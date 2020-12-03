Paid Content
Glo subscribers to enjoy 10% bonus airtime
The special bonus airtime offer gives an additional 10% bonus credit on all E-Top up recharges of N100 and above.
Good times are here for subscribers of national telecommunications network, Globacom, as the company formally unveils a special 10% bonus airtime on all recharges made via E-Top up.
The tantalizing offer is expected to enrich the network experience of Glo subscribers during the festive season.
Globacom in a statement in Lagos stated that the special bonus airtime offer gives an additional 10% bonus credit on all E-Top up recharges of N100 and above, in addition to the actual amount topped up by the customer.
According to the company, all new and existing prepaid customers on Glo network can enjoy 10% bonus airtime upon recharging electronically, via Glo E-Top up. The bonus airtime can be enjoyed all through the upcoming year-end festive season.
It stated that the Glo E-Top up service gives customers the opportunity to top up their Glo lines or those of friends and family without scratching any card, adding that it is convenient and requires no PIN.
“It is non-denominated (flexible) and any value from N1.00 to N500,000 can be purchased in a single transaction. Customers can E-Top up their Glo lines by dialling *777#, Glo Café, through bank USSD codes, Bank ATMs, Mobile Banking Applications, Online/web payment platforms, PoS terminals or by visiting the nearest Gloworld, Glozone outlets, Glo E-Top up retailer”, the operator explained.
Globacom added that, “There is no special code to recharge for you to get the Glo E-Top up bonus, just recharge via any E-Top up channels and you get the bonus. The bonus airtime is valid for 7 days and can be used to make voice calls or send SMS to any network in Nigeria”.
Subscribers can check the bonus airtime balance by dialling #122#. They will also get an SMS notification informing them of the bonus reward.
For those who do not have a bank account, Globacom advised them to visit the nearest Gloworld, GloZone outlet or any Glo E-Top Up retailer to recharge their lines electronically and enjoy 10% bonus airtime.
It will be recalled that Globacom recently introduced N1 E-Top up, thus setting the pace in the nation’s telecommunications industry.
Paid Content
Viral Click Network to revolutionize digital marketing for Blockchain projects
The Viral Click Network is a smart AI-powered marketing tool that combines the reach of publishers with the influence of social media users to market Blockchain projects.
The Blockchain industry has come a long way in redefining how people make money, spend money and store money; starting with Bitcoin, the pioneer cryptocurrency along with big chains such as Ethereum, XRP, TRON and Binance smart chain, the industry has witnessed more than double growth in the past two years.
Understanding how projects built on the blockchain are solving most of human problems is key in mass adoption and the major drivers of the industry going mainstream depends largely on how developers communicate their goals and objectives to the general public.
The traditional method of reaching target audience in the brick and stone market can hardly suffice in getting the message across for blockchain projects because for someone who has not heard or used cryptocurrency has probably embraced the misconceptions associated with the industry; because of this, a strategic approach is needed to break these wall of misinformation in order to bring in more adoption.
At Viral Click Network, the team have studied and researched how to market blockchain projects targeting those already in the industry as well as bringing in new users; depending of a campaign goals and objectives, we are revolutionizing how to use digital marketing for Blockchain project.
What is Viral Click Network?
The Viral Click Network is a smart AI powered marketing tool which combines the reach of publishers with the influence of social media users to market Blockchain projects.
The VCN platform is the first digital marketing platform for Blockchain projects which leverages on the use of AI to authenticate ad impressions and social media shares by participants.
The platform combines the power of human input and artificial intelligence to create an ecosystem of social media marketing that produces specific trends for projects within a specific period of time as requested by advertisers.
We’re taking over the burden of getting Blockchain projects to the right audience that will use and support projects while developers focus on creating and developing the next generation of blockchain products.
The rationale for creating the Viral Click Network protocol is to create an open-source, transparent and fraud-proof replacement to the existing stack. In a way, Viral Click Network’s mission is to create a new standard in digital advertising for Blockchain projects.
Key Platform Features
The Virial click network is a beautifully designed interface for our publishers, advertisers and partners to seamlessly interact with advertising campaigns.
Secure publisher dashboard – Enables publishers to easily display ads on their websites as well as have access to press releases for publications.
Advertiser Dashboard – Ad creation studio Enables advertisers to create campaigns, set budget, and duration; also features interface to drop press releases so our publishers can publish.
Social media posting dashboard – Allows our social media posters access to available campaigns, enables them to earn VCN tokens.
