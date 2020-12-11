Paid Content
Why companies/firms need to pay staff in Bitcoin: using Patricia as a case study
Some employers now use bitcoin instead of using conventional fiat currencies to pay their workers.
“These days, there is a lot of buzz around the blockchain and cryptocurrency,” and many investors are hurrying into the crypto room with the rise of cryptocurrency millionaires in anticipation of a major payday. However, realistic blockchain implementations are more likely to have a lasting effect than the predictable rise in market interest in the assets themselves. For many years, and more recently people have used Bitcoin and other crypto tokens to pay for products online, One of Bitcoin’s practical applications is the implementation of a payment mechanism that enables workers to pay Bitcoin wages, bonuses and compensation. Cryptocurrency, like the infrastructure that it runs on the blockchain, is still a relatively recent phenomenon. Even so, uses like this are starting to get more prevalent.
Employers now use bitcoin instead of using conventional fiat currencies to pay their workers. A perfect way to reach the digital asset market without having to do any exchange is to earn at least partly paid with cryptocurrency. The introduction of bitcoin cash payrolls was recently announced by an international crypto-currency payroll and human resources service provider. This includes someone who works for the U.S., the EU or the U.K. By signing up for the program, employees will now earn a portion of their income at BCH. Companies may also sign up to finance BCH payrolls or to provide BCH to their workers and their employees and freelancers.
Employees and freelancers are trying to diversify their cryptocurrency portfolio as cryptocurrency becomes more common. The payment choice makes it easier for employees around the world to collect, by passive dollar-cost-averaging, their favorite cryptocurrency.
Advantages of Paying Employees with Cryptocurrency?
Before payments in cryptocurrency becomes commonplace, we would have to see wider acceptance of cryptocurrency as an asset, it is evident that there are many benefits.
Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, since they can be used internationally and converted into almost any national currency, do not have the same territorial limitations as fiat currencies. For businesses that need to pay workers in different countries, this makes it very easy.
We already know that blockchain is a highly secure way for information to be relayed. In fact, paying cryptocurrency to workers is safer than using conventional methods because all movements are registered on the ledger and because without proper permission, crypto wallets are almost impossible to access.
Paying cryptocurrency to workers allows them the ability to invest, spend or convert crypto assets to their own national currency if they choose to. With Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency, being used as reward for labour over time could help your employees build up some crypto investments if they choose to do so. This also does not take away their right to liquidate it immediately after payment, the liquidity of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Ripple makes it super easy to convert to fiat. But an employee with better understanding of safe haven assets will leverage this opportunity, and gradually build portfolio that could give incredible return on investment and possibly be a significant part of retirement plan.
Advantages of Crypto Payments for Employers and Companies:
In the crypto-currency market, paying or getting paid with digital coins is the standard. However, participants in many other sectors could also be tempted to take advantage of the advantages that decentralized currencies give. That implies quick, safe and low-cost transactions in the case of bitcoin cash (BCH). Some platforms make crypto transfers between businesses and their workers simpler, though peer-to-peer settlements still remain a viable alternative. It is likely that the establishment and advancement of other payroll service platforms would encourage many more companies especially those employing remote workers, to start paying cryptocurrency salaries.
This innovation serves the dual purpose of purchasing more by-participants with or without active trading in the blockchain/cryptocurrency industry, thereby raising the degree of acceptance and immediately increasing the likelihood of embracing Bitcoin as a legal tender. Ecommerce companies such as patricia.com.ng are operating tenuously in Nigeria and the neighboring countries, however and more or less the global economy, to build alternatives for bill payment, services and trouble-free banking. Such alternative banking provides various possibilities that are more likely to be used for better efficiency even by a business like patricia.com.ng.
The platform is securely built and the fact that it is user-friendly makes it a one-stop payment platform, workers can receive salary payment in form of cryptocurrency and choose to spend it without leaving Patricia. If you are willing to take advantage of dollar-cost average, you should consider paying your employees with Bitcoin through Patricia.
Reasons to hedge your investments with Grenada Citizenship by Investment
We’ll address the strategy of hedging your investments with foreign investment and the reasons to do so.
