Sonnie Ayere wins “Investment CEO of the Decade Award”, DLM Capital wins “Innovative Investment Bank of the Year” at BAFI 2020
Sonnie Ayere emerged the winner of the “Investment CEO of the Decade Award” award at the just concluded 2020 edition of the BAFI Awards.
DLM Capital Group, the prime developmental investment bank in Nigeria at the recently concluded Banks’ and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards emerged winner of the “Most Innovative Investment Bank of the Year 2020 Award”. This is in recognition of the company’s mandate to directly impact the lives of people through their business transactions. In addition to this, the Group CEO- Sonnie Ayere was bestowed with the “Investment Banking CEO of the Decade” Award for establishing DLM Capital Group as the most creative solutions provider for the debt and equity needs of corporations, institutions and governments in Nigeria as well as a powerhouse advisory and restructuring counsel from 2010 to 2020.
Speaking to the Group CEO- Sonnie Ayere, he commented that “The impact of our work is felt far and wide. It is felt by everyday citizens in their daily lives. We create financial solutions that revitalize the economy sector by sector. From the housing sector to the transportation sector to the education sector and the agriculture sector, our solutions drive real change and impact everyday human lives. We look back collectively and remain proud of what we have achieved so far but, we know that there is still a lot to be done”
At the award ceremony, DLM Capital Group was nominated alongside FBN Merchant Bank and Coronation Merchant Bank in the same award category. Speaking on this victory, Emeka Ngene the head of the Advisory team said that “Awards such as these are a testimony to the constant efforts put in by the company and it gives a sense of confidence knowing that the world is aware of our contributions towards pushing the frontiers of what is possible in this market. Being innovative comes with its own challenges but, we promise to continue delivering more innovative ways to deliver capital in this market. This award is a well-deserved tap on the back for our efforts.
At the BAFI Awards in the previous year 2019, DLM Capital group also bagged the prestigious award of deal advisor of the year 2019 by merit of DLM Advisory’s role in advising Primero Transport Services Limited in its capital raising of N16.5 billion, 7-year bond with a fixed annual coupon of 17 percent. Primero currently operates the largest Bus Rapid Transit System in the country.
DLM Capital Group has been at the forefront of creating alternative financing solutions to businesses and providing bespoke innovative ideas to access funds for growth. At DLM Capital Group, our focus is to drive the development of the Nigerian economy by focusing our expertise on key sectors such as consumer credit, agriculture, microfinance and education in line with our developmental mandate.
Other awards recently won by the group include- “Best Structured Finance & Securitisation Team in West Africa 2020” at the Corporate Finance Awards (CFI.co), “Best Asset-Backed Commercial Program,2020” and “Best Securitisation House 2020” both from International Investor Awards.
In addition, the CEO- Sonnie Ayere was also awarded “CEO of the Year 2020 (Nigeria)” by International Investor Awards and Best Securitisation House Nigeria 2019 by Global Banking and Finance Awards.
Technology now a great tool to drive desired growth in Nigeria, amid COVID – FITC
FITC is passionate about empowering the youths with the right skills and knowledge needed to excel in todays’ tech-driven world.
The Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) has stated that technology has become a great tool for driving the desired changes in Nigeria, altering ways of life, individual engagements and interactions, especially amid Coronavirus pandemic.
During a webinar organised by the Centre and attended by Nairametrics, Managing Director/ CEO, FITC, Chizor Malize, explained that the 20th century has recorded major breakthroughs in technology through innovation in health, energy production, disease control, business engagement, financial services, and other enterprise solutions.
She lauded the event partners and sponsors – Bank of Industry, Stanbic IBTC, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and media partners; Nairametrics, Regtech, BBbuzz, The Nation and Financial Nigeria for making the event a huge success.
One of the speakers, the Managing Director of Zercom Systems, a software technology company, Tayo Awosanya, noted that digitization, creativity, and resourcefulness are key elements in achieving personal and organizational success in today’s world. He noted that one of the very bright spots on COVID-19 pandemic is the acceleration in digital learning being witnessed across the different sector of the economy.
For Tayo, aside from turning to technology for effective and smart learning outside the classrooms, the pandemic has triggered rapid online product advertisements which is a formidable space for everyone to explore in growing their businesses and acquiring knowledge, which in turn can also become a huge source of livelihood for implementors.
