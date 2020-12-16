Corporate Press Releases
Oando Foundation to promote environmental education and sustainable action in schools and communities
Oando Foundation is committed to supporting schools, communities, and the Nigerian government in realizing the Sustainable Development Goals.
Oando Foundation (OF), an independent charity, has initiated a project to promote environmental education and sustainable action for pupils in target schools and host communities in Lagos State with support from Sumitomo Chemical, a Japanese Chemical Company.
The project, tagged ‘Clean Our World’ (COW), aims to promote environmental education and responsibility by creating awareness and empowering children and teachers in 7 public primary schools and their host communities with the knowledge of plastic recycling and waste management, whilst encouraging the adoption of eco-conscious lifestyles. Benefitting schools and communities include: Dele Ajomale Schools Complex (I–IV) Ilasamaja, Metropolitan Primary School, Orile-Iganmu, Olisa Primary School and Methodist Primary School, Mushin.
It is estimated that Nigeria generates over 32 million tons of solid waste annually of which > 30% is plastic. There is increased flooding across cities during the rainy season due to clogged drainage systems, directly attributable to poor waste disposal techniques. Education is an essential element of the global response to environmental sustainability. It helps young people understand and address environmental issues, encourages changes in their attitudes and behaviour, and helps them adapt to climate change-related trends. When environmental education is integrated into the curriculum, pupils are more enthusiastic and engaged in learning, which improves learner achievement in core academic areas. Creating awareness on recycling, environmental responsibility and sustainability will help explain, inform, motivate, persuade, and encourage beneficiaries in target schools and communities to embrace behavioral changes necessary for long-term impact.
In Lagos State, under its signature programme, Adopt-A-School Initiative (AASI), Oando Foundation has adopted 8 public primary schools, constructed and renovated 36 units of classrooms, provided furniture, sanitation facilities, established 3 solar-powered digital learning centres, trained 100+ teachers in core subject knowledge and modern pedagogical skills, strengthened capacity of Quality Assurance Officers in Education Management Information Systems, provided scholarships to 155 students to support their secondary education and distributed over 3,000 learning and instructional materials to teachers and pupils in these adopted schools.
According to Adekanla Adegoke, Head, Oando Foundation, “The Foundation’s partnership with Sumitomo Chemical over the years has been directed towards improved digital literacy in public primary schools through the establishment of 6 solar-powered digital learning centres across Nigeria. The COW project marks a positive expansion of our work together and our commitment to designing and implementing multi-dimensional education interventions. We believe learning transcends the classroom, encouraging environmental education through the COW project will help pupils understand how their decisions and actions affect the environment, build knowledge and skills necessary to address complex environmental issues, explore different actions to keep our environment healthy and sustainable for the future. Not only does COW offer opportunities for experiential learning outside of the classroom enabling pupils to make connections and apply their learning in the real world, it also encourages the development of critical and creative thinking skills necessary for enhancing overall learner outcomes. We are working closely with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) and relevant education agencies to implement the project across 7 schools and 3 communities in Lagos State.”
Tomoyuki Hirayama, General Manager of General Affairs Department, Sumitomo Chemical added “Sumitomo Chemical’s education support program for Africa started with the development of Olyset® net, a long lasting insecticidal net that helps prevent the spread of malaria. We believe that improving the educational environment is also crucial for Africa to achieve self-sustaining economic development, and thus have been engaged with various partners in supporting schools since 2005. During the period up to April 30, 2020, 29 projects have been completed in 12 countries, benefiting over 29,000 people. We are excited that our partnership with Oando Foundation has brought this new initiative of plastic recycling and waste management, as we define contribution to developing a circular system for plastics as one of our high-priority and material management issues. ”
Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Sumitomo Chemical is one of Japan’s leading chemical companies, offering a diverse range of products globally in the fields of petrochemicals, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop science products and pharmaceuticals. The company’s consolidated net sales for fiscal 2019 were approximately 2.2 trillion yen, and it has around 34,000 employees.
About Oando Foundation:
Oando Foundation is an independent charity established in 2011 by Oando PLC, one of Africa’s leading indigenous energy solutions providers. The Foundation aims to support the Nigerian Government in achieving universal basic education. Its mission is to radically improve the quality of teaching and learning in Nigerian schools and communities by ensuring access to world class basic education systems.
The Foundation effectively leverages Oando PLC’s in-kind donations and direct programme support, whilst establishing strategic partnerships with government, the private sector, and civil society to fulfil its goals and objectives.
Oando Foundation has adopted 88 schools across 23 states. The goal is to significantly improve the learning outcomes of over 200,000 pupils through the Adopt-A-School-Initiative (AASI). The AASI is a holistic school improvement approach that comprises Infrastructural Development (WASH inclusive), Teacher Training, ICT Education, Early Childcare Education, Provision of scholarships, stakeholder/community capacity strengthening, and advocacy initiatives aimed at improving access to education.
