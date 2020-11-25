Argentine football star, Diego Armando Maradona is dead.

This was disclosed by the Premier League via its Twitter handle on Wednesday evening.

It tweeted, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of footballing great, Diego Maradona, an extraordinarily gifted footballer who transcended the sport.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences to Diego’s family, friends and those who knew him.”

He reportedly died of a heart attack on Wednesday at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

Maradona, 60, had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of footballing great, Diego Maradona, an extraordinarily gifted footballer who transcended the sport. Our thoughts and sincere condolences to Diego’s family, friends and those who knew him. pic.twitter.com/qUyc5BJ1OD — Premier League (@premierleague) November 25, 2020

Details soon …