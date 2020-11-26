Business
Shell/Agip oil fields explosion: How the community battles air pollution
Residents of the location of a recent pipeline explosion in Bayelsa State are currently battling with air pollution since the unfortunate incident.
The residents of Ikarama, the location of the Shell, Agip oil fields pipeline explosion, are currently battling with air pollution as a result of the incident.
This was disclosed by a youth leader of the community, Ben Warder, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.
He said, “The incident resulted in air pollution from the gas pipeline and crude leak which members of the affected communities are battling to cope with.”
On how the explosion happened on Monday, Warder explained that the residents heard several sounds from the explosions that rocked the oil fields.
He said, “The site is not far from Ikarama, we heard sounds from the blast and it sounded like dynamites and it was not safe to go near.
“So, when the situation became quiet we had to trace what happened and it turned out that Shell’s gas pipeline and Agip’s crude lines were destroyed.”
He lamented that citizens, for several years, have had to cope with years of oil pipeline vandalism in Nigeria’s Niger Delta and that is one of the major challenges oil companies operating in the region.
What you should know
It was reported on Monday that unidentified persons attacked pipelines at Shell, Agip Oil Fields in Bayelsa
The Oil facilities, which are operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) are located in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.
Spokesperson of the SPDC, Michael Akande, who confirmed the incident said the oil firm had received reports of the incident and shut down the facility to curtail impact.
He said, “We have a report of interference on our pipeline about 1 kilometre from Ikarama Community in Bayelsa State. We immediately shut-in the line and we have informed the relevant regulatory government agencies and stakeholders.”
He added that the government-led joint investigation team would determine the cause of the interference.
Business
Buhari pledges commitment to eradicate poverty & enhance development of women & girls
President Buhari has pledged commitment to eradicate poverty and to review laws addressing violence against women and girls.
President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration remains committed to eradicating poverty & enhancing development for women & girls.
He added that Nigeria will conduct a review on laws that protect women, including laws touching on offences of rape, child defilement and gender-based violence to enhance laws addressing violence against women and girls.
The President disclosed this in a statement to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, ushering in the UN’s “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence”.
Today, November 25, the world marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women; ushering in the UN’s “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.” In demonstration of our administration’s commitment to addressing violence against women and girls,
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 25, 2020
The President disclosed that Nigeria is conducting a review of existing laws touching on violence against women and girls to boost the national response.
“We are conducting a review of all the existing laws and policy instruments touching on offences of rape, child defilement and gender-based violence, to enable us put in place measures that enhance and strengthen the national response.
“Our Ministry of Women Affairs in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) under the Joint EU-UN Spotlight Initiative and other critical stakeholders has also developed a National Tool for Gender-based Violence Data Management in Nigeria.
“The tool is expected to serve as a consolidated database to record and assess the occurrence of GBV during the COVID-19 period and beyond; it is also to document all forms of violence against women and girls in Nigeria using a single, harmonised data collection tool,” the President stated.
He added that Nigeria remains committed to the eradication of poverty and improving development for women, citing welfare schemes launched by the FG since 2019 which have targeted women.
“Our administration remains committed to eradicating poverty & enhancing development for women & girls. In the last year, over one million Nigerians have been enrolled into National Social Register of poor & vulnerable households to enable them to access needed social assistance.
“In order to address gender-based poverty, we have initiated programmes such as: Tradermoni, Marketmoni and Farmersmoni under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, GEEP. More than half of GEEP beneficiaries so far are women,” he stated.
He added that Nigeria has implemented strategies to improve the quality of life for women and girls.
“Redoubling our efforts to improve access to productive resources for women and girls as well as continue to ensure the protection of fundamental rights,” he added.
What you should know
The World Bank reported in 2013 that the Nigeria Demographic Health Survey (NDHS) 2013 (NPC and ICF International 2014) indicated that 28 per cent of women in Nigeria aged 15–49 have experienced some form of physical or sexual violence; 11 percent had experienced phys-ical violence within the 12 months prior to the survey.