Receive your international money transfer funds in Dollars at branches nationwide – Access Bank
Access Bank customers can now receive funds sent from the diaspora in Dollars at any of our branches nationwide.
In response to the recent announcement by the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) that recipients of international remittances can now receive their funds in Dollars or to have funds paid directly into their domiciliary accounts, Access Bank plc has announced that customers can visit any of their branches nationwide to receive funds sent from family and friends abroad in US Dollars effective immediately.
Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank plc, in a statement to the press said “As part of our promise to create value and meet the needs of our customers, we are happy to announce that our customers can now receive funds sent from the diaspora in Dollars at any of our branches nationwide. The funds will be available as cash pick-up or direct transfer into customers’ domiciliary accounts.
The bank’s promise to deliver “More than Banking” services is even more critical at this time as customers are looking for convenient products and services that facilitate their lifestyle and our remittance services are available to both customers and non-customers of Access bank.
We encourage Nigerians in the diaspora to take advantage of this season of giving, to send funds home for their loved ones, who in turn can receive either by opening an Access bank domiciliary account or reactivate their inactive domiciliary account and the funds will be paid directly to their accounts or visit any of our 500 branches nationwide to receive their funds in USD cash. We maintain a strong relationship with our remittance partners: Western Union, MoneyGram, Ria, WorldRemit, Transfast, Paysend, Shift, Sendwave and other international money transfer services and we are committed to delivering excellent service to all our customers” Victor concluded.
Access Bank, over the years, has leveraged technology including advanced analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics process automation to reform business operations and drive performance to improve customer experience.
Mainstreet Capital relaunches its brand, promises a new corporate philosophy
Customer-centric insight-led direction will be the foundation of a new brand identity.
Mainstreet Capital, a leading investment banking and asset management firm providing financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services, launches new brand identity and tagline to the public. A new identity and corporate philosophy the company says will help to position it as a growth partner of choice.
The company unveiled its new tagline “Take the Right Turn”. The new slogan is an internal philosophical idea and system of thinking that captures the vibrant thread of energy running through every aspect of its business and external relationship, inspiring Mainstreet to continually deepen its knowledge and expertise while serving as a guide and beacon of hope in the society. The corporate philosophy will also spur the company to investment in new and innovative product development as well as attract and retain top talent in its industry.
At the official brand launch event held in Lagos, last Thursday, the Managing Director, Mainstreet Capital, Ebi Enaholo, said:
“Today is the beginning of a new journey for us as we launch a new idenity and strategy to provide tailored financial services to our esteemed clients in Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world.”
As part of its new direction, the investment bank will collaborate with specific sectors of the economy to adopt new strategies that can aid the growth of the sectors.
To achieve its new differentiation strategy of leveraging on other parts of the economy like the Agriculture sector, Mainstreet Capital plans to collaborate with investors and customers to seek an insight-lead approach to investment banking – which is key to its new corporate identity.’’
In his address, the Deputy Managing Director, Muyiwa Ariyo emphasizes that its new corporate identity and philosophy, “Take the right turn” isn’t about a geographical location, but data-driven insight, direction, and access to an entire gamut of possibilities.
“We are moving the market from the traditional way of managing and advising our clients, and taking them to a new level of value creation.”
“Every decision we make on your behalf is geared towards the right turn – which is the turn that drives you towards the growth of your wealth,” Ariyo adds.
In a speech by one of the attendees and client of the company, Omoni Oboli, a Nollywood superstar, congratulated Mainstreet Capital on its brand launch and commended its staff for its quality service delivery.
“I’ve been investing with Mainstreet for two years now, and it’s been smooth sailing. It’s been a fantastic ride. They go as far as coming to my house to talk to me about my investment and advise me on different ways to build wealth.
“It’s one thing to get income or bulk money every once in a while, but when you are not thinking about building wealth, then you are not leaving a legacy. Mainstreet Capital has been able to advise me better on how to grow my wealth.”
The event was well attended by a crème of investors, clients and partners. They were serenaded by acoustic performances in a cocktail-themed event.
The rebranding exercise which was carried out between the company’s internal teams and a partnership with Lagos based brand consultancy, Arden & Newton BMC includes the development of a brand strategy, corporate narrative development, tagline, logo and identity systems, culture and communications strategy.
Oil and Gas stakeholders ask government to grant access to CBN FOREX market and importation of petroleum products
In its continued support of the government’s deregulation process, stakeholders have demanded access to FOREX through the CBN official window.
With the recent agreement between the Federal Government and organized Labor Unions, stakeholders in the oil and gas downstream sector of the economy are once again letting their voices to be heard to guarantee a full and transparent deregulation process in line with DEMAND and SUPPLY principles of economics.