Ecosystem key features
The Viral Click network is here to revolutionise Blockchain marketing campaigns, below are key features to expect in our unique offering:
Simplified marketing tool for Blockchain projects – we know how difficult and time consuming it takes to market blockchain products and we have made it a few clicks away from success.
Gateway for publication of press releases – Blockchain developers don’t need to contact every publisher for press releases, we make all the contact according to your budget.
Transparent campaign reporting – user-friendly campaign reporting to track campaign impressions, click through rate, opt-ins, etc
Residual income for publishers and social media users – publishers and social media posters make steady income for participating in advertising campaigns.
WHY CHOSE US FOR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS?
VCN BENEFITS
There are so many reason Blockchain developers will want to use our advertising campaign services for their projects which we have summarized below:
- The VCN platform is your one stop shop for getting your blockchain projects to the right audience.
- Our media partners allow discounts on campaigns from our system which will prove cost-effective for advertisers
- Transparency in reporting campaign statistics builds trust with publishers and advertisers.
- It is now much easier to publish your press releases on our partner websites with just a few clicks on our system.
Follow us on social media for the latest update on our project:
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/ViralClickNetwork?_rdc=1&_rdr
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ViralClickNet
Medium: https://viralclicknetwork.medium.com/
Website: https://viralclick.network/
Telegram channel: @viralclicknetwork
Paid Content
CFDs on stocks: Make money even in crisis
Broker NordFX offers its clients a large number of instruments on a specialized Stocks account to trade the securities of the world’s largest brands.
Do you want to improve your financial situation? Has the crisis hit your savings? Have you been looking for an opportunity to earn money and have not found a decent option?
Then you should try trading the world’s leading stocks using CFDs. Broker NordFX offers its clients a large number of instruments on a specialized Stocks account. Here, with a minimal investment, you can trade the securities of the world’s largest brands such as Apple, MasterCard, Microsoft, McDonalds, Google, Netflix, VISA, Alibaba and many others.
By the way, stock indices of the world’s leading suppliers are also available on other accounts of the broker NordFX. You can also buy or sell them to profit from any price changes.
Become a Trader Today
You probably think that it is very difficult to become a trader and buy stocks. In fact, this is not the case. All you need to do is open an account with NordFX broker, which will take just a few minutes, and then fund this account.
Speaking of start-up capital. Do not think that you need a lot of money to trade stocks. $100 is enough to start. Once you have opened an account and funded it, you need to download the trading terminal. Now you are just one step away from buying stock. Now you need to select the desired stock and purchase it. That’s it. You just have to wait until its price rises (or falls, but more on that below) and close the deal, making a profit.
As you can see, everything is really very simple and straightforward. You do not have to study at leading universities for a long time in order to start trading on the financial markets and acquire shares of the world’s leading companies. All you need to do is create a trading account with the NordFX broker, install the platform and buy or sell shares.
In fact, in order to become a trader and start trading, you don’t need any special knowledge and skills. But, in order to start making stable money on such transactions and not lose your money, you need certain knowledge. You will see Some secrets of how to do this in the section “How to Predict Price Changes?”.
Make Money Even in Crises
It doesn’t matter what the market situation is, whether the share price is rising or falling. You can always buy and sell shares quickly using CFD contracts (English. Contract for Difference, CFD). When buying securities in this way, you get the opportunity to earn on the difference of quotes. If the share price rises, you buy it, and if it falls, you sell it.
The point is that when dealing with CFDs, securities are not transferred to you. Accordingly, you do not have to wait for registration in various authorities, including the depository. You can dispose of the purchased financial instrument immediately. If, the price of a stock suddenly decreases right after you bought it, you just need to close the trade in order to minimize risks.
Moreover, if there is a crisis in the markets and stocks fall in price, you can sell even those securities that you have not bought before! This is one of the most important benefits of CFDs. You simply open a trade on the platform and watch as the downward trend develops, and your profit grows. The opportunity is truly unique. You will not find it in any other market.
It’s Really Easy to Buy Shares of the World’s Leading Companies
Now let us look at how to buy securities. To do this, you need to select shares of one or several companies and purchase them. To be more precise, open positions to buy them. For example, you are interested in the securities of the Facebook company. Let’s say their current value is $ 300 each and you expect it to rise after the reporting is published.
In this case, you buy CFDs on Facebook and wait. Suppose after the publication of the statements, the price did indeed rise to $320. You can lock in a profit and make $20. It looks simple, doesn’t it?
Now let’s look at a sales example. Let’s say Facebook shares are worth $300 and you decide to sell them because you expect the price to decline further. That is, you open a sell trade. Let us say a few days later, Facebook’s stock actually drops to $280. In this case, you will make $20.