Business
COVID-19: CACOVID spent N43.27 billion to support 3 key priorities – CBN
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that the Coalition Alliance Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has so far incurred an expenditure of N43.27billion on the acquisition of, not only medical equipment and supplies but also food palliatives for vulnerable Nigerians.
The recent press release noted that the funds raised by CACOVID was used to support 3 key priorities – Medical facilities and equipment, food relief programs and communications plans.
The breakdown of the expenditure in the aforementioned areas are:
- Medical Facilities and equipment: In collaboration with other stakeholders, CACOVID developed 39 fully equipped isolation centers across the 36 States of the Country including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The sum of N4.19billion was spent in Building Isolation Centers. In addition, medical equipment such as PCR test kits for suspected cases of COVID-19 were procured along with other required medical items at a cost of N9.02billion.
- Food relief programs: As a way of cushioning the impact of the lockdown on vulnerable citizens, CACOVID provided palliatives in the form of essential food items to 1.7million households, which is equivalent to supporting 8 million Nigerians. A total of N28.76billion was spent procuring these food supplies.
- Communication plans: CACOVID also worked to improve awareness in rural communities on the COVID-19 virus, and the measures community health workers and other members of society should take when someone in the community is suspected of having symptoms similar to that of COVID-19. In lieu of this, expenses were incurred on Print, TV, radio, and social media as part of CACOVID communication plans.
Why this matters
The recent disclosure is in line with the principle of accountability and transparency, as the organization seeks to lay bare facts regarding expenditure incurred so far; thereby, nipping in the bud, suspicions and unfounded rumor.
What you should know
Due to the sudden global health challenge (COVID-19), which wreaked havoc on most economies of the world, coupled with declining oil prices and declined government revenue; the Bankers Committee, comprising the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Deposit Money Banks, as well as key stakeholders in the private sector came together to set up an alliance in March 2020, known as the Coalition Alliance Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).
The ultimate objective is working with the government to provide support in areas that would result in improved health and welfare for vulnerable Nigerians.
Business
FG, Tiimafrica to provide $5,000 one-time grant to young business owners
FG partners Tiimafrica to provide a one-time grant of $5,000 to young Nigerians who run businesses.
The Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, in partnership with Tiimafrica, has organized a one-time grant of $5,000 to Nigerians between the ages of 25 and 35, who run businesses and have 6 months financial records.
This disclosure was made by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, in a tweet via its official Twitter handle.
The tweet reads:
“Need to scale up your business? Tiimafrica in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports is giving out $5000 to young Nigerians between the ages of 25-35, who run a business and have 6 months financial records. Visit http://noya.ng or http://youthandsport.gov.ng to register #DEEL.”
Need to scale up your business? @tiimafrica in partnership with @NigeriaFMYS is giving out $5000 to young Nigerians between the ages of 25-35, who run a business and have 6 months financial records. Visit https://t.co/DTkReCuyEm or https://t.co/Er9CwYxHX4 to register #DEEL pic.twitter.com/6v5lGFv5PY
— Min of Youth& Sports (@NigeriaFMYS) November 25, 2020
Why this matters
The grant is an initiative under the Project Grow 100, set up by the Federal Government through a partnership between the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports and Tiimafrica to help small business owners access the much-needed funds required to take their businesses to the next level.
The initiative is expected to yield both direct and indirect gains to the economy and strengthen the resilience of young Nigerian business owners through the provision of funds to innovative and creative young entrepreneurs in the country.
What you should know
The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports and Tiimafrica outlined that those who would be considered for the one-time grant must meet the minimum requirement below:
- Applicants must be between 25 and 35 years old.
- Eligible applicants must be Nigerian.
- You must have been running a business within Nigeria.
- Your business must financial records of at least 6 months.
To register for the $5,000 visit https://t.co/DTkReCuyEm or https://t.co/Er9CwYxHX4