Shell/Agip oil fields explosion: How the community battles air pollution

The residents of Ikarama, the location of the Shell, Agip oil fields pipeline explosion, are currently battling with air pollution as a result of the incident.

This was disclosed by a youth leader of the community, Ben Warder, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said, “The incident resulted in air pollution from the gas pipeline and crude leak which members of the affected communities are battling to cope with.”

On how the explosion happened on Monday, Warder explained that the residents heard several sounds from the explosions that rocked the oil fields.

He said, “The site is not far from Ikarama, we heard sounds from the blast and it sounded like dynamites and it was not safe to go near.

“So, when the situation became quiet we had to trace what happened and it turned out that Shell’s gas pipeline and Agip’s crude lines were destroyed.”

He lamented that citizens, for several years, have had to cope with years of oil pipeline vandalism in Nigeria’s Niger Delta and that is one of the major challenges oil companies operating in the region.

What you should know

It was reported on Monday that unidentified persons attacked pipelines at Shell, Agip Oil Fields in Bayelsa

The Oil facilities, which are operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) are located in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the SPDC, Michael Akande, who confirmed the incident said the oil firm had received reports of the incident and shut down the facility to curtail impact.

He said, “We have a report of interference on our pipeline about 1 kilometre from Ikarama Community in Bayelsa State. We immediately shut-in the line and we have informed the relevant regulatory government agencies and stakeholders.”

He added that the government-led joint investigation team would determine the cause of the interference.