In her submissions, Chief of Staff/ Co-Founder, Future of Africa, Adenike Sheriff, urged youths to consider ways of designing and implementing solutions amid challenges. She disclosed that while Africa has a plethora of problems, the problems invariably presents opportunities for the people of the continent to explore and deploy solutions for the benefits of mankind.
According to Sheriff, leveraging and finding investible ideas opens doors for organizations that will provide the needed take-off grants. Still, the promoter of such idea, she said, must have a clear understanding of how it works and what to do to turn it to reality.
Musty Mustapha, Co-Founder & CTO of Kuda, who spoke on the “Rise of Bedroom Coders” among others, stated that more Africans, many of whom are women, are learning software development with free resources online. He noted that as the continent produces coders, potentially disruptive start-ups are being founded in sectors ranging from fintech to transportation.
According to Musty, while digitization is spreading across the African continent, it is not quite a revolution yet. “Only about 20% of the people living in sub-Saharan Africa have internet subscriptions. In the same region, the average subscriber uses 300MB of internet data in a month,” Musty noted.
While listing the gains of affordable banking services to the people, economy, and businesses, Musty noted that smart technology is leading and bringing people to take advantage of the global digitization that is taking place.
“There are lots of start-ups springing up around Nigeria, and people have to take advantage of the industry that is exploding. What we need currently, is the democratization of knowledge to enable more people take advantage of technology to drive their businesses and promote connectivity” Musty stated.
Also at the event, FITC announced the top three winners in the maiden edition of its Youth Connect Essay Challenge 2020.
The winners were announced during the FITC’s virtual Pan African Technology Summit which held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in Lagos, with the theme: “Accelerating Growth and Development in Africa: The Role of Technology and Innovation”.
Oke Donatus Chibuzor, an undergraduate from the National Open University, Lagos, Nigeria was announced the star prize winner for the essay competition. He was rewarded with $1,000 cash prize, a laptop, a Leadership Certification programme and a one-year mentorship programme.
The second prize went to Abdul Pelumi Ganiyu, a 20-year old undergraduate at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, who received $500, a laptop and one-year mentorship programme while Ololade Oshodi, a 23-year old undergraduate at the University of Lagos, emerged as the third-place winner and was awarded a laptop and one-year Mentorship programme.
In their comments, the judges said submissions by the finalists were judged on originality, expression, creativity, and appropriateness to the theme.
Speakers at the summit and awards event – Managing Director/ CEO, FITC, Chizor Malize, as the key note speaker, Tayo Awosanya, Managing Director, Zercom Systems; Greg Malize, Founder, IMPACTGEN; Adenike Sheriff, Chief of Staff/Co-founder, Future of Africa and Musty Mustapha, Co-Founder, Kuda- discussed extensively on the growth and development Africa can achieve by leveraging on technology.
Malize, stated that FITC is passionate about empowering the youths with the right skills and knowledge needed to excel in todays’ tech-driven world. She noted that the star prize winner went the extra mile in his report to give depth and showed mastery of the subject, which gave him an edge over others.
“Africa is filled with very intelligent people and we are proud of all the contestants for the zeal and knowledge displayed in the course of the exercise. FITC will be adopting all winners from across Africa and exposing them to fantastic programmes in the next one year.
“This is definitely not a winner takes it all programme as there is something significant for everyone that has shown interest and commitment in this maiden edition,” she assured.
How digital transformation will impact Nigeria’s projected $8.79 billion economic expansion
Businesses will need to invest in appropriately reskilling and upskilling the national workforce to create a better digital Nigeria.
The Nigerian economy is projected to grow by $8.79 billion in the next three years to 2023, driven largely by the ICT, agriculture, health, finance and insurance sectors, according to a new study by global training providers elev8 and the BusinessDay Research and Intelligence Unit (BRIU).
More than half of the projected growth will come from the ICT sector, as companies continue to create innovative products and services leveraging ICT and telecoms. To take advantage of this growth, however, businesses will need to invest in appropriately reskilling and upskilling the national workforce to create a better digital Nigeria.
The research comes off the back of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has laid bare the digital divide, with those businesses having invested sufficiently in their digital capabilities overtaking those firms who failed to do so.
However, this trend of digitally forward businesses outperforming their technology-inferior counterparts isn’t new, the study reveals. Analysis of the data, which went back as far as 1992, showed that the major companies outperforming others in Nigeria are those that spend more on upskilling, research and development, and technology acquisition.
