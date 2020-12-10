Stock Market
MTN Nigeria, Zenith Bank, Guinness, WAPCO tumble, investors lose N232 billion
The local bourse recorded 40 losers against 6 gainers to begin trading on the negative route.
The Nigerian bourse ended the fourth trading session on a negative note.
Consequently, the All-Share Index plunged by 1.27% to close at 34,577.26 points as against 35.021.26 recorded the previous trading session, while the market capitalization of equities dropped to N18.072trillion as market sentiment thread in the negative territory.
- A total volume of 553.9 million units of shares, valued at N6.63billion, exchanged hands in 6,441 deals. GUARANTY (-2.41%) finished the most traded shares by volume and value at 87.0million units and N2.82billion.
- Analyzing sector performances, losses were recorded across all sectors. The Banking index (-4.14%) recorded another loss for the week, as Tier one banking stocks continued to wane.
- Decline in MANSARD (-6.14%), AIICO (-5.41%), and NEM (-4.08%) dragged the Insurance index down by -3.72%. Accordingly, the Consumer Goods, Industrial, and Energy indexes followed to depreciate by 0.65%, 0.18%, and 0.08% respectively, on the back of price depreciation in GUINNESS (-9.83%), DANGSUGAR (-6.88%), WAPCO (-10.00%), and OANDO (-6.44%).
Top gainers
- OKOMUOIL up 10.00% to close at N88
- MBENEFIT up 9.09% to close at N0.24
- FTNCOCOA up 8.11% to close at N0.4
- GLAXOSMITH up 1.52% to close at N6.7
- UNILEVER up 0.38% to close at N13.05
Top Losers
- WAPCO drops 10.00% to close at N20.25
- GUINNESS drops 9.83% to close at N16.05
- DANGSUGAR drops 6.88% to close at N17.6
- ZENITHBANK drops 6.18% to close at N22
- MTNN drops 0.77% to close at N155
Outlook
Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Thursday closed on a bearish note following significant losses seen in NSE Stocks that include MTN Nigeria, Zenith Bank, Guinness, WAPCO.
- Nairametrics envisage cautious buying, amid prevailing circumstances in the Nigerian currency market, keeping investors a bit jittery.
Stock Market
AXA Mansard Plc increase authorized share capital to N18 billion
AXA Mansard shareholders have approved a 242.9% rise in its authorized share capital to N18 billion.
AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has announced an increase in its authorized share capital from N5.25 billion to N18 billion, indicating a massive rise of 242.9%.
The recent development is part of the resolutions of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market and seen by Nairametrics.
On how the additional N12.75 million authorized share capital will be created, the firm proposed the creation of 25,500,000,000 (Twenty Five Billion, Five Hundred Million) ordinary shares of N0.50K each.
Key highlights of the resolutions
- The newly created 25.5 billion ordinary shares of N0.50k were resolved to be issued and allotted as fully paid bonus shares, to registered company’s shareholders as at December 14, 2020 (the Relevant Date); in the proportion of Seventeen (17) new ordinary shares for every Seven (7) ordinary shares held as at the Relevant Date (“the Bonus shares”).
- The capitalization of funds standing to the credit of any of the company’s reserve accounts or to the credit of the profit and loss account or otherwise available for distribution, up to the sum of N12.75 billion. The capitalization is for the purpose of issuing Bonus Shares as fully paid shares to the shareholder
- To round to the nearest whole share or zero in situations where the issuance of the Bonus Shares results in a fraction of a share being held.
- To alter the nominal value of the issued ordinary shares of the Company from 50 kobo to N2.00K each through the consolidation of every four (4) shares held by each shareholder into one (1) share.
- A decision to grant consolidated shares equal rights and restrictions as the existing shares of the Company was reached.
- Finally, the consolidation exercise was fixed for December 31, 2020
What you should know
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Nigerian House of Representatives directed NAICOM to suspend the recapitalization of insurance firms.
- According to Investopedia, Authorized share capital, also known as Authorized stock, is the maximum number of stock units (shares) that a company is legally allowed to issue or offer based on its corporate charter. An increase to the Authorized share capital is only possible through shareholder’s approval, after satisfying regulatory requirement.