But what would happen if you actually owned shares of Facebook at the moment when they were falling in price? In this case, you would have lost $20 per share. But with the help of CFDs, you can open sell trades and not only not lose, but also earn on any market movements.
How to Predict Price Changes?
And how do you know if stock prices will fall or rise? There is fundamental and technical analysis for this. Many well-known investors have worked for more than 100 years to create useful forecasting tools. And you have access to many analytical methods and algorithms with which you can predict future market fluctuations now.
For example, you can use technical analysis indicators that show market trends or indicate the possibility of a price reversal. In addition, you can use economic data or company reporting. The broker NordFX has an economic calendar on its website, where you can see the latest publications of economic statistics from the largest economies.
And most importantly, if you are a beginner and want to improve your trading performance, NordFX offers an extensive library of tutorials and videos that will help you gain a deeper insight into the financial markets and understand how they work. Moreover, here you can learn how to use analytical tools and create your own trading strategies.
Such training, depending on the intensity and your free time and abilities, will take no more than a few months and is absolutely free. Agree, it’s much easier and faster than cramming economic theory at the university.
No Funds for Major Investments? Leverage will Help!
Broker NordFX offers 1: 5 leverage for the Stocks account. What is that? This means that if you have invested $100 in trading, you can increase your trading capital by 5 times thanks to the loan that NordFX will provide you automatically and without any collateral. Naturally, this will allow you to buy more shares and, accordingly, significantly increase the likely profit on transactions.
If we go back to the Facebook stock example, where our profit from $100 was $ 20, in case of leverage, this amount would increase 5 times. So, by investing $100, you’ll earn $100 from the trade. That is, your profit will be 100%.
If you choose to trade such stock indices as Dow Jones, Standard & Poor’s 500, DAX 30, Nikkei 225, etc., your leverage can reach 1:10. That is, when you invest $100 of your own funds, you will be able to make transactions in the amount of $1000. And the potential profit, accordingly, can also grow 10 times.
Finally, if you choose other assets, such as currencies (which is possible, provided you are a NordFX customer), the leverage provided to you can reach 1:1000. That is, with only $100 in the account, you will be able to operate with 100 thousand dollars! Can you imagine what opportunities are opening up for you to increase capital? And, in addition to currencies, you can also make transactions with many cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, as well as oil, gold and silver.
Start Trading Stocks Now
When is the best time to trade in stocks? If you ponder this question for too long, this time will never come at all. Maybe you should start trading right now, after going through a simple registration procedure and investing a comfortable and easy amount for you.
Having read this article, you have already seen that becoming a trader is really easy. And keep in mind that while you are reading these lines, tens of thousands of other traders around the world open and close numerous trades, increasing their profits and making real money! Which could be yours, at least in part.
The decision is yours, though.
Paid Content
Get your remittances in dollars – Ecobank
Ecobank Nigeria has assured its customers that they can now receive transfers from the diaspora in dollars.
In a reaction to the recent announcement by the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) that beneficiaries of remittances can now receive their transfers in Dollars or opt to have funds paid directly into their domiciliary accounts, Ecobank Nigeria has assured its customers that it will put the necessary processes in place to make this happen seamlessly.
Patrick Akinwuntan, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, in a chat with the Media in Lagos said Ecobank is taking steps to see the immediate implementation of this policy. He encouraged Nigerians in the diaspora and their loved ones here in Nigeria to take advantage of the policy by opening the Ecobank domiciliary account or reactivating their inactive domiciliary account with the bank.
“We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that our customers instantly receive their transfers as cash (USD) or transfers into their domiciliary accounts. Our customers have the flexibility to choose the mode of receipt that suits them. It is strictly on their terms,” he said.
He went on to say, “Our proprietary money transfer platform, Rapidtransfer, available on the App Store and Play Store, makes it possible for Nigerians abroad to remit home instantly at very affordable charges. We have also just launched a new version, Rapidtransfer International, specifically for Nigerians living in Europe. The functionality of both apps is being enhanced to meet this new requirement.”
Ecobank also stated that it is collaborating with other remittance partners (Western Union, MoneyGram, Ria, Small World etc.) on this new development in a bid to deliver maximum value to its customers.
In the same vein, Olukorede Demola-Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, said the Nigerian diaspora community makes significant contribution to the economy and Ecobank is committed to supporting them by providing advisory services, remittance solutions, investment options and financial planning.
To lend credence to this, Ecobank recently held a Diaspora Summit with major stakeholders in commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary.