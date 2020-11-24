First Bank, UBA, Stanbic jumpstart Nigerian stocks

Flour Mills Nigeria Plc (FMN) has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange that its Group Managing Director, Paul Miyonmide Gbedebo, has acquired 1,949,839 additional units of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc’s shares, worth ₦54.6 million.

In line with the Nigerian Stock Exchange policy on insider dealing, the formal disclosure was made by the Group’s Secretary, Mr. Joseph Umolu.

According to the disclosure, Mr. Gbedebo acquired the additional shares in a single transaction, at an average share price of ₦28.00 per share, on November 17th 2020.

This put the total consideration for the shares purchased by the Managing Director at ₦54,595,492.00

At the end of trading activities today, November 24 2020, shares of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc closed at ₦25.40. This price, however, is 49.41% higher than its 52-week low of ₦17.00.

Why this matters

Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed, as required by the Nigerian Stock Exchange to aid transparency.