Economic rewards await
In recognition of its benefits, Nigeria has made efforts in the past, and continues to make more efforts at digitalizing its economy. The progress made in Nigeria’s ICT sub sector has had a positive effect on its gross domestic product (GDP). Research shows that the sector’s contribution to GDP has risen from 7.70 percent in 2012 to 14.30 percent by Q2 2020.
Meanwhile, the Nigerian government’s National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, launched in 2019, aims to improve digital literacy and skills to build out the country’s digital capabilities.
However, the digital infrastructure readiness in Nigeria is still far below the global average. For this to be upgraded, the current skill set of government employees working in this area will need to be updated. This should warrant the designing of training programs that will help the government raise the level of digital infrastructure in Nigeria in the shortest possible time and at affordable costs.
The high economic rewards from closing the digital skills gap should see this become an even greater priority. If the entire Nigerian economy is digitalized, the country could take a bigger bite of the global digital economy, which is estimated at $11.5 trillion.
Where digital leaders are made
Global training provider elev8 offers training programs focused on the latest technologies, and is uniquely placed to help businesses and the Nigerian government connect to opportunities as highlighted in the report.
Bringing together renowned industry experts, elev8 offers the flexibility of virtual classrooms or face-to-face programs, depending on what’s best for the organization and its learners.
Taking a holistic approach, power skills like communication, collaboration and analytical thinking are embedded into elev8’s technical training in order to develop well-rounded digital experts who can bring the most value to their employers.
Training methods are practical and action-based – built around projects, tackling real business challenges – enabling learners to put theory into practice from the day one.
No matter the technical need, elev8 can design and implement bespoke solutions tailored to a company’s individual requirements.
elev8’s global academy equips business leaders, teams and organizations with the skills they need to leverage the technologies of the future and transform Nigeria into a knowledge-based economy.
To read the report in full, or to discover more about the elev8 training academy, go to www.elev8me.com/en-us/africa.
elev8 Education launches New Academy to upskill Nigeria’s digital and technology talent
The launch was officially announced in Lagos on 3 December 2020 with a digital dialogue event.
elev8, a global academy that offers specialized technology training programs, officially announced the launch of its new academy in Lagos with a series of virtual events focused on digital enablement through training and skills development in Nigeria.
elev8’s mission is to equip businesses and individuals with the skills they need to leverage the potential of innovative technologies, creating competitive advantage and attracting international investment to the local economy.
Following a successful launch in Costa Rica in 2019, elev8 has helped to reskill hundreds of professionals, setting local talent on the path to new careers and supporting the country’s technological development. The company has now set its sights on Africa, where elev8 will be looking to replicate this model to help transform Nigeria’s business landscape.
With the digital economy predicted to account for a quarter of global GDP over the next few years, many businesses are looking to accelerate digital adoption to drive growth and ensure efficiency, particularly against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic. elev8 is positioned to support organizations in growing their digital footprint through its executive programs, intensive bootcamps and tailored training programs.
Ashim Egunjobi, Country Head for elev8 Nigeria, said:
“As the biggest economy in Africa, with one of the largest populations of young people in the world, effectively skilling talent will be the major differentiator to staying competitive in today’s increasingly digital world. elev8 aims to help assess the digital skills maturity of private and public sector organizations and tailor skilling roadmaps to close the gap.”
The launch was officially announced in Lagos on 3 December 2020 with a digital dialogue event themed “The Knowledge Based Economy – A pathway to Nigeria’s digitally enabled future”. The event was attended by key figures within Nigeria’s digital and technology sectors. Industry pioneers and representatives of leading organizations such as Dr. Omobola Johnson, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Olatubosun Alake, Ola Williams and Ashim Egunjobi discussed opportunities for digital transformation in Nigeria and how it affects businesses and the economy over the next three years.
About elev8
elev8 is a global academy that offers technology specialized training programs. We are passionate about driving business development and growth in a constantly evolving and increasingly challenging digital landscape.
Our global academy equips business leaders, teams, and organizations with the skills they need to leverage the potential of innovative technologies and digital trends.
As government and industry look to prepare Nigeria´s labor force for growth, elev8 offers unique learning opportunities to equip people with the most in-demand skills and experience in exciting modern technologies, including big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud, and cybersecurity.
