RSA Fund II: TrustFund, Radix, 3 others make top five list of PFAs with the highest ROI

TrustFund Pensions Plc, Radix Pension Fund Managers Limited, and 3 other Pension Fund Administrators (PFA) have emerged in the elite list (top five) of the most profitable PFAs for RSA fund II in the month of November 2020.

According to Pension Nigeria, the top 5 Pension Fund Administrators with the highest Return on Investment (ROI) for Fund II in November 2020 are:

Trustfund Pensions Plc with ROI of 6.82% M-o-M

Radix Pension Fund Managers Limited with ROI 2.90% M-o-M

APT Pension Fund Managers Limited with ROI of 2.42% M-o-M.

Sigma Pensions Limited with ROI of 2.03% M-o-M.

AXA Mansard Pension Limited with ROI of 1.88% M-o-M.

Completing the top 10 are; Investment One Pension Managers Limited (1.56%), ARM Pension Managers Limited (1.56%), Nigeria Police Force Pensions Limited (1.54%), First Guarantee Pension Limited (1.54%), CrusaderSterling Pensions Limited (1.46%).

Recall that the National Pension Commission (PenCom) had introduced a multi-fund structure which took effect on July 1, 2018, exposing Fund II to variable income instruments of a maximum of 55%.

Nairametrics gathered that the 22 PFAs averaged 1.61% for the RSA Fund II, with the highest PFA being TrustFund Pensions Plc (6.82%) and the lowest being NLPC Pension Fund Administrators Limited with 0.07%.

The chart below summarises the ROI for the PFAs on RSA fund II

Source: Computations from data of Pension Nigeria by Nairemtrics

