OANDO explains why it has delayed the release of its Q3 unaudited financial statement
OANDO stated that its inability to file its Q3 2020 financials is as a result of the indefinite suspension of the company’s 2018 AGM.
OANDO Plc has disclosed the reason why the integrated oil giant has delayed the release of its third (Q3) Unaudited Financial Statement for 2020.
The company stated that the inability of the oil company to meet its 2020, Q3 filing of accounts obligation, which was due on November 20, 2020, is as a result of the indefinite suspension of the company’s 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM).
This was disclosed in a notification by OANDO for shareholders and stakeholders, which was sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on December 7, 2020.
The suspension of the AGM of the company by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) follows the Ex-parte Oder of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, in a suit involving the Group Chief Executive Officer of OANDO, Wale Tinubu & Anor vs Security and Exchange Commission & Anor.
The statement from OANDO partly reads, ‘’Pursuant to the directive of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this is to update OANDO Plc’s shareholders and stakeholders of the delay in the release of the company’s 2020 Q3 unaudited financial statements (2020 Q3 UFS) by the due date of November 20 2020 (as extended) and as prescribed by the NSE rules on filing of accounts and treatment of default filing.’’
‘’The inability of the company to meet its 2020 Q3 UFS NSE Filing of Accounts obligation by the stipulated due date is as a result of the indefinite suspension of the company’s 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM).’’
What you should know
It can be recalled that on July 20, 2020, through an official press statement, OANDO had informed its shareholders that the Security and Exchange Commission notified the public and OANDO on Monday, June 10, 2019, that further to the Ex-parte order of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos in Suit No: FHC/L/Cs/910/19 in Mr Jubril Adewale Tinubu & Anor v Securities & Exchange Commission & Anor, it had suspended the company’s 2018 AGM till further notice.
OANDO noted that due to SEC’s suspension of its AGM, the company has been unable to appoint Auditors to begin an audit exercise into the company’s 2019 accounts. In addition to this, the suspension has also led to the inability of the Directors to lay before the shareholders for approval the following;
- 2018 Audited Financial Statements
- The shareholders’ inability to re-appoint the auditors of the company to hold office for the 2019 financial year
- The inability of the company to meet its 2019 financial year-end NSE Filing of Accounts obligation by the due date of March 31, 2020
- The inability of the company to meet its 2020 Q1, Q2 and Q5 UFS NSE Filing of Accounts obligations by their respective stipulated dates
The action by SEC follows the alleged discovery of infractions in the management of the oil firm after the conduct of a forensic audit due to receipts of 2 petitions from Dahiru Mangal and Ansbury Incorporated. Some of these infractions include alleged corporate governance lapses, internal controls failure, suspected market abuse, insider dealings and issues arising from the sale of a subsidiary, payment of interim dividends despite liquidity constraints and so on.
11Plc explains why Mobil filing station in Maryland was demolished
Mobile issued a press release explaining why its filing station was demolished.
A popular Mobil Filling station located by the Maryland roundabout along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way was demolished on Monday, December 7th, 2020.
The demolishing surprised several customers of the filling station and commuters as they wondered why local authorities will demolish a filling station that has been in the location for years.
Why it was demolished
In a press release published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, 11 Plc the operators of Mobil Filling Station franchise explained that the demolition was due to Lagos State Government’s “right of compulsory acquisition for public purpose,” and said the government followed due process.
The press release titled: DEMOLITION OF MOBIL SERVICE STATION AT MARYLAND, IKEJA, LAGOS and signed by Company Secretary, Chris-Olumayowa Meseko, read in part;
“This is to inform the shareholders of 11Plc (“Company,”) stakeholders and the general public that the demolition of the Mobil Service Station at Maryland, Lagos State on the 7th December 2020 was carried out pursuant to the valid exercise of the right of compulsory acquisition for public purpose by the Lagos State Government following due process. This notice is for the proper guidance and information of the public and to eschew all form of speculations regarding the incident.”
What this means
It appears the demolition was carried out by the Lagos State Government, relying on its powers to take over private property if it is for the public good. However, the State Government is expected to have compensated 11 Plc and the owners of the property for the acquisition.
Inside Mainland, a local online news outlet that reports on news in and around Lagos reported in 2018 that the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development planned to demolish filling stations located along the same axis. This includes the popular Oando station and Conoil, to make way for the expansion of the road as part of its constructions of BRT Lanes.
See footage of the demolition.
HAPPENING NOW
Mobil Filling Station and Mr Biggs at Maryland presently being demolished by the Lagos State Government.
Govt officials here confirm to us that the site will be used by LAMATA for a proposed BRT bus park.
