roberts-Davies, Chief Operating Officer of Thundafund, South Africa’s leading online crowdfunding marketplace for creatives and innovators, stated that,
- “New solutions, including alternative financing channels will be key for fashion entrepreneurs. He encouraged entrepreneurs to be brave and put yourself out there and find the crowd of people that loves what you do.”
What you should know
- Fashionomics Africa promotes investments in the textile and fashion sectors by leveraging data, information and communication technologies to drive development. The initiative also aims to increase entrepreneurs’ access to finance via traditional and non-traditional channels, while providing business skills to start-up founders and staff as well as to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.
- The Fashionomics Africa webinar series is available for fashion entrepreneurs, digital enthusiasts and creative minds on the Fashionomics platform.
Italy court to give verdict on Nigerian oil field corruption case by March 2021
A final decision on the long-running graft case could be reached by the end of March 2021.
A final decision on the long-running graft case involving Shell and Eni could be reached by the end of March 2021.
Reuters reported that Italian judges are expected to hand down their verdict earlier than expected, according to a top court official.
The case, which is one of the oil industry’s biggest-ever corruption trials, is in relation to Oil Production License (OPL) purchase in Nigeria.
What they are saying
Marco Tremolada, President of the judges that will pass sentence, said:
- “Lawyers for the two companies would be heard in January, followed by prosecutors and defence lawyers in February. A final decision could then be reached by the end of March.”
What you should know
- The long-running graft case revolves around the purchase of the Nigerian OPL 245 offshore oil field in 2011 for about $1.3 billion.
- Prosecutors allege that about $1.1 billion of that was siphoned off to politicians and middlemen.
- The companies and defendants involved, including Eni’s current CEO Claudio Descalzi, have all denied any wrongdoing.
Germany, Sweden, others donate $90million towards sustainable energy fund for Africa – AfDB
AfDB has announced a new $90million donation from Germany, Sweden, others for sustainable energy in Africa.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) recently announced new donor commitments for its Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA), of up to $90million.
In a virtual launch event attended on Monday by over 300 development partners, financiers, representatives of African governments and energy sector institutions, project developers and sponsors, commercial banks and infrastructure bonds; SEFA’s transformation into a special fund was unveiled.
It was also an occasion for SEFA donors to reaffirm their support for the Fund’s institutional priorities.
During the event, Denmark, SEFA’s founding partner and first donor, unveiled DKK 65 million ($10.65 million) in fresh commitments, while it was also revealed that Germany and the Nordic Development Fund (NDF) became SEFA donors in 2020.
Germany extended €50 million ($60.97 million) to support SEFA’s green baseload activities, in order to promote more sustainable baseload power generation options and prevent countries from locking themselves into environmentally damaging and potentially economically costly technologies.
Other significant funding came from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, which has committed 75 million Swedish Krona ($8.98 million). The governments of the United States and the United Kingdom also affirmed their continued support for SEFA.
What they are saying
Danish Minister for Development Cooperation, Mr. Flemming Møller Mortensen, represented by Stephan Schönemann, Under-Secretary for Development Policy with the Danish government stated that,
- “Denmark has the development goal of providing clean energy to 5.8 million people in Africa. SEFA has proven that it has the capacity to implement innovative renewable energy projects – even in difficult circumstances. Therefore, Denmark is a close partner with SEFA – and we are pleased to be able to continue the work of providing clean energy to all.”
Maria Flachsbarth, Parliamentary State Secretary of the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation (BMZ) submitted that:
- “Climate change is advancing fast and knows no borders, we can only tackle it together and in solidarity. For many years, the African Development Bank is a trusted partner for Germany and one of the most important driving forces behind a structured energy transition in Africa.”
NDF Managing Director, Karin Isaakson, announcing a €10 million ($12.19 million) commitment, noted that:
- “SEFA’s proven capability to promote early-stage projects, businesses, and markets, as well as to design and implement new and innovative financing structures and mobilize additional funding, fits well with NDF’s strategic pathways. We look forward to identifying opportunities to co-create new climate finance instruments together with SEFA.”
