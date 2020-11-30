Stock Market
NSE announces the migration of four companies to the NSE Growth Board
The NSE has announced the migration of four qualified companies from the ASeM to the NSE Growth Board.
According to the tweet via the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the companies migrated after being carefully reviewed in line with the listing requirements of the Growth Board and have demonstrated adherence to high corporate governance standards.
As a way of confirmation, the migration was commemorated with a virtual closing gong, spearheaded by the chairmen of the concerned companies.
What you should know
- The four firms that migrated are: Chellarams Plc, Living Trust Mortgage Plc, McNichols Plc, and The Initiates Plc.
- The migration was officially announced by the Nigerian Stock Exchange market today.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, the Chairman of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Mr. Oscar Onyema said:
“I am pleased to welcome you all to this migration ceremony. Today’s event has been designed to recognize 4 companies that have satisfied the requirements for migration from the Alternative Securities Market (ASeM) to the #NSEGrowthBoard.
“Upon careful evaluation of applications received from eligible ASeM companies, the National Council & Management of NSE approved the migration of Chellarams Plc, Living Trust Mortgage Plc, McNichols Plc and The Initiates Plc.
“The #NSEGrowthBoard also provides visibility for listed growth companies, with the creation of a Growth Board Index and the inclusion to the NSE All Share Index.
“I applaud the boards and management of these 4 companies on their successful migration and I urge you not to relent in your efforts to sustain the high level of corporate governance that has brought you thus far.
“I must also thank our strategic business partners & value-added service providers for their commitment to deepening the capital market. Our partnership affords listed companies a competitive edge, while stimulating investors’ interest.
“We believe that the inclusion of these companies on the All Share Index and the Growth Board Index of the NSE will provide increased visibility that will attract global investors.”
What this means
The migration to the NSEGrowthBoard provides visibility for listed growth companies, with the creation of a Growth Board Index and the inclusion to the NSE All Share Index
In addition, the firm will also have access to a suite of value-added services that will provide a competitive edge beyond access to capital.
Stock Market
Airtel Africa posts an all-time high, investors gain N82 billion
Nigerian bourse trading turnover printed positive as Monday trading volume surged by +118.38% as against -26.12% downtick recorded last Friday.
Nigerian Stocks started the last trading day of November on a bullish note.
The All Share Index gained 0.45% to close at 35,042.14 basis points as against the 0.24% surge recorded last week Friday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +30.55%.
Investors gained N81.84 billion. The Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization stands N18.31 trillion.
Nigerian bourse trading turnover printed positive as Monday trading volume surged by +118.38% as against -26.12% downtick recorded last Friday. MULTIVERSE, ZENITHBANK, and TRANSCORP were the most active to boost market turnover.
The Market breadth closed surprisingly negative amid the bullish trend in play, as AIRTELAFRI led 17 Gainers as against 29 Losers topped by NNFM at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
MBENEFIT leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Top gainers
- AIRTELAFRI up 10.00% to close at N588.5
- AIICO up 10.00% to close at N1.1
- FCMB up 2.46% to close at N3.33
- UBN up 1.82% to close at N5.6
- MTNN up 0.13% to close at N155
Top losers
- NNFM down 10.00% to close at N6.93
- FIDSON down 9.87% to close at N4.93
- UNILEVER down 5.82% to close at N12.95
- GUARANTY down 5.14% to close at N33.2
- BUACEMENT down 1.79% to close at N55
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks against headwinds continued its bullish trend, amid crude oil prices dropping below $48/ barrel at the U.S trading session.
- Buying pressure from Telcom stocks, particularly Airtel Africa kept the bullish run in the play, amid significant sell-offs seen in some notable NSE30 stocks like GTBank, Unilever, FCMB.
- Nairametrics envisage you seek the advice of a certified stockbroker or financial advisor in choosing stocks to buy, as some Nigerian stocks exhibit cyclic returns.
Spotlight Stories
CBN will continue monetary policy aimed at boosting stock market
The CBN has insisted that it will continue with its monetary policy measures towards the stock market in efforts to resuscitate the economy.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has revealed that it will continue with its monetary policy measures aimed at boosting the stock market, even as the country faces higher inflation and remains in recession.