- Therefore in lieu of this, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc in accordance with Section 102 of CAMA, and Article 40 of the company’s Articles of Association, reported the necessary changes.
- Nairametrics gathered that AXA Mansard Insurance Plc market capitalization is about N23.54 billion, and last closed with share price of N2.28.
Stock Market
Biggest online food delivery company makes debut at New York Stock Exchange
DoorDash has begun trading at the New York Stock Exchange, amid an era that has seen delivery firms gain significantly from skyrocketing demands.
The biggest food-delivery company, DoorDash has just begun trading today at the New York Stock Exchange, amid an era that has seen delivery firms gain significantly from skyrocketing demand for their services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DoorDash further disclosed it priced its stock at $102 per share, raising about $3.4 billion in its initial public offer putting the company’s value at $39 billion — more than twice its last private market value.
Such price placed far higher than DoorDash’s original proposed price range of between $75 to $85 a share, as global investors showed significant history.
DoorDash leads the pack in the market share of the food delivery business in America with 49% of meal delivery sales in September compared to Uber’s 22% and GrubHub’s 20%, according to analytics firm Second Measure.
DoorDash has raised about $700 million through many financing rounds from leading investors including Y Combinator, SV Angel, Khosla Ventures, Sequoia Capital, SoftBank, Charles River Ventures, GIC, and Kleiner Perkins. As of June 2020, DoorDash’s valuation stood at about $16 billion.
In the era of COVID-19 were online services have reached a record high, DoorDash further disclosed it had stored a significant amount of gloves and bottles of hand sanitizers for its delivery drivers, and such products were offered to them with no charge
What you must know
- DoorDash Inc. is a U.S -demand prepared food delivery service, invented by Tony Xu, Stanley Tang, Andy Fang, and Evan Moore.
- DoorDash uses logistics services via its internet platform in offering food delivery from restaurants on-demand.
- DoorDash launched in Palo Alto and, as of May 2019, had expanded to more than 4,000 cities and offers a selection of 340,000 stores across the U.S., Canada, and Australia.
Stock Market
Nigerian Stocks end in near stalemate despite gains from Stanbic, Zenith Bank, FCMB
The market breadth index was negative with 21 losers against 13 gainers, as ARDOVA (-8.65%) led the laggards today.
Nigerian bourse closed relatively flat today, as the All-Share Index fell slightly by 0.04% to print at 35,021.26 points. Hence, year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at 14.48% and N18.3 trillion respectively.
- A total volume of 283.0 million units of shares, valued at N3.42billion exchanged hands in 3,855 deals. FBNH was the most traded shares by volume at 40.7million units, while GUARANTY topped by value at N1.08billion.
- The market breadth index was negative with 21 losers against 13 gainers. ARDOVA (-8.65%) led the laggards today, while UNITYBNK (+4.69%) was the top gainer.
- The sectorial performance was tepid as the Insurance, Oil & Gas, Banking, and Consumer Goods indexes dipped -1.04%, -0.37%, -0.07%, and -0.03%, while the Industrial inched up by +0.10%.
Top gainers
- UNITYBNK up 4.69% to close at N0.67
- LIVESTOCK up 2.94% to close at N1.4
- FCMB up 2.67% to close at N3.08
- ZENITHBANK up 0.21% to close at N23.45
- STANBIC up 0.11% to close at N44.05
Top Losers
- ARDOVA down 8.65% to close at N13.2
- CHAMPION down 8.16% to close at N0.9
- FIDSON down 7.79% to close at N4.5
- NEIMETH down 5.14% to close at N2.4
- JBERGER down 0.54% to close at N18.4
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended the mid-week trading session on a slightly bearish note, amid falling oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session. At the time of writing this report, Brent crude was trading below $49/barrel.
- That said, significant gains seen from NSE30 Stocks that include Stanbic IBTC, Zenith Bank, FCMB couldn’t stop Nigerian stocks from closing slightly red, as sell-offs intensified among top pharmaceutical stocks and medium capitalized stocks.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, on the sentiments that recent price action shows further market correction in the near term, however, stock traders anticipate the bullish run is still in play for the long term.