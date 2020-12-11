Business
President Buhari visits Daura on a one week long private visit
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, landed in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State, to commence a one week long private visit.
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, December 11, 2020, landed in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State, to start a one-week long private visit.
This disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Friday, December 11, 2020.
The President was received in Katsina by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State; Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu; Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; and other top government officials. He was transported from Katsina Airport to Daura in a Nigerian Air Force helicopter NAF–540.
What the presidential media aide is saying
Garba Shehu, in his statement, said:
- “President Muhammadu Buhari is in Daura, Katsina for a week-long private visit. The aircraft carrying the President from Abuja landed at 4:45 pm on Friday at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina, where he was received by the Governor, Aminu Bello Masari; his deputy, Mannir Yakubu, senior government officials, and the heads of security agencies in the state.
- “In Daura to receive President Buhari at the helipad were the Emir, His Highness Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, leading the members of the Emirate Council and a parade of colourful horse riders and courtiers.
- “Shortly upon disembarking, the President received the gift of a horse and a decorated sword in his capacity as Bayajiddan Daura from the Emir.
- “While in Daura, President Buhari will carry out a number of private engagements, but he is expected to participate virtually in the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, to be presided over by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).”
- The statement noted that the president last visited Daura in December 2019, having stayed away largely due to the global Covid-19 situation.
What you should know
- This is the first time the President is visiting his hometown since December 2019, when he was last there to perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the N18 billion University of Transportation, Daura.
- He said the newly established institution is expected to bring rapid development to the transport sector and generate both academic and non-academic employment opportunities for Nigerians.
- According to media reports, President Buhari, who is expected back in Abuja on December 18, might entertain both official and private engagements including visits to his farm during his one-week stay in Daura.
238,868 individuals have benefited from the Payroll Support Program so far – FG
Hundreds of thousands of individual beneficiaries and businesses have so far benefited from the FG’s Payroll Support Program.
President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that 238,868 individual beneficiaries, employed by 41,726 MSMEs across the country have so far benefited from the Payroll Support Program of the Federal Government.
This disclosure was made by the President in a statement via the official Twitter account of the Presidency.
The tweet partly reads:
- “238,868 individual beneficiaries employed by 41,726 MSMEs across the country have so far benefited from the Payroll Support Program of the Federal Government’s Survival Fund.”
However, in a bid to capture more Nigerians, and ensure that not a single beneficiary is left unattended and paid, the Presidency disclosed that payments are still ongoing.
The President under this initiative reiterated once again that the current administration is keen on the survival of MSMEs in the country, as the Payroll Support Program by the Federal Government under the Survival Fund will provide adequate support to MSMEs, with staff salaries for 3 months.
This move is expected to provide an adequate buffer against the impact of the COVID-19 induced disruption.
According to the information contained in the tweet, 43% of the beneficiaries of the Payroll Support Program were female, while 57% were male.
The Government called on those who are yet to be credited under the program to exercise patience, as payments are still on-going.
What you should know
- In July, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government had announced plans to roll out a N2.3 trillion stimulus package and survival fund for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), to stay afloat amid the economic challenges imposed by the pandemic.
- Nairametrics also reported on November 19, 2020, that President Muhammadu Buhari announced that 101,567 beneficiaries, drawn from 16,253 businesses, received their first monthly payment from the Payroll Support Program.
- In line with the recent disclosure, the Government has captured 137,301 additional individual beneficiaries and 25,473 MSMEs under the Payroll Support Program in about 23 days.
Why this matters
- The stimulus package under FG survival fund would go a long way to assist businesses in averting massive job loss or a crash of the business enterprises.
- The fund is expected to place affected businesses, which are beneficiaries of this fund, on the path of survival and sustainable growth.
- The Payroll support programme will also help to cushion the loss of jobs and sustain means of livelihoods of individuals and employees, as the programme seeks to cover the inability of MSMEs to pay workers salary, owing to the massive disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
LCCI urges government to revamp Nigeria’s paper and pulp industry
Toki Mabogunje has urged governments at all levels to put in place measures to revamp the paper and pulp sector in the country.
The President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, has urged the government at all levels to put in place measures to revamp the paper and pulp sector in the country.
She made this statement while speaking at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair, where FAE Limited, a paper packaging manufacturer in the country, unveiled a new product.
According to a news report by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the President of LCCI said that the government needed to ensure that the operating environment was conducive for industry players, as it would stimulate operations to enable the sector perform at optimal capacity, without drawbacks in productivity.
She explained that structural rigidities and bottlenecks had strangled the performance and productivity of the sector in recent years, owing to the tough operating environment, supply chain disruptions, tepid milling capacity, policy inconsistency, and the huge infrastructural deficit in the nation.
These issues and rigidities in the structural makeup of the economy has made it impossible for businesses to survive and also for key investments in the sector to yield expected results in line with the expectations of the investors.