You’ve done your research, narrowed down your options and are ready to invest. But there are still questions to be answered – should you invest in foreign markets? How much should you diversity your portfolio and what are the best ways to hedge your investments? Below we’ll address the strategy of hedging your investments with foreign investment and the reasons to do so.
Hedging against investment risk means strategically using financial instruments or market strategies to offset the risk of any adverse price movements. In other words, investors hedge one investment by making a trade in another. In daily life, hedging occurs almost everywhere. When you buy homeowner’s insurance, for example, you are hedging yourself and your family against fires, break-ins, or other unexpected disasters. Individual investors, portfolio managers, and corporations use hedging techniques to reduce their exposure to various risks – individual stock risks, but also sector- and market- wide risks.
Why Foreign Investment?
Investing in a country other than your primary country of residence offers access to new business opportunities, allows for diversification of your portfolio, and provides tax optimisation benefits that allow especially high-net-worth individuals to manage their wealth more efficiently. By investing in foreign real estate markets, one’s investment risk is spread around the world. International real estate markets move in different or even opposite directions, meaning many times they offset a decline in one’s home country with a foreign rise – offering a welcome balance.
Why a Grenada Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme?
By investing US $220,000, plus associated fees, in a Grenada government-approved real estate project, investors and their families are granted dual citizenship, allowing them to make an investment (suggested minimum amount is US $150,000) in the United States in exchange for residency and the opportunity to work there. One of those government-approved projects is Six Senses La Sagesse, slated to feature one hundred luxury rooms and suites, oceanfront villas, spas, shops and watersports’ facilities. The resort is expected to be complete by 2022. Six Senses is considered one of the world’s leading luxury hotel brands and is part of the Intercontinental Hotel Group.
The programme provides expeditious processing of second citizenship, including for parents, grandparents, and unmarried siblings of the investor. Citizenship in Grenada offers access to the USA E2 visa application, allowing investment and residency in the United States, as well as visa exemption for travel to approximately 140 countries (including the UK, Schengen, Russia, China). Additionally, no visit or residence on the island is required. After a holding period of five years, the investor is entitled to resell the investment to a subsequent buyer who may also apply for citizenship, while the original investor maintains his or her citizenship for the rest of their lives.
Why Grenada?
Grenada’s infrastructure, including sea and land transportation, electricity generation, telecommunications, and water, is well-developed and is regarded by investors as supportive of competitiveness. The country’s relative underdevelopment offers a wide range of opportunities that are not available in competitor countries. Excellent port facilities and regular shipping links with major ports support international trade and commerce. The island nation’s economic structure is highly diversified, based on the contribution of sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, construction, communications, transportation and government.
Grenada’s physical beauty is complemented by its vibrant cultural heritage and rich history. Grenada is one of the most politically stable countries in the region, with a democratic state, a Westminster-style parliamentary form of government and constitutionally held elections every five years. The country is also financially stable, with relatively low inflation and a stable exchange rate.
Range Developments is the market-leading investment and hospitality company, operating across the Eastern Caribbean. Range Developments is the only company that has a track record of delivery in the Citizenship by Investment sector with multiple completed projects including the world acclaimed Park Hyatt St Kitts (opened in 2017 – awarded best New Hotel in the Carribean by CNN) and Kempinski Dominica (opened in 2019 – awarded as the Most Anticipated New Hotel in the Caribbean by Forbes)
Ecobank MD, others list opportunities in digital financial inclusion; advocate partnerships between operators
The summit was designed to convene policy makers, operators, others to chat the way forward for the Nigerian digital financial landscape.
Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan has said the biggest growth opportunities in digital financial inclusion lies in the ability to combine the mobile phone, cards and agency banking services in the most cost-effective and convenient way to reach the citizenry on a sustainable basis. Akinwuntan, who made this submission at the Ecobank-Vanguard Digital Financial Inclusion virtual summit in Lagos on Tuesday explained that bank branches and ATM channels are cost-intensive to scale and less attractive to mass market financial service providers. He said agency banking, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), mobile app, card services, including internet banking and chatbots remain optimum channels for digital financial inclusion.
