Transmission company of Nigeria gives reason for nationwide blackout

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has on Sunday announced that the current power blackout in the country was due to multiple trippings.

According to a report by Vanguard, General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, who made the announcement through a statement said the company had started the process of restoration to the national grid.

Mbah pointed out that the places that power is yet to be restored were Calabar, Makurdi, Jos, Gombe, Yola, Ugwuaji and Maiduguri axis.

She stated, “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) regrets to inform electricity consumers nationwide that at 11:25 am today, the nation’s electricity grid experienced multiple trippings, which led to the collapse of the system.’’

“TCN has since commenced grid restoration; power has been successfully restored to every part of the country, except Calabar, Ugwuaji, Markurdi, Jos, Gombe, Yola, and Maiduguri axes. The effort is however ongoing to ensure full restoration nationwide.”

“We regret the inconvenience this has caused electricity consumers. Investigations would be conducted to establish the immediate and remote cause(s) of the multiple trippings as soon as the grid is fully restored, considering that the grid had been relatively stable in the last couple of months.”

What you should know

At around 11:25 pm on Sunday, November 29, electricity supply to most parts of the country was disrupted as the national electricity grid experienced multiple trippings.