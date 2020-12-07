Hospitality & Travel
Max Air, Aero Contractors attribute fare hike to current exchange rate
The recent hike in air fare has been attributed to the rising exchange rate.
The Management of Max Air and Aero Contractors have attributed the hike in air fare to the current exchange rate.
In separate interviews with NAN, the airlines stated that $1 that used to be N365, has recently gone up to N480/N500.
Max Air Station Manager, Mr. Kehinde Ogunyale, explained that the industry largely relies on dollar as parts of the craft and it could only be obtained from abroad.
He said, “We need to catch up with the economy. That is why we increase the fare. If not, we may be left behind and will not be able to fund operations anymore.
“The fare actually went up. From Abuja to Lagos last week, highest fare was N35, 300 (Economy Class) and N80,000 (Business Class). From Abuja to Lagos at present, highest fare is N60,000 (Economy Class) and N98,000 (Business Class).”
Ogunyale further said that the festive season also contributed to fare increment. “We are in traditional high season. The demand has outweighed capacity. After this period, we are going to a period called ‘low season’. That is the middle of January, when nobody will want to fly.”
So, in order to attract passengers, he added that Max Air will need to lower the prices later but now is the ‘high season’.
In the case of Aero Contractors, its Station Manager in Abuja, Mr. Abdulmalik Jibreel, explained that the company had increased the fares due to dollar to naira exchange rate, coupled with high demand for tickets by passengers.
Jibreel added that the airlines have no option than to increase the fare to meet the demand of foreign exchange in the market of aircraft parts.
He said, “Government should give a certain discount for the airlines on ‘FOREX’ as special price by Central Bank of Nigeria. By so doing, this may make ticket fare to drop.
“Government needs to step into aviation sector, because we do not manufacture any part of air craft in Nigeria. One of the previous administrations in the country once waved custom duty on all spare parts of air craft. Government needs to take all these steps to make aviation sector viable. If not, masses will pay for it.”
What they are saying
Dr. James Odaudu, Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, cleared the air that the ministry does not have the power to fix ticket prices for any airlines.
He said, “The ministry does not have power to fix tickets prices for airlines. If airlines feel they can increase their tickets, others should take advantage of lowering their tickets prices.
“Masses should learn to patronize the ones with lower prices, as the others will be forced to go with market forces. It is all about forces of demand and supply.”
Coronavirus
Banking has gone beyond brick and mortar – Ecobank boss
Ecobank to use agency network and digital platforms as a means of being able to distribute banking services to people.
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated is set to boost investment in its Digital platforms and agency network to continue to be the preferred choice for banking services to customers.
This was disclosed by the Group Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Mr. Ade Ayeyemi, in an interview with Nairametrics.
According to Ayeyemi, the bank is determined to use agency network and digital platforms as means of being able to distribute banking services to people. To him, these are now going to continue to be the preferred method of delivering banking services to people as the brand go forward into the future.
He said, “Those are the things that informed our decision, and some of these branches were not profitable. Some of them were weak and that was the basis on which we made the decision to close those branches and merge their activities with some other branches that are existing in agreement with the Central Bank of Nigeria.”
COVID-19 palliatives
On the amount the financial institution has spent on COVID-19 palliatives, Ayeyemi disclosed that it gave over $3 million in form of donations in the countries where it does business.
“We also understood that one thing is to have palliatives, the other is to make sure that the people are aware of what they need to do to be able to avoid catching COVID-19 in terms of radio, television and other awareness programme.
“Again, we participated in ensuring that, that is done, to be able to engage people to make sure they don’t contract COVID-19. The third thing was stepping back and working with our client because in the developed world the government was able to provide money to the corporations, the government was able to follow up, where people get paid for sitting at home.”
In some parts of the continent where the government couldn’t pay people for staying at home, je explained that Ecobank had to work with its clients to restructure their facilities so that they don’t have to pay and then they can support their staff.
“We also ensure that we work with the African Union around the concept of micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs), where we usually put a lot of money aside to be able to support MSMEs across the continent. And we actually did training in these countries grooming a lot of people that will be able to have access to, not just finances but access to organisational structure and training.
“So all of those things were things we felt we needed to do as a player in the continent. And of course some of our governments wanted to put money in the hand of the poor and they didn’t want to give cash to them because cash became vehicle of transmission and we were able to quickly create accounts for those people and be able to transmit money into those systems,” he added.
AfCFA
On the opportunities available for the bank in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) initiative, which is to take off in January 2021, he explained that the bank has positioned itself as one of the key supporters of the idea.
He said, “So, because of our Pan-African presence, we have been discussing with the governments and our customers to start to take another look at their businesses and understand that the market is bigger than what it used to be before.
