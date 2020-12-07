The new Lagos-Ibadan rail line commences commercial operations today

The Federal Government of Nigeria has disclosed that commercial operations commenced on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line this morning, Monday, December 7, 2020.

This disclosure was made public by the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Digital and New Media, Mr. Tolu Ogunlesi in a statement via his official Twitter account.

Commercial operations started on the new #LagosIbadanRail line this morning, Monday Dec 7, 2020. For now, according to the NRC, only one return trip daily, leaving Ibadan at 8am for Lagos and leaving Lagos for Ibadan at 4pm. — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) December 7, 2020

Mr. Ogunlesi explained in the statement that the rail line will embark on only one return trip daily, as the departure for Ibadan from Lagos will be at 8 am, while that for Lagos from Ibadan will be at 4 pm.

He added that the rail line would not operate at capacity during the first phase of commercial operations which starts today.

“Speed and capacity will increase with time. Keep in mind there’s still some construction work ongoing. It likely won’t hit maximum speeds until the line fencing is completed. Sadly because of some Lagosians’ love for rail-line merchandising.”