This follows the pronouncement by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources in September 2020, that the Federal Government had stepped back from fixing the price of petrol and that prices will be determined by market forces and the crude oil prices. Marketers were astonished at the recent price reduction especially when most marketers have stocked up products at higher costs before the new prices were announced last week, to ensure that there would be product availability during the Christmas, New Year celebrations and beyond.
With the several disruptions experienced in product supply over the past years, ‘the proactive approach adopted by marketers to stock up product for the Yuletide this year towards ensuring adequacy in product distribution will result in huge losses from this price reduction which was effected following agreements with Labor Unions. This current price reduction by the government, again brings to light the question as to whether the Federal Government would compensate marketers because the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources had clearly stated that “there was no going back to the subsidy regime” following the announcement of the deregulation of the market in March of 2020.
Also, months after the ending the petrol subsidy era, deregulated the downstream petroleum industry and given private independent marketers permission to resume importation of petroleum products, the marketers are yet to participate in the importation business due to their inability to access foreign exchange (FOREX).
They argue that the interference by government through price reduction and their inability to source FOREX at the official Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) market rate remains some of the major challenges to a full and transparent deregulation process, adding that the cost of operations would be further increased if they had to result to the parallel/black market in search of forex because of its expensive nature, as well as if government continues to reduce petrol prices after they had purchased stock at a higher rate.
They noted that petroleum marketers including the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and other stakeholders in the sector have continued to depend on the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), the petrol importing arm of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the supply of products and as such the deregulation of the sector is still be riddled with some of the inefficiencies that the deregulation process is meant to address.
In September of this year, The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, had assured the marketers that concrete steps were been taken to address their main concerns, especially the issue relating to the availability of forex, stressing that the (CBN had already taken the first step of merging all forex windows to have a unified exchange rate, though this is yet to see the light of day.
Quoting the GMD, “It is really not in our interest to be the sole importer of PMS in the country. We have taken definite steps to exit the situation. This is a definite step taken and the details would be communicated to stakeholders like DAPPMAN, MOMAN, IPMAN and others outside this forum,” Kyari had stated at a forum with marketers.
However, three months since the assurance was made, marketers are yet to see any change and are still encountering the same challenge posed by difficulty in accessing FOREX, as such NNPC continues to play the role of sole importer of petrol as only it can access forex at the official rate of about N380 or thereabout, to a dollar, thereby still holding an unfair advantage in terms of access to FOREX, which is critical to securing importation of petroleum products.
According to the Chairman of DAPPMAN Mrs. Winifred Akpani, “the inability to source FOREX from the official CBN FOREX window by independent marketers is continually hindering the effectiveness of the principles of DEMAND and SUPPLY market forces to correct the current inefficiencies in the pricing mechanisms adopted in the deregulation process”.
Mrs. Akpani also explained that inability of marketers to source FOREX creates a situation which can be described as “pseudo subsidy” in the market.
Mrs. Akpani said a large portion of marketers’ costs are FOREX dependent and must be sourced from the parallel FOREX market. “There still exists some form of indirect subsidy within the market and this can be attributed to reasons why price of petrol continues to have an upward trajectory even when international crude oil prices are going downwards'” she added.
Also commenting on the challenges faced in sourcing FOREX, The Chairman of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji reiterated that “Nothing has changed. The Forex issue is still like that. And as you can see, the government has also extended that DSDP (the exchange of crude for refined petroleum products) arrangement. That’s a signal to you that foreign exchange may not be there for us to access,”
In line with his statement, many marketers believe that the deregulation process should do away with country operating the DSDP system where crude is swapped for petroleum products through the NNPC and PPMC, rather they should put in place a system that allows the country sell its crude to raise the needed FOREX and allow operators access some of these foreign exchange through the CBN FOREX window to source products at the best possible prices, thereby allowing the forces DEMAND and SUPPLY dictate the economics of the sector for a more efficient deregulated market.
Also, in recent times, marketers have continued to let out their voices with regards to the inefficiencies in the deregulation process brought about the monopolistic supply nature of the system, which they believe are still passing some of the inefficiencies of the past into the current deregulated system. Some of the inefficient costs they complained about that are still been associated with the current deregulated market include costs such as Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) costs, as well as FOREX cost associated with charges paid to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) as these FOREX costs are sourced through the parallel foreign exchange market.
The Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, had said that aside petrol pricing, another major element of petroleum marketing that had not been fully deregulated was access to foreign exchange, saying private importers of petroleum products did not have access to foreign exchange.
As marketers continue to complement the steps taken by government in the deregulation process, they believe that to set the right systems and processes in place, they must ensure that independent marketers have access to FOREX through the CBN official window, as well as stop interfering in the pricing mechanisms by setting out the right policy and implementation framework that would allow marketers in the sector participate fully in the deregulation process that allow consumers feel the right impact of a full and transparent deregulation process thereby creating the ideal economic environment for the creation of new and increased investment in the huge opportunities available in the industry and other sectors.