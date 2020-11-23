Cryptocurrency
Two cryptos you should consider investing in
In the era where the buying pressure seen lately has grown at an alarming rate in the crypto-verse, some unknown cryptos are presently showing good potentials.
Two cryptos are presently catching the eyes of top experts as seen by Van de Poppe who has advised his 85,000 followers on Twitter to consider Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), which is designed to allow businesses to sell their data and buy data in a secure and safe marketplace.
What you should know: According to the crypto expert, traders can wait for OCEAN to decline over 37% against Bitcoin (BTC) before making a buy.
“I did discuss that 3,900 (satoshis) level is a very important level to break. Lower highs, lower lows. Looking at support levels at 2,500 and 1,900 (satoshis) for massive entries. Everything retraces fully.”
Blurry chart, but it's from a few weeks back, on the livestream.
Did discuss that 3900 level is a very important level to break. Failed.
Lower highs, lower lows.
Looking at support at 2500 and 1900 for massive entries.
Everything retraces fully. pic.twitter.com/ZTAtNC50Sd
— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) November 21, 2020
The highly revered crypto expert also disclosed Tomochain (TOMO), a platform that helps to improve the scalability issues limiting many blockchains. The crypto expert says TOMO is offering a great opportunity against BTC as it trades close to historical support of 0.000034.
“Most likely we’re going to find the resistance around $0.80 so we’re getting close. Most likely, we’re going to get something like this: either we’re going to $0.48 again or $0.59. These two levels I’ll be looking for accumulation for a swing trade…
Target zones if we get the new rally up and the new impulse wave, quite clear about a buck ($1.00), about $1.60, and you can use the Fibonacci 1618 extension tool through which you can determine targets at $2.50.”
Ripple, Litecoin, Tomochain, When To Buy Altcoins?
Full analysis on these three and $BTC
$TOMO, $LTC, $XRP
— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) November 20, 2020
Cryptocurrency
2,257 investors globally own at least 1,000 Bitcoins
The number of addresses holding 1k+ coins just reached an ATH of 2,257.
It’s no longer news that most Bitcoin wallets are now in profit. What seems to be trending now, is the number of investors owning at least 1,000 BTC – hitting a record high, as data retrieved from Glassnode, a crypto analytic firm, revealed Bitcoin Number of Addresses Holding 1k+ coins just reached an ATH of 2,257.
- Previous ATH of 2,256 was observed earlier today.
- Metric Description: The number of unique addresses holding at least 1k coins.
- At the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin traded at $18,456.68 with a daily trading volume of $32,979,859,228.
- BTC price is up 0.0% in the last 24 hours.
- It has a circulating supply of 19 Million coins and a max supply of 21 Million coins.
Whales could be anticipating a strong medium to long-term Bitcoin price trend, and are choosing to hold on to BTC in expectation of a bull market.
Much of the recent increase can be attributed to wealthy entities withdrawing their BTC from the exchange. Apparently, this is not new wealth – rather, it represents a change in the way Bitcoin whales are choosing to hold their coins.
From a macro level, this increase in the number of BTC whales can be considered bullish.
Bottom Line
Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by such investors are partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto recent highs.
Billionaire Watch
Billionaires that can triple the value of Bitcoin
Michael Saylor has disclosed billionaires who could turn the price of Bitcoin up, at least three folds.
The Founder and Chief Executive officer of the popularly traded business intelligence firm, Michael Saylor, recently disclosed billionaires, who could turn the price of Bitcoin up at least three folds. His bias was based on the aurora these billionaires bring notably in the global financial world.
In his most recent Youtube interview, he started his narrative by explaining deeply the effect such billionaires would have on the flagship crypto market,
“It’s important that 100 million people embrace Bitcoin but there are 10 people that can triple the price of Bitcoin. This is not like Facebook, nobody ever brought a billion friends to Facebook. This is like when a person with $10 billion decides that they want to adopt this network and they put $2 or $3 billion on the network, that’s going to be more monetary energy that flowed into the network than the first 10 million people put into the network. It’s ten million to one gain.”
He went on by revealing the names of such billionaires, amid their stronghold seen on global finance.
“Here’s the other thing. When a person with $10 billion puts $10 billion on the network, they’ve got a friend with $10 billion. Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway CEO) plays bridge with Bill Gates (Microsoft founder) and then they talk with Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook CEO and founder).
“So when this hits that social network, it’s like a billion to two billion to four billion to eight billion and those four decisions, those four blocks have more impact on the network than the first 10 million blocks.”
What you should know
Sequel to these macro, Nairametrics some days ago revealed key insights coming from DeVere Group discovering that 73% of poll participants (millionaires) are now already invested or are preparing to invest in digital assets, such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, and XRP, before the end of 2022, showing a significant amount of interest by the world’s top earners.
- The findings come as the price of Bitcoin rallied close to $18,000, almost close to the $19,763 all-time record reached in December 2017.
- Most of the high net worth individuals polled by the financial firm got triggered into planning to buy cryptos by the latest institutional buying.
- Those classified as millionaires in the study include ‘High Net Worth’ having more than £1m (or equivalent) in investable assets.
Cryptocurrency
Ripple hits a big bang, gains 30%
Ripple is about 30% up and it’s now the third most valuable crypto by market value.
Ripple, seems to be in high demand, as it broke another feat in 2020 by recording its highest daily gains. The coin is about 30% up and it’s now the third most valuable crypto by market value.
- At the time of writing, Ripple gained $0.443087 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11,398,805,852.
- XRP price is up 37.4% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 45 billion coins and a max supply of 100 billion coins.
- Ripple volume has gone from 1.5 to 5.6 billion in one day and it’s still going strong.
The third most valuable crypto by market value started its bullish run barely a few days ago when it traded below $0.3, but it started rising steadily and very fast, reaching as high as $0.44.
Ripple has broken out of a symmetrical triangle pattern at the start of November as it breaks higher, showing the bulls are now having the shots in this fast ever-changing crypto market.
This is a very good signal, taking to account a significant number of Ripple investors have struggled heavily against BTC performance in Q4 2020.
What you should know
Ripple owns more than half of the total supply of XRP. In late 2017, the company vowed not to sell all of its tokens (XRP) at once, keeping up to 55 billion XRP in protected escrow accounts.
Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that is created to allow quick and cheap transactions.