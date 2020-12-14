Lagos to commence sales of rice at lower prices before Christmas

The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with Kebbi State Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has said that it will commence the sales of rice to residents before the Christmas celebration.

According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria, this was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, while speaking to newsmen on Monday in Lagos about the 100,000 50 kg bags of rice that were being expected to be sold at N20,000 per bag.

While pointing out that the Lagos state government was working very hard with its Kebbi state counterpart and the Federal Government to ensure that Lagosians have enough rice during the festive season, Olusanya said the delay in the sale of the bags of rice was due to the process of production.

The commissioner said, “We are intervening in the area of availability of rice for the festive season, and it will be sold at N20,000 per bag. The most important thing is that we have rice available, be it Lake Rice or other brands.’’

“During the festive season, millets have to be polished, mill and processed before rice will be available. It’s not that rice is not available in the market, but the price points are a bit high. The intervention of the Lagos State Government under the leadership of Mr Babjide Sanwo-Olu, in collaboration with the Federal Government, through CBN and the Governor of Kebbi, is to ensure that we have rice available at lower price points.’’

“Don’t forget that they are in the harvest season now for paddy, so this is the best time to get good quality rice. The rice has started arriving as at last week, and we are expecting much more in the next couple of days,” she said.