Dr. Kevin Kariuki, African Development Bank Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth, acknowledged the key role the fund has played in building African market, as well as its centrality to the Bank’s strategic vision. He said:
- “I am indeed very proud to observe that SEFA is a key enabler of the New Deal on Energy for Africa, a partnership-driven goal to ensure Access to Affordable, Reliable, Sustainable and Modern Energy for All, launched by the African Development Bank in 2016.”
Why this matters
The $90 million donor funds will be utilized in expanding, making Africa’s fast-changing energy market more flexible and responsive, with a sharper focus on green mini-grids and green baseload, as well as offer a wider array of catalytic finance instruments.
What you know
- SEFA is managed by the Bank, and is a special fund providing catalytic finance for renewable energy, with the goal of ensuring universal access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy services for all Africans.
- The Fund was established in 2011 in partnership with the Danish government. The governments of the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and most recently Germany and the NDF are donors.
- Notable achievements include the Africa Renewable Energy Fund, the Facility for Energy Inclusion and the Green Mini-Grid Market Development Programme.
- SEFA has also supported various developers in bringing their projects to fruition and advised countries on designing innovative renewable energy and energy access programmes.
Don’t process drivers’ licenses without NIN from Monday, FG orders FRSC
FG has ordered Federal Road Safety Corps not to process drivers’ licenses without the use of National Identification Number.
The Federal Government has ordered the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) not to process drivers’ licenses without the use of their National Identification Numbers (NIN).
This follows the Federal Government’s directives on the harmonisation of citizens’ data by relevant agencies.
This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on Wednesday evening via his official Twitter handle.
He tweeted, “In compliance with the FG’s directives on the harmonisation of citizens’ data by relevant agencies, the Federal Road Safety Corps had in compliance with the directives earlier put members of the public on notice.”
In compliance with the FG’s directive on the harmonisation of citizens’ data by relevant agencies, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) from 21/12/2020 will begin the enforcement of the NIN in the processing of driver’s license, FRSC said in a statement.
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 16, 2020
Meanwhile, FRSC confirmed this when it issued a statement via its Twitter handle, which was signed by Assistant Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem, titled “FRSC commences enforcement of National Identification Number in driver’s licence processing,” on Wednesday. It stated:
- “In compliance with the FG’s directive on the harmonisation of citizens’ data by relevant agencies, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) from 21/12/2020 will begin the enforcement of the NIN in the processing of driver’s license.
- “As a follow up to that, FRSC Management has resolved that effective 21 December, 2020, all applicants for the National Driver’s Licence in Nigeria must present the National Identification Number from the National Identity Management Commission before they can be captured for any class of the licences produced by the FRSC.”
Kazeem explained that all driver’s licence applicants are expected to present their NINs from the date, before they would be attended to, adding that there would be no waiver for anyone. He wrote about the need for a harmonised database on citizens’ information, saying,
- “It is critical to resolving the challenges of identifying individuals to assist security agencies in data collation and quick retrievals to address some of the national security challenges. Those going for their driver’s licence processing are to take note of the directives and carefully follow the procedures for obtaining their NIN. All numbers presented by the applicants must correspond with what NIMC issued to individuals for a harmonised database.”
Following the Federal Government's directives on the harmonisation of citizens' data by relevant agencies, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had in compliance with the directives earlier put members of the public on notice. As a follow up to that,
— FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) December 16, 2020
What you should know about the new NIN requirements
Nairametrics reported on Tuesday when Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) instructed telecommunications operators like MTN, Airtel, Glo, 9Mobile and others to block all SIM cards not registered with the National Identity Numbers in two weeks.
This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday.
He tweeted,
- “The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has given telecommunications operators (MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9Mobile and others) in the country two weeks to block all SIM cards that are not registered with the National Identity Numbers (NIN), the Commission has said in a statement.”
It has become a security risk as many unsuspecting customers buy their lines from roadside vendors only to discover later those lines were not properly registered or belong to someone else.
As a result, such subscribers keep receiving strange calls from people who claim the lines belong to them or people they know. It is even a common occurrence that persons without proper means of identification such as voter’s card, NIN or driver’s license are registered and given SIM cards by this group of illegal SIM card vendors, who lurk around all nooks and crannies of Nigerian cities.