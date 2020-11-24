Wealth.ng launches Ola – A personal wealth advisor on WhatsApp

Wealth.ng has announced the launch of a personal Wealth Advisor – Ola an AI-powered conversational investments chatbot developed to optimize Investment service delivery via WhatsApp, the preferred social and communication network. Ola aims to make it easy for Wealth.ng customers to Invest and manage their portfolio easily via social media.

WhatsApp allows its users to communicate using less data while protecting shared data (conversations, media content, banking details, etc). Ola also processes authenticated transactions via one-time-passwords (OTPs) sent to users’ registered phone number or email.

Users can chat with Ola through the dedicated WhatsApp Chatbot number +234 904 444 8652 or via the link – https://bit.ly/ChatwithOla. You can perform pretty much all the Investment Services such as: Creating a Wealth.ng account, link your Wealth.ng account, browse investment products, Fund Cash Balance, Invest, View your Portfolio, View Market Summary, Check Order Status and ask Ola a question.

Artificial Intelligence-enabled chatbot solutions like Ola make it easy to interact with users by providing virtual assistance 24-7, just as a human would.

Here is Ola’s Profile

I am Ola – a Chatbot on WhatsApp By Wealth.ng

My name Ola means “Wealth”

I am an investment strategist.

I am easy to chat with; I am able to understand English, as well as other local languages, including pidgin and French. If you speak a bit of Yoruba, Hausa or Igbo to me, I’ll understand that too!

I’m your 24/7 chat buddy. You can talk to me any day and at any time.

I never take breaks or vacations. My goal is to make investing easier for you.

I can tell you all you need to know about Investment products and services available on Wealth.ng

I’ll help you create a Wealth.ng account, link your Wealth.ng account, browse investment products and view Market Summaries and you can ask me any question.

For security purposes, I verify transactions via an OTP (one-time password) sent to your registered phone number and email.

I am always professional, polite and friendly in my responses to you.

What’s more, I’m a fast learner and I gain new skills from past interactions (much faster than your average customer service support)

Chat with me (Ola) on WhatsApp Now….

Speaking on the initiative, Wealth.ng Digital Marketing Manager, Ifeoluwa Apampa mentioned that the decision to deploy the service is part of Wealth.ng’s strategy to deliver optimum customer experience through technology while also increasing the investment participation of customers by providing a scalable and efficient service for managing their investments and portfolios.

She further mentioned that African tech users like to be guided, to know what it is all about and how it can benefit them. They also want quick answers to their questions and Ola is well positioned to render assistance to users by helping them understand and navigate Wealth.ng and manage their investment portfolios smoothly.

Ola will augment Wealth.ng’s existing customer touch points and be available to receive multiple queries and promptly respond with relevant investment information to various customers at the same time. However, customers cannot call the number since it is only reachable through WhatsApp chat.

Wealth.ng offers premium investment products such as Treasury Bills, Stocks, Bonds, Eurobonds, Agriculture and Wealth Cash and you can get all these done with your buddy Ola.

Have an account on Wealth.ng and want to view your portfolio? Link your Account with Ola

Don’t have a Wealth.ng account yet? Let Ola help you get started.

Already Investing and want to do more? Ola is just a chat away.

Ola promises to deliver a consistently great experience every time you chat with her, so if you have any questions, need investment advice or guidance, she’s got you covered!

Chat with Ola on WhatsApp Now

Here’s how to chat with Ola

All you need to do is:

Save the number +234 904 444 8652 to your phone contacts or use the link – https://bit.ly/ChatwithOla

Search for Ola Chabot on your WhatsApp

Say hi to Ola

Accept Terms and Conditions

Get chatting with Ola and invest on the go

It is our desire to ensure that we put Ola everywhere, but for now Ola has been rolled out to customers on WhatsApp and will soon be available on other platforms such as Facebook Messenger and Telegram to guide customers through the wealth building journey.

Chat with Ola on WhatsApp Now

About Wealth.ng

Based in Lagos, Wealth.ng is your personal finance platform that gives you access to diverse investment options. It is a user-friendly Self-service platform set up to equip the everyday person with simple tools and advise needed to create wealth while meeting your short and long-term finance needs.

Launched over a year ago, Wealth.ng has over 68,000 customers to its belt, 3 partner Integrations and processed over N4 Billion Investment Transactions.

To learn more about Wealth.ng, please visit www.wealth.ng

Ola is powered by WealthTech, an entity registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission as an Investment Advisor. All investments on Wealth.ng are carried out by Sankore Securities Limited, a Fund/Portfolio Manager as registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ola is the 3rd AI (Artificial Intelligence) chatbot from the stables of WealthTech Limited (A Subsidiary of Sankore Securities), besides Diamond Bank ADA – launched in March, 2018 and FCMB Temi launched in 2019.