“So, if your job in Aba is to manufacture bags for the Nigerian market, if you now start thinking about, how you can expand your manufacturing capacity to be able to export across West Africa and also other African countries not just looking at Nigeria as market alone.
“And as you change your demand forecast, then you need to now improve your capacity to produce and that will mean importing new machinery, which will mean expanding your manufacturing base and being able to develop the market and hire people.”
Business
US Government removes visa reciprocity fees for Nigerians from December 3
The US government has removed all visa reciprocity fees for Nigerian citizens seeking visas to the US.
The United States government has announced the removal of all visa reciprocity fees for Nigerian citizens seeking visas to the US with effect from December 3.
This disclosure was made through a statement titled, ‘Update on removal of visa fees for Nigerian citizens by the US Government,’ by the Federal Ministry of Finance on Saturday, December 4, 2020, and signed by the ministry’s Spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye.
The Federal Government revealed that this positive development follows the removal of excess visa application, processing and biometric fees for United States citizens applying for Nigerian visas by the Nigerian Government.
The statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry reads, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the United States Government has removed all visa reciprocity fees for Nigerian citizens seeking visas to the United States.
“The positive development is in line with the removal of excess visa application, processing and biometric fees for the United States citizens applying for Nigerian visas by the Nigerian Government. The United States Government has therefore eliminated reciprocity fees for Nigerian citizens with effect from December 3, 2020.”
The foreign affairs ministry, in the statement, also advised prospective travellers to the United States to visit www.travel.state.gov for details.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in 2019, the Donald Trump administration had imposed the reciprocity fee for all approved non-immigrant visa applications by Nigerians. This fee was charged in addition to visa application fees for only applicants who were issued visas.
- While imposing the additional reciprocity fees, which ranged from $80 to $303 depending on the class of visa, the US Embassy in Nigeria disclosed that the reciprocity fees were a fallout of unsuccessful talks with the Nigerian government over the reduction of visa fees it charged United States citizens.
Hospitality & Travel
COVID-19: Over 70% of jobs lost in aviation, tourism industries in 2020 – AfDB
The AfDB has stated that about 5 million jobs have been lost in the aviation and tourism industries in Africa due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 5 million out of Africa’s 7 million aviation and tourism industry-related jobs have been lost in 2020. Also, as much as $15 billion in revenue, half of this to African airlines.
This was disclosed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) in a statement issued and seen by Nairametrics on Friday.
Vice President for Infrastructure, Industrialization and Private Sector, AfDB, Solomon Quaynor explained that the pandemic’s effect was felt more in Africa, a claim that was backed up by numerous panelists at the just concluded AfDB’s webinar themed ‘African Aviation Recovery Conference: coordinating an efficient response to the COVID-19 crisis’s effects on the Aviation sector in Africa.’
He said, “The air transport system is really at the forefront of all our collective objectives to realize Africa as a single economic bloc. The centrality of the aviation sector to Africa’s long-term goals by referencing three flagship projects of the AU’s Agenda 2063 that aim to advance open skies and closer connectivity: SAATM, The African Continental Free Trade Area, and the African Passport-Free movement of people.
“The air transport system is really at the forefront of all our collective objectives to realize Africa as a single economic bloc of 1.3 billion people with a GDP of almost 3 trillion dollars, for which we want to begin to really focus and increase trade among ourselves, as well as investment.”
Also at the event, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika called on African governments to embrace full liberalisation of the aviation sector, invoking the Yamoussoukro Decision, which established an arrangement for the gradual liberalization of intra-Africa air transport services.
He said, “Nigeria today has all its bilateral air service agreements with the YD and was also among the first ten countries that signed a commitment to implement the Single African Air Transport Market.”
Dr. Amani Abou Zeid, African Union Commission for Infrastructure and Energy, explained that Africa’s aviation industry represents a huge market that the continent’s airlines need to exploit more fully, with technology and AI offering the way forward for expansion, regional development experts.
“Technology and smart technologies are offering this fantastic opportunity, so let’s make use of AI, let’s make use of the Internet of Things, let’s capacitate our people to revamp and to rethink our industry, to make sure that both our airports and our airlines cater for the very near future,” said Zeid.
What they are saying
A key takeaway was the urgent need for coordinated action among the sector’s actors, including governments, aviation authorities and multilateral stakeholders such as the Bank.
“The time is now. All of us who have really been working on upstream issues such as SAATM, the World Bank, ourselves, the AU and others, now is the time to really pool our advocacy and resources to make this happen once and for all because if we continue to operate as a federation of 54 states as opposed to an integrated market, our economies will continue to be sub-optimal,” said Quaynor
