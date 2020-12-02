Japanese investment company test Ripple’s use in FX market

A leading Japanese investment giant, SBI Holdings, and Crypto startup, FXcoin Ltd, have begun testing the use of Ripple’s crypto XRP in settling credits and corporate debts.

The crypto start-up is leading the experiment, which involves Japanese investment and trading giant, Sumitomo Corporation, in settling credits and debts to other Sumitomo Group companies with XRP.

Sumitomo Corporation will also “make a future transaction with [FXcoin] to hedge the price movement of XRP and sell XRP to [FXcoin] on a specific date,” according to the press release from the crypto start-up, FXcoin.

“This is expected to lead to the expansion of XRP-denominated transactions in the future, in the activities of globally expanding operating companies.”

The press release also gave more details into operational structure and strategy.

We are confident that the demonstration experiment conducted this time will not only show the usefulness and potential of future transactions using cryptocurrency assets for the first time in Japan, but will also lead to the establishment of the Swap market for cryptocurrency assets listed by the Company.

By expanding this Swap market, we will contribute to the expansion of transactions with crypto assets as quoted prices.

In addition to Sumitomo Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation Global Metals Co. Ltd. and the SBI Group also participated in this demonstration experiment.

XRP is a native crypto asset of the international payment ecosystem.

