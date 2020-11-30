Kimpton Kawana Bay Resort – Beyond real estate investing

Overlooking the white sands and eternal blue waters of Grande Anse beach- voted by CNN and Conde Nast Traveller as one of the best beaches in the world, will stand the new 5-star Kimpton Kawana Bay Resort in all of its majesty.

Heralded by Forbes as one of the most anticipated luxury openings in 2021, the resort will feature an infinity-edge pool, state-of-the-art gym and spa facilities, exquisite fine dining restaurant, roof-top bar, beach bar, lounge with terrace and water sports facilities. The resort will be operated by an internationally recognised hotel brand – Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the largest hotel groups in the world.

A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity

Now selling with title deeded studios and suites for a minimum investment of USD220,000, this luxury 5-star resort offers more than just real estate investing. Kimpton Kawana Bay, endorsed by the Prime Minister of Grenada, is Grenada’s most popular government-approved Citizenship by Investment Project. And as a result, owning a unit of what promises to be a spectacular work of art, provides the investor a Grenadian Passport, which in turn will allow you visa-free travel to 163 countries- including the US, China, Russia, Singapore and the EU Schengen zone.

With a projected rental income of 3-5% through a transparent revenue-sharing model, personal accommodation usage of up to 2 weeks each year with zero annual out of pocket fees, the fast-selling but limitedly available Kimpton Kawana Bay resort is a financially sound investment. It operates a hassle-free ownership model for potential buyers who can choose to disinvest and recoup their initial investment after 5 years should they require whilst retaining their Grenadian citizenship.

But why choose Grenada? There’s so much to love about the famous “Isle of Spice’. The Caribbean country is rich with culture laced with a strong West-African influence. Its gorgeous beaches, fantastic scenery and amazing local cuisines make it a paradise on earth. But its economic and political stability, low crime rate, tax benefits, citizenship that can be passed on to future generations and the ability to live and work in the United States via the E-2 Visa category make it most alluring. And as other Nigerians have experienced, owning a unit of this magnificent resort allows the investor to include up to 4 dependents across 4 generations in one citizenship application.

Its also very interesting to note that Grenada does not require holders of its passport to live in the country- meaning you can live wherever you desire as your business and personal life dictates.

Getting Started

Acquiring a unit at Kimpton Kawana Bay Resort is a simple process that commences with the appointment of an international marketing agent. La Vida Golden Visas is a London-based Investment Migration firm and a leading facilitator of the Grenadian Citizenship by investment programme who has advised over 30,000 potential investors and currently serves clients from over 80 countries, including many Nigerians.

Interested buyers can reach out to La Vida Golden Visas for more information and advice on how to get started.

Website: www.goldenvisas.com

Phone: +44 207 060 1475

Email: [email protected]