More details soon pic.twitter.com/V1neRXhOMh
— Inside Mainland (@InsideMainland) December 7, 2020
FG assures oil companies of lower taxes in new PIB
Timipre Sylva has disclosed that the much anticipated PIB will include provisions for lower taxes to sustain stable investments in Nigeria’s oil sector.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has revealed that the much anticipated Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) will include provisions for lower taxes to sustain stable investments in Nigeria’s oil sector.
Sylva also pointed out that Nigeria’s plan to ensure the growth of its oil industry has not been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, as key priority projects that had been up for execution in 2020 have not been derailed.
According to a report from ThisDay, this disclosure was contained in a statement by Sylva, while delivering a speech at the seventh joint International Energy Forum and International Gas Union (IEF-IGU) ministerial gas forum that was held virtually.
The Minister said that the government is not unaware of serious concerns raised by oil companies over high taxes, especially on onshore and shallow water operations, which it hopes to address with the PIB.
What the Minister is saying
Sylva, in his speech during the event, said, “We are not unmindful that the industry players are of the view that the current level of taxation on onshore and shallow water operations is excessive and therefore the proposed PIB should include a significant lowering of these taxes for new investments and for existing operations.’’
“As a government, we have identified major constraints that have delayed recent projects from reaching financial close or caused projects to be delayed and/or abandoned altogether. The PIB before Nigeria’s legislative arm that we propose will, I believe, provide this new framework.”
“To secure the future of the industry in Nigeria, fiscal and other terms must be based on a more conservative economic outlook. A framework must be created for the Nigerian petroleum industry to grow and invest in additional petroleum production even under difficult economic conditions.’’
“For this reason, we are proposing grandfathering in the new PIB. The proposed PIB framework shall be based on core principles of clarity, dynamism, neutrality, open access and fiscal rules of general application,” he added.
On the development of its gas resources, which appears to be a major area of priority for the government, especially with its diversification drive, and how well they have gone, the Minister stated that they are focused on the development of industrial and transport gas markets as well as gas-for-power.
He said: “We believe gas will become the dominant fuel for generating power not only in Nigeria but in Africa as well. We have commenced the implementation of carefully conceived initiatives to foster productivity and attract investments along the gas value chain.” This, he explained includes the promotion of natural gas as an alternative fuel in Nigeria.
“Substituting traditional white products with gas will cushion the effects of deregulation and create enormous job opportunities for Nigerians. It is expected that this will stimulate economic growth, further improve our energy mix, drive investments, and provide jobs in Nigeria,” Sylva added.
What you should know
- The Petroleum Industry Bill which is an oil reform bill, was submitted to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari, in September, is key to the repositioning of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, especially under its post-covid-19 agenda.
- The laws governing oil and gas exploration have not been fully updated since the 1960s due to some contentious issues like taxation, payment to local communities, terms and revenue sharing within Nigeria and so on.
- Nigeria has repeatedly failed to pass the PIB, which is considered relevant to the country’s quest to make its oil industry regain its competitiveness, attract investments, 20 years after it was initially conceived.
FG announce reduction in petrol pump price to N162.44 per litre
The FG has reduced the pump price of premium motor spirit, otherwise known as petrol, from N168 to N162.44 per litre.
The Federal Government has reduced the pump price of premium motor spirit, otherwise known as petrol, from N168 to N162.44 per litre with effect from December 14, 2020.
According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, while speaking to newsmen at the end of a meeting with labour leaders which began around 9 pm on Monday and ended at 1:30 am on Tuesday.
While briefing the press, the labour minister revealed that as part of the fallout of the meeting, a technical committee has been set up to ensure price stability in the industry. The committee which is expected to conduct an appraisal of the market forces and other things that would ensure stability in the industry will report back to the larger house on January 25.
What the Minister is saying
Ngige said, “Our discussion was fruitful and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation which is the major importer and marketers of petroleum products and customers have agreed that there will be a slide down of the pump price of PMS and that the price cut will get us about N5 per litre and that the price cut will take effect from next Monday, a week today.”
The minister explained that the price reduction, which is a product of a joint committee of NNPC and representatives of labour will not impact on government’s deregulation policy as it did not affect the price of crude oil but on areas where the NNPC as the main importer had agreed that it could cut costs like freight and demurrage costs.
On electricity tariff, both sides agreed to wait till the next meeting date on January 25 to enable the special committee dealing with complaints to conclude their deliberations.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that a few weeks ago, NNPC, through its subsidiary, PPMC, increased the ex-depot price of petrol to N155.17 from N147.67 per litre for the month of November.
- This consequently saw the marketers dispensing the product within the band of N165 and N173 per litre.
- With the announcement of the full deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil industry, it is expected that the market forces should determine the price of petroleum products, but it still appears that the government still has a major role in determining its price.
