Akinwumi Adesina, 3 others bag 2020 Distinguished Fellowship Award of Academy of Public Health
The West African Academy of Public Health, a semi-autonomous department of the West African Institute of Public Health (WAIPH), has named AFDB’s President, Akinwumi Adeshina, and three other eminent people as winners of its 2020 Distinguished Fellowship Award.
The announcement was made by the African Development Bank through its verified Twitter handle, as seen by Nairametrics.
The three other winners alongside Adeshina are; Tedros Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organization; Leith Greenslade of JustActions; and Winnie Byanyima of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS.
The four outstanding leaders were recognized for their unique style of impactful leadership which motivates emerging young leaders in the field of public health to strive to make a difference in their work.
In addition, Nairametrics gathered that Akinwumi Adeshina was specifically recognized for his efforts in involving the AFDB to provide the financial buffers to the African Union to help curb Africa’s COVID-19 pandemic.
What they are saying
A verified Tweet by AFDB reads:
- “Congrats are in order! #AfDB President @Akinwumi_Adesina has won a 2020 Distinguished Fellowship Award from @TheWaaph, along w/ @WHO DG @DrTedros ; @Winnie_Byanyima of the @UN & Leith Greenslade of @JustACTIONS for their inspiring leadership!”
Accepting the award, Mr. Adesina said:
- “I am greatly honoured to be selected to receive the Distinguished Fellowship of the West African Academy of Public Health together with Dr. Tedros, Winnie Byanyima, and Leith Greenslade! Africa and the rest of the world will overcome this pandemic against all odds.”
What you should know
- The West African Academy of Public Health was founded in 2015 with a motive to improve public health practice in the West African sub-region as a semi-autonomous department of the West African Institute of Public Health. It is a private outfit with presence in Nigeria and Ghana, and thematic focus in Research, Training and Implementation of programmes.
- The Distinguished Fellowship Award is the highest fellowship rank in the “Roll of Fellows’’ of the Academy, extolling the Roll of Fellows for their exceptional leadership and service to humanity in making a difference in the lives of people and inspiring young leaders to also excel in their public health work.
FG suspends issuance of Free Trade Zone licenses
The Federal Government has announced the suspension of the issuance of licences for the operations of Free Trade Zones (FTZs) across the country.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Adeniyi Adebayo, at the inauguration of the panel set for the evaluation of the performance of FTZs, on Monday, December 14, 2020, in Abuja.
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Ifedayo Sayo, quoted Adebayo as stating that all applications for FTZs licences would not be processed pending the completion of the panel’s assignment.
What the Minister is saying
Adebayo pointed out that the key objective of the panel, headed by him, was to provide a set of recommendations that would improve government’s strategy on FTZs, based on thorough evaluation of their current operations.
While noting that the panel would also look at its other terms of reference to provide a clear and detailed report within 9 weeks of inauguration, Adebayo also pointed out that the Minister of State in the ministry, Mariam Katagum, as a member, will come up with clear cut strategies to evaluate the operations of the recipients of FTZs licences.
This, he said, would help in delivering world-class FTZs, as expected under the Presidential Priority Projects (PPP).
- “It is important to note that FTZs in most developed countries have contributed successfully to their industrialization process. The model was adopted by the Asian Tigers and today, most countries, including African countries, are beginning to key into the idea. Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), has begun delivery of world-class FTZs across the country. However, due to poor implementation, we have yet to take delivery of the dynamic potentials of FTZs as an instrument for economic growth.”
What you should know
Adebayo disclosed that despite licensing 33 FTZ operators in the country, only 12 are operational due to poor implementation. He said the current performance of FTZ licensees had been below expectation and as such, has negatively impacted on the ability of government to deliver on crucial priority areas.
- The free-trade zone is referred to as an area within which goods may be landed, handled, manufactured or reconfigured, and re-exported without the intervention of the customs authorities. It is only when the goods are moved to consumers within the country in which the zone is located do they become subject to the prevailing customs duties.
- The FTZs are very critical for the country’s industrialization and account for 68 million jobs with $500 billion revenue generated annually.
Lagos earmarks 300 distressed buildings for demolition
The Lagos State Government has announced that about 300 buildings that are suspected to be distressed have been listed and earmarked for investigation and possible demolition.