What they are saying
The President of LCCI, in her address at the International Trade Fair, said:
- “The industry has not been performing at optimal capacity over the years due to several structural challenges, including abysmally weak domestic milling capacity, tough operating environment, policy flip-flop and poor infrastructure. These challenges have made it increasingly difficult to attract and sustain private investment. The sector has for long depended on importation and this is a downside risk to the sustainability of the paperwork industry. Government at all levels need to show commitment by engaging measures that would revamp the sector and at the same time create a conducive operating environment for businesses.”
Bottom line
Efforts of government across all levels to revamp the paper and pulp sector in Nigeria will compound on the gains from the diversification agenda of the Nigerian government in other sectors.
However, this is expected to strengthen the resilience of the Nigerian economy and eliminate the sector’s overdependence on imported materials that can be produced locally.
The end result of the efforts of the government to revamp this sector is expected to lead to more employment for the youths, less dependence on oil and imported items/inputs, and reduction in the exposure to shocks coming from crude oil earnings.
Visa openness can boost Africa’s economic recovery – Africa Visa Openness Index 2020
The Index shows a record 54% of the continent is accessible for African visitors, who no longer need visas to travel or can get one on arrival.
The upward trend in African countries liberalizing their visa regimes and welcoming African travellers has persisted.
As travel restrictions ease and safety measures are put in place to contain the pandemic, sustaining progress and momentum on more comfortable continent-wide travel is vital.
This is according to the 2020 Africa Visa Openness Index published by the African Union Commission and African Development Bank on Thursday.
The fifth edition of the Index highlights the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the pandemic has impacted recent economic gains of African countries, thereby affecting socioeconomic sectors from tourism through to investment.
As travel restrictions ease and safety measures are put in place to contain the pandemic, the Index argues that sustaining progress and momentum on more comfortable continent-wide travel is vital.
- The 2020 Index shows that a record 54% of the continent is accessible for African visitors, who no longer need visas to travel or can get one on arrival, up by 9% since 2016.
- In 2020, The Gambia joins Seychelles and Benin in allowing visa-free access for all African travellers.
- In addition, 20 countries moved upwards in the Index ranking, while 50 countries improved or maintained their scores.
- The report shows a significant rise in e-visas, offered by 24 countries in Africa.
Further checks revealed that despite improvement in ease of access as detailed above:
- African citizens still need visas to travel to 46% of African countries.
- Countries in East and West Africa rank highest among the top performers, worthy of emulation by countries in the other regions.
- The 54% accessibility comprises 26% no visa policy and 28% visa on arrival.
The Index’s findings reinforce the benefits of prioritizing visa openness solutions in large and small economies, with the biggest gains accruing to business, investment, innovation and tourism. It also facilitates the free movement of people, goods and services.
This becomes even more important considering the start of trading on 1 January 2021, under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
What they are saying
Commenting on the development, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, noted that:
- “A global COVID-19 health pandemic has upended all plans – including travels… Yet our interdependency, our need to pull together, uniting and staying focused together, has never been more important.”
The Vice-President, Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery at AfDB, Dr. Khaled F. Sherif said:
- “As the evolving fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, countries increasingly need to look beyond domestic frontiers to boost their economic prospects. Visa openness will support Africa to reposition its future growth.”
Amb. Kwesi Quartey, Deputy Chairperson, African Union Commission submitted that:
- “As the time has come to safely reopen and revive economies across Africa, it is imperative to institute measures that propel the continent and all its citizens forward. Liberalizing a country’s visa regime is a policy tool that can be quickly adopted to do this.”
The Chairperson of African Union commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, said:
- “We should go beyond the present situation, by preparing for post-pandemic conditions in the world. There is an urgent need for Africa to develop new forms of resilience… There is an urgent need for Africa to chart its own course… We should, in full lucidity, boldly opt for an innovative approach that is inward-looking rather than outward-looking.”
What you should know
- The higher a country’s score in the Index, the more visa open it is and the higher it ranks – scores range from 0 (lowest) – 1 (highest).
- Index categories are visa required, visa on arrival and no visa required.
- Each category is weighted based on its degree of openness. For example, a “no visa” result is weighted by 1 (high openness), “visa on arrival” is weighted by 0.8 and a “visa required” by 0.
- 24 countries oﬀer e-visas reﬂecting 44% of the continent.
- Nigeria ranks 8th alongside Guinea-Bissau, with a score of 0.849 out of 1.000.
- Nigeria launched a new visa policy, Nigerian Visa Policy 2020 (The NVP 2020) in February 2020.
- The NVP 2020 expands the classes of visa from six (6) to seventy-nine (79) to accommodate additional travel requirements for people intending to travel to Nigeria.
- The NVP 2020 classifies travellers to Nigeria into two broad categories: Visa Free/Exemption and Visa Mandatory
- The Africa Visa Openness Index measures the extent to which African countries are open to travellers from other African countries when it comes to visas. It looks at what it takes for citizens of other African countries to get into a particular African country.
- Thus, the Index tracks changes in country scores over time to show countries that promotes ease of movement across Africa.