The Ecobank Managing Director explained that digital financial inclusion entails deployment of cost-saving digital means to reach financially excluded and underserved population with a range of financial services suitable to their needs and delivered at affordable cost, noting that it offers lots of benefits to all players in the value chain and also engenders wealth creation, drives economic growth and sustainable development. Further, he observed that the Nigerian financial inclusion trend has improved significantly, with exclusion rate declining 15.7 per cent between 2008 and 2018.
“There is sustained growth in digital financial inclusion, and it is largely driven by customer changing demands; entrance of non-traditional players such as Fintechs, Payment Service Banks (PSBs); mobile services penetration and enabling regulatory environment. With the introduction of mobile wallet Tier 1 accounts accessible with a phone number, agency banking, micro-lending, mobile BVN, micro-insurance, cashless policy and others we should now begin to move from poverty alleviation to wealth creation for the citizenry. Further partnership and collaboration of all stakeholders remains critical to deliver further growth in digital financial inclusion. Ecobank has been committed to driving digital financial inclusion through her pan Africa network advantage, award winning capabilities and various flagship products and services. We collaborate with Fintechs in Africa, as we are present across 33 countries in Africa. If you wish to bring your innovation into the financial system, you can reach out to us and we will guide you through the required regulatory requirements and then integrate your innovation into our digital payments and financial system,” he stated.
In his presentation, Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Alan Sinfield, said though the telecom operators are playing a vital role in financial inclusion of unbanked and underbanked, collaboration and partnership of all stakeholders was key to increase volume of digital transactions and mobile money activities. He lauded CBN for granting licenses to 3 Payment Service Banks (PSBs), stating that the PSBs will further help to drive financial inclusion and critically stimulate savings and investment as more liquidity is mobilized from the informal sector to the mainstream financial system that will translate to increased economic activities.
“Telcom operators in Nigeria have a customer advantage that financial institutions could benefit from to deepen their penetration. Banking started before telecommunication, but there are more active mobile lines than active bank accounts in Nigeria. A very key indication that we can achieve more through collaboration,” he stated
Also speaking, Director, Payment System Management, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Jimoh Musa averred that financial inclusion is at the heart of the apex bank as it has been playing active role though the strategy is for the whole economy, stressing that the CBN is interested in the progress of financial inclusion in Nigeria. He lauded Ecobank and Vanguard for providing the platform to discuss financial inclusion to support the effort of making financial services available to Nigerians. He disclosed that CBN is coming up with other strategies in 2021 basically to enhance the operating environment more conducive for every participant in the payment system with a special focus on Fintech. He added that the apex bank has done creditably well in agency banking, mobile money operations, digital banking, industry cost to service, and requirements of opening bank account to promote financial inclusion.
The Ecobank Vanguard Digital Financial Inclusion summit was designed to convene policy makers, operators, business and thought leaders as well as industry professionals to chat the way forward for the Nigerian digital financial landscape, specifically financial inclusion for the vast majority of citizens operating within the informal sector of the economy.
Binance Nigeria Activation Festival 2020: Nominate Your Friends and Earn!
Earn up to 200,000 NGN when you refer a friend to create an account on Binance.
It’s that time of the year when friends and family come together to celebrate the year’s achievements and successes.
Similarly, as a show of gratitude, Binance users will stand a chance to earn up to 200,000 NGN when they nominate their friends to sign up, deposit and complete a trade in this festive season. There’s nothing like the gift of sharing financial freedom to everyone by introducing them to the benefits of trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on Binance.
For every new friend referred that has completed their first deposit and trade, you both get rewarded 1,000 NGN each. You also get an extra 500 NGN when they complete the identity verification process for their account.
This means that while everyone is simply having fun in this exciting season, you also get to earn some passive income by your friends to gain access to our trading platform. Meanwhile, your friends get to benefit from all the trading and earning opportunities we give at Binance. This will be a positive thing for you and your loved ones this Christmas season.
Competition Period: 2020/12/03 10:00 AM to 2020/12/16 00:00 PM
