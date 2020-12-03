Glo subscribers to enjoy 10% bonus airtime

Do you want to improve your financial situation? Has the crisis hit your savings? Have you been looking for an opportunity to earn money and have not found a decent option?

Then you should try trading the world’s leading stocks using CFDs. Broker NordFX offers its clients a large number of instruments on a specialized Stocks account. Here, with a minimal investment, you can trade the securities of the world’s largest brands such as Apple, MasterCard, Microsoft, McDonalds, Google, Netflix, VISA, Alibaba and many others.

By the way, stock indices of the world’s leading suppliers are also available on other accounts of the broker NordFX. You can also buy or sell them to profit from any price changes.

Become a Trader Today

You probably think that it is very difficult to become a trader and buy stocks. In fact, this is not the case. All you need to do is open an account with NordFX broker, which will take just a few minutes, and then fund this account.

Speaking of start-up capital. Do not think that you need a lot of money to trade stocks. $100 is enough to start. Once you have opened an account and funded it, you need to download the trading terminal. Now you are just one step away from buying stock. Now you need to select the desired stock and purchase it. That’s it. You just have to wait until its price rises (or falls, but more on that below) and close the deal, making a profit.

As you can see, everything is really very simple and straightforward. You do not have to study at leading universities for a long time in order to start trading on the financial markets and acquire shares of the world’s leading companies. All you need to do is create a trading account with the NordFX broker, install the platform and buy or sell shares.

In fact, in order to become a trader and start trading, you don’t need any special knowledge and skills. But, in order to start making stable money on such transactions and not lose your money, you need certain knowledge. You will see Some secrets of how to do this in the section “How to Predict Price Changes?”.

Make Money Even in Crises

It doesn’t matter what the market situation is, whether the share price is rising or falling. You can always buy and sell shares quickly using CFD contracts (English. Contract for Difference, CFD). When buying securities in this way, you get the opportunity to earn on the difference of quotes. If the share price rises, you buy it, and if it falls, you sell it.

The point is that when dealing with CFDs, securities are not transferred to you. Accordingly, you do not have to wait for registration in various authorities, including the depository. You can dispose of the purchased financial instrument immediately. If, the price of a stock suddenly decreases right after you bought it, you just need to close the trade in order to minimize risks.

Moreover, if there is a crisis in the markets and stocks fall in price, you can sell even those securities that you have not bought before! This is one of the most important benefits of CFDs. You simply open a trade on the platform and watch as the downward trend develops, and your profit grows. The opportunity is truly unique. You will not find it in any other market.

It’s Really Easy to Buy Shares of the World’s Leading Companies

Now let us look at how to buy securities. To do this, you need to select shares of one or several companies and purchase them. To be more precise, open positions to buy them. For example, you are interested in the securities of the Facebook company. Let’s say their current value is $ 300 each and you expect it to rise after the reporting is published.

In this case, you buy CFDs on Facebook and wait. Suppose after the publication of the statements, the price did indeed rise to $320. You can lock in a profit and make $20. It looks simple, doesn’t it?

Now let’s look at a sales example. Let’s say Facebook shares are worth $300 and you decide to sell them because you expect the price to decline further. That is, you open a sell trade. Let us say a few days later, Facebook’s stock actually drops to $280. In this case, you will make $20.

But what would happen if you actually owned shares of Facebook at the moment when they were falling in price? In this case, you would have lost $20 per share. But with the help of CFDs, you can open sell trades and not only not lose, but also earn on any market movements.

How to Predict Price Changes?

And how do you know if stock prices will fall or rise? There is fundamental and technical analysis for this. Many well-known investors have worked for more than 100 years to create useful forecasting tools. And you have access to many analytical methods and algorithms with which you can predict future market fluctuations now.

For example, you can use technical analysis indicators that show market trends or indicate the possibility of a price reversal. In addition, you can use economic data or company reporting. The broker NordFX has an economic calendar on its website, where you can see the latest publications of economic statistics from the largest economies.

And most importantly, if you are a beginner and want to improve your trading performance, NordFX offers an extensive library of tutorials and videos that will help you gain a deeper insight into the financial markets and understand how they work. Moreover, here you can learn how to use analytical tools and create your own trading strategies.

Such training, depending on the intensity and your free time and abilities, will take no more than a few months and is absolutely free. Agree, it’s much easier and faster than cramming economic theory at the university.

No Funds for Major Investments? Leverage will Help!

Broker NordFX offers 1: 5 leverage for the Stocks account. What is that? This means that if you have invested $100 in trading, you can increase your trading capital by 5 times thanks to the loan that NordFX will provide you automatically and without any collateral. Naturally, this will allow you to buy more shares and, accordingly, significantly increase the likely profit on transactions.

If we go back to the Facebook stock example, where our profit from $100 was $ 20, in case of leverage, this amount would increase 5 times. So, by investing $100, you’ll earn $100 from the trade. That is, your profit will be 100%.

If you choose to trade such stock indices as Dow Jones, Standard & Poor’s 500, DAX 30, Nikkei 225, etc., your leverage can reach 1:10. That is, when you invest $100 of your own funds, you will be able to make transactions in the amount of $1000. And the potential profit, accordingly, can also grow 10 times.

Finally, if you choose other assets, such as currencies (which is possible, provided you are a NordFX customer), the leverage provided to you can reach 1:1000. That is, with only $100 in the account, you will be able to operate with 100 thousand dollars! Can you imagine what opportunities are opening up for you to increase capital? And, in addition to currencies, you can also make transactions with many cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, as well as oil, gold and silver.

Start Trading Stocks Now

When is the best time to trade in stocks? If you ponder this question for too long, this time will never come at all. Maybe you should start trading right now, after going through a simple registration procedure and investing a comfortable and easy amount for you.

Having read this article, you have already seen that becoming a trader is really easy. And keep in mind that while you are reading these lines, tens of thousands of other traders around the world open and close numerous trades, increasing their profits and making real money! Which could be yours, at least in part.

The decision is yours, though.