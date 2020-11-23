Why Digital Competitive Intelligence is a must have for business especially in challenging economic times (Part 2)

Above is a full guide of what to look for in the report so you can get the most from its use, and also kindly view the first part of this discussion here.

The explanatory chart above shows customer sentiment (negative and positive feelings towards the leading technology brands). Jumia had the highest customer mentions, about 237 for the reporting period (from social/Twitter conversation and Web mentions) being the highest in the industry for the reporting period with 30.8% of the conversations positive; 59.93% neutral; and 9.29% negative mentions (a good performance for the brand).

This was followed by Paystack with approximately 220 mentions for the reporting period, with 30.13% positive mentions; 57.64% neutral (approximately 2% less than Jumia), and 12.3% negative (about 3% higher than Jumia).

The margin between Jumia and Paystack soon widened and we will soon see in the explanatory chart below in the area of the frequency and reach of their messages below.

Remember that Jumia had 237 mentions for the reporting period, and Paystack had about 220 mentions in the reporting period. The approximate reach (how many people the message was exposed to) for Jumia was 5.5 million. That means the average reach per unique mention is 23,206, while Paystack on the other-hand had 220 mentions with a message reach of 1million, the average reach per unique mention of 4,545.

Although the mentions are close (a difference of 17) the unique reach of Jumia is 500% more than that of Paystack. The good side of having a good reach is that if you have positive mentions, it reaches more people but if it is negative it also reaches more people.

The social conversation/mentions cloud below shows what the social conversations around the brand were, with Jumia having conversations around Jumia, sale, stake, you MTN, and Paystack having conversations around acquisition, Partners, Google, Flutterwave Stripe payment.

To further know what conversations in social media had the highest impact on the brands, we look at Top mentions below, which gives us the exact mentions with the highest reach for each brand.

As we can see above in Top mentions report following the social conversation cloud, Jumia Nigeria was busy with its business of selling “Enjoy 80% off appliances during Black Friday”, a conversation that shows that if you are in the technology/e-commerce space you must take Black Friday seriously and if you are competing with Jumia you must be ready to do above 80% off discounts on appliances.

That is just one insight from Jumia. Other top social mentions we see is the sale of MTN’s stake in Jumia mentioned By AriseTV and Fin24. Is MTN selling its stake in Jumia something to worry about? That is, is MTN exiting because the brand has yielded multiple investment returns or exiting because they see no future in the investment again?

Next, let’s remember that this is an industry/competitive intelligence report monitoring and reporting on over 20 brands (NSE listed and non-listed industry leaders). So we move to mainstream news/web where many of the other brands get equally mentioned in the news.

See below

Opportunities and Threats News Highlights

AIRTEL

Federal Government gives 3 days to Airtel to repair network and respond to complaints (as an ICT provider, you need to worry about this news here and put proactive measures in place to forestall government interventions).

MTN

Mtn raises 2.3 billion from sale of Jumia (This was already seen from social conversational cloud media)

MTN Nigeria tops 75million subscribers

MTN adds 12milllion Subscribers in Q3

MTN Nigeria expand footprint SANS Covid

MTN Nigeria profit drops as Nigeria struggles against Dollar.

MTN group service revenue up by 11% Q3

JUMIA

Every Friday is Black Friday on Jumia-Youtube(Black Friday is very important in ICT industry take note)

PAYSTACK

Stripe acquires Nigerian Tech Company

Paystack partner Google to train 500,000 SME

Main one

Content developer at Tecno

Finally let’s see the influencer promoting this brands so that other brands can learn from the social media engagement of influencers to do better.

Jumia had the best use of social influencers, following results from the first data between Jumia and Paystack’s reach and frequency. All other brands like Andela, Chamsplc, Courtville Business plc, CWG Plc, E-transact, Flutterwave, Main-one, Omatek, NCR, Zinox, are also monitored in this ICT industry report, but the tool didn’t find important news on the web and social about them at the reporting time.

Looking at the above daily insights, your brand will be getting when subscribed to the competitive intelligence report, I am sure by now you know what value the intelligence report brings to your brand. It is also so affordable at current 1,000 daily (all thanks to the Nairametrics team for making this possible). Spaces are limited and at the speed of the current subscription rate, the Nairametrics quota will be filled before the 23rd of November end date. Hurry and subscribe HERE

Industries available include; Banking, Insurance, Professional service, Industrial Goods, Consumer goods, Real Estate and Construction, Agriculture, Natural resources, Oil and Gas, Healthcare, Conglomerates, ICT, and other services.

Temiloluwa Sobowale is a Kellogg Alumni certified executive scholar in Sales and Marketing Analytics, co-founder of www.brandmanager.ng and CEO of Intelligent Interactive Limited, a Brand Marketing and Digital Analytics company in Nigeria.