According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by the General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency, Mrs Abiola Kosegbe, while speaking during an event themed ‘Prevention of building collapse: A collective responsibility’ in Ikeja, Lagos.
Kosegbe said that the statistics showed that the frequency of building collapse has dropped compared to what it was last year. This is as she pointed out that preventing building collapse was everybody’s duty.
She said, “Right now, we have a list of almost 300 suspected buildings. This is based on our own visual inspection.
“The initial thing we do is visual inspection. If we carry out visual inspection of your property and we believe that it appears distressed, that is the initial thing; it is not a scientific thing. Then, we will mark it and serve you the necessary services and tell you to go and conduct your non-destructive integrity test.
“Some will ignore and some will comply. When you comply and you have gone for your test, the next thing is to engage an engineer to do a complete structural assessment of your property and submit that report to us.
“If they have carried out their report and have been cleared, they can go on with their building. But on the other aspect, if it fails, we tell you immediately, this property needs to be removed. Then we take all the necessary steps to ensure that nobody files any legal matter against us.”
She added that forfeiture occurs if the owner allows the building to collapse, but there would not be forfeiture in removal if it is done in a timely manner.
What you should know
Lagos has witnessed various incidents of building collapse with attendant loss of lives and properties. The state has been on an enforcement drive of its physical planning laws against illegal and unapproved buildings.
Credit allocation to private sector increased to N19.87trillion in Q3 2020 – NBS Report
The total volume of the loan availed to the private sector increased to N19.87 trillion in the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2020) from N18.82 trillion in second quarter of 2020 (Q2 2020), representing a growth of 5.58% QoQ and a growth of 22.3% (YoY) compared to the third quarter of 2019 value of N16.25trillion.
This is contained in the Banking Sector Report recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
Out of this loan value in Q3 2020, Oil & Gas contributed 18.8% with a credit allocation of N3.74 trillion, followed by Manufacturing 15.3%, and an allocation of N3.03trillion.
The Mining & Quarrying and Education sectors had the least contributions of N11.46billion (0.1%) and N72.99 billion (0.4%) respectively.
In Q2 2020 and Q3 2019, Oil & Gas and Manufacturing accounted for 35.5% and 36.6% of Credit allocation to Private sector respectively.
Other Key highlights
- The Oil & Gas sector as at Q3 2020 increased by 3.3% QoQ, from N3.62 trillion in Q2 2020 to N3.74 trillion in Q3 2020. It also increased by 10%, YoY, from N3.39trillion in Q3 2019.
- The Manufacturing sector as at Q3 2020 declined by 1.3% QoQ, from N3.07 trillion in Q2 2020 to N3.03 trillion in Q3 2020 but increased by 18% YoY, from N2.57 trillion in Q3 2019.
- The Mining and Quarrying sector as at Q3 2020 declined by 4.2% QoQ, from N11.96 trillion in Q2 2020 to N11.46 trillion in Q3 2020, but increased by 0.4% YoY, from N11.42 trillion in Q3 2019, consistently contributing 0.1% of the credit allocation during these periods.
- The Education sector as at Q3 2020 increased by 6.5% QoQ, from N68.52 trillion in Q2 2020 to N72.99 trillion in Q3 2020 and by 26% YoY, from N57.95 trillion in Q3 2019, consistently contributing 0.4% of the credit allocation during these periods.
Why this matters
The current loan allocations to both Mining & Quarrying and Education sectors are quite low, considering the huge potentials and mileages that can be achieved through them for the economic growth of the country.
Besides the crude oil, the optimal exploitation of the huge mineral deposits in Nigeria could also generate huge revenue from exports – an enormous wealth of opportunities that could turn around the financial situation of the nation.
Nigeria is endowed with a wealth of extractable solid mineral reserves across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT. Some of these minerals are coal, gold, lead-zinc, iron ore, uranium, limestone, gypsum, copper, marble, columbite, granite, clay, glass sand, gemstones, barite, tin, talc, bitumen, etc. which can be exported to other nations of the world.
Importantly, education is a crucial sector in any nation which should be given a top priority. Being a major investment in human capital development, it plays a critical role in long-term productivity and growth of the economy, both at micro and macro levels.