Two cryptos you should consider investing in

In the era where the buying pressure seen lately has grown at an alarming rate in the crypto-verse, some unknown cryptos are presently showing good potentials.

Two cryptos are presently catching the eyes of top experts as seen by Van de Poppe who has advised his 85,000 followers on Twitter to consider Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), which is designed to allow businesses to sell their data and buy data in a secure and safe marketplace.

What you should know: According to the crypto expert, traders can wait for OCEAN to decline over 37% against Bitcoin (BTC) before making a buy.

“I did discuss that 3,900 (satoshis) level is a very important level to break. Lower highs, lower lows. Looking at support levels at 2,500 and 1,900 (satoshis) for massive entries. Everything retraces fully.”

$OCEAN #OCEANPROTOCOL Blurry chart, but it's from a few weeks back, on the livestream. Did discuss that 3900 level is a very important level to break. Failed. Lower highs, lower lows. Looking at support at 2500 and 1900 for massive entries. Everything retraces fully. pic.twitter.com/ZTAtNC50Sd — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) November 21, 2020

The highly revered crypto expert also disclosed Tomochain (TOMO), a platform that helps to improve the scalability issues limiting many blockchains. The crypto expert says TOMO is offering a great opportunity against BTC as it trades close to historical support of 0.000034.

“Most likely we’re going to find the resistance around $0.80 so we’re getting close. Most likely, we’re going to get something like this: either we’re going to $0.48 again or $0.59. These two levels I’ll be looking for accumulation for a swing trade…

Target zones if we get the new rally up and the new impulse wave, quite clear about a buck ($1.00), about $1.60, and you can use the Fibonacci 1618 extension tool through which you can determine targets at $2.50.”

