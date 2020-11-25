Ripple adds Bank of America to payment network

Ripple on its recently updated website disclosed that a leading American bank, Bank of America is now on its payment network RippleNet, known for the startup’s global payment network of banks and leading financial institutions and arch-rival of the SWIFT network.

The fast-growing fintech company gave insights into its growing membership of leading financial firms using its payment network

“The RippleNet Membership is a network of leading financial institutions that partner together to collectively and democratically govern and evolve RippleNet. These institutions work to standardize global cross border transactions…

“It creates a community, regionally and globally, where members can learn and share insights and best practices as their use of RippleNet grows, and build new commercial relationships with other members.”

What you must know: RippleNet is a network of institutional payment-providers that include banks and payment providers that use solutions developed by Ripple to provide a seamless experience to send money worldwide.

RippleNet uses a leverage of cutting-edge blockchain technology in streamlining payments services that help in reducing costs.

It should also be added that On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), Ripple’s XRP-powered cross-border payments product, is available in the US, Mexico, Europe, the Philippines, and Australia.

Recall that some weeks ago, Nairametrics released reports on how Ripple, the fast-growing fintech juggernaut and owner of XRP, disclosed that its global payments network, RippleNet, was already live in 55 countries including Nigeria, with XRP remittances live in five continents.

RippleNet also stated that its service offerings were available in 95 currency pairs, according to the fintech’s redesigned website