This was made known by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, in his remarks at the end of the monetary policy committee meeting held last week. He believes a bullish stock market is a leading indicator of a medium-term macroeconomic recovery of the economy.
According to Mr. Emefiele,
“On the Financial Markets, the Committee considered the improved performance in the equities market as a leading indicator of medium-term macroeconomic recovery. Thus, it urged the Bank to maintain its policies on exchange rate and financial system stability to attract more investment into the Nigerian equities market.”
Nigerian stocks are one of the best performing asset classes and stock markets in the country. Stocks are currently up 29% YTD, reversing all the post-Covid-19 losses incurred at the height of the lockdown in March and April.
Why this matters: The CBN’s decision to continue with its policy of lowering interest rates is a major boost for the stock market, and an indication that the rally currently being enjoyed by investors will remain sustained.
- A preferred next line of action will be to encourage robust capital market activities such as IPOs and other forms of public offers.
- With limited investment outlets, more and more inflow from institutional investors could create new demand for capital formation.
- However, the pressure on the exchange rate could force a change in policy, increasing interest rates to attract foreign investor dollars in Eurobonds and other foreign offerings.
How we got here
The positive performance for stocks is largely driven by central bank policies that have reduced interest rates for other competing asset classes, such as treasury bills and corporate bonds. Treasury bills yields have fallen below 1% in recent weeks, with true yields falling into negative territory earlier in November.
For most parts of the last two years, Nigerian stocks remained unattractive despite offering dividend yields in the double digits. Yet, investors will rather go for risk-free treasury bills and FGN Bonds.
Since the last massive stock market crash in 2009, local investors have relied on activities of foreign portfolio investors in deciding what stocks to buy and when to even invest in the stock market.
However, with Covid-19 triggering billions of dollars in foreign portfolio outflows exited stock markets, frontier markets like Nigeria suffered massive losses until the central bank policy of low-interest rate environment opened opportunities.
The central policy that gave birth to lower interest rates began in May 2019, when it increased the cash reserve requirement of local banks and forced a loan to deposit ratio of 65%.
This forced banks to either lend more to the private sector or avoid being debited via the cash reserve requirement provisions of the bank. Banks felt lesser impetus to stimulate customer deposits, thus increasing the amount of naira in the economy looking for where it will be invested.
As Nairametrics earlier reported, in the third quarter of 2019, the apex bank announced it would stop local nonbanking investors from purchasing its lucrative OMO bills, releasing over a trillion into the economy. As OMO bills matured into 2020, trillions more unlocked in the economy with very few options available for investments.
It is likely that the stock market will close positively by year-end, reversing most of the losses incurred in the last 18 months. The CBN’s latest decision to continue with its policy is an indication that the drive to look inward in the quest to resuscitate the economy is being pushed on all fronts.
Companies
Flour Mills GMD purchased additional shares worth N209.29 million in 3 days
Paul Miyonmide Gbedebo acquired 7,486,719 additional shares of Flour Mills, worth ₦209.3 million in 3 days.
The Group Managing Director of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc (FMN), Paul Miyonmide Gbededo, purchased a total of 7,486,719 additional shares of the company, worth ₦209.29 million.
According to the notifications issued between 17th and 19th of November by the company’s Secretary, Mr Joseph Umolu, the GMD purchased the ordinary shares of Flour Mills Nigeria in this order:
- On 17th November, 1,949,839 additional shares worth N54.59 million, at a price of N28.00 per share.
- On 18th November, 4,200,852 additional shares worth N117.62 million, at a price of N28.00 per share.
- On 19th November, 1,336,028 additional shares worth N37.07 million, at a price of N27.75 per share.
This brings the total number of shares of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc purchased by the GMD to 7,486,719. The total consideration for these shares is put at N209.29 million.
What you should know
In line with the information contained in the financial statements of the company, as of 30th September 2020, Mr. Gbedebo had a direct shareholding of 2,720,109 shares.
Hence, with the 7,486,719 additional units acquired, his total shareholding now stands at 10,206,828 shares, which is worth N285.79 million at the current share price of N28.00.
What this means
The purchase of the shares of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc further cements Mr. Paul Gbedebo’s position as one of its majority shareholders.