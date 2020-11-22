Business
BOFIA 2020 bars banks from hiring dismissed govt workers
This was disclosed by the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020, (BOFIA), which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.
According to the new law, financial institutions are barred from employing or retaining an individual that was dismissed from either the federal, state or local government institutions.
What BOFIA says
Its Section 47(2) partly reads;
“No bank shall employ or continue the employment of any person as a director, manager, secretary or an officer who (a) is of unsound mind or, as a result of ill health, is incapable of discharging his duties.
(b) is dismissed from the service of the federal, state or local government or any agencies of such government or
(c) is declared bankrupt or suspends payments or compounds with his creditors, including his bankers;
(d) is convicted of any offence involving dishonesty or fraud.
(e) is guilty of serious misconduct in relation to his duties; or (f) in the case of a person who possesses a professional qualification, is disqualified or suspended otherwise than of his own request from practising his profession by the order of any competent authority.”
Jail term for a banker that takes a gift to procure a loan
The law also prescribes a five-year jail term or a fine of N5mllion or both for any bank official who helps a customer to procure a loan in exchange for a commission or gift.
The gift collected by a banker found guilty would also be forfeited to the bank.
Section 46(1) says, “Any director, manager, officer or employee of a bank or any other person receiving remuneration from the bank, who solicits, receives, consents or agrees to receive any gift, commission, employment, service, gratuity, money, property or thing of value for his own personal benefit or advantage or for that of any of his relations, from any person for-
(a) procuring or endeavouring to procure for any person any advance, loan or credit facility from the bank
(b) the purpose of the purchase or discount of any draft, note, cheque, bill of exchange or other obligation by that bank… commits an offence and is liable to conviction to (i) a fine of N5,000,000 (ii) imprisonment for a term of five years or (iii) both such fine and imprisonment and, in addition, any such gift or other commission shall be forfeited to the bank.”
What it means
If duly implemented, the development is expected to restore Nigerians confidence, especially SMEs in assessing loan facilities.
Recession: Nigeria must stop borrowing for anything other than essential needs – Atiku
Atiku Abubakar has advised the Federal Government to expunge non-essential line items from the proposed 2021 budget.
Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has warned that Nigeria Nigeria must stop borrowing for anything other than essential needs, he also added that very non-essential line items in the proposed 2021 budget must be expunged and others in a bid to kick start the economy from a recession.
Atiku disclosed this in a social media statement on Sunday, titled: “We Must Exit This Recession With Precision”.
Atiku said he received confirmation of Nigeria’s slide into recession for the second time in five years with a heavy heart. He urged that the poor economic environment could have been avoided if his ideas of cutting costs of governance were incorporated.
“This could have been avoided had this administration taken heed to patriotic counsel given by myself and other well-meaning Nigerians on cutting the cost of governance, saving for a rainy day, and avoiding profligate borrowing.
“Yes, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated an already bad situation, however, we could have avoided this fate by a disciplined and prudent management of our economy.
” It serves no one’s purposes to quarrel after the fact. We must focus on solutions. Nigeria needs critical leadership to guide her back to the path of economic sustainability,” he said.
Atiku warned that Nigeria’s proposed 2021 budget is no longer feasible as the Federal Government does not have the budget to afford heavy luxuries. He, therefore, urged the government to expunge every non-essential line items from the budget.
“We must act now, by taking necessary, and perhaps painful actions. For a start, the proposed 2021 budget presented to the National Assembly on Tuesday, October 8, 2020, is no longer tenable.
“Nigeria neither has the resources, or the need to implement such a luxury heavy budget. The nation is broke, but not broken. However, if we continue to spend lavishly, even when we do not earn commensurately, we would go from being a broke nation, to being a broken nation.
“As a matter of importance and urgency, every non-essential line item in the proposed 2021 budget must be expunged.
“For the avoidance of doubt, this ought to include estacodes, non-emergency travel, feeding, welfare packages, overseas training, new vehicle purchases, office upgrades, non-salary allowances, etc,” Atiku said.
The former Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate added that the budget must focus on essential items including human development investments and policies that increase the purchasing power of Nigerians.
” Nigeria ought to exclusively focus on making budgetary proposals for essential items, which include reasonable wages and salaries, infrastructural projects, and social services (citizenry’s health, and other human development investments)”
” Additionally, we have to stimulate the economy, by investing in human development, and increasing the purchasing power of the most vulnerable of our population. Only a well-developed populace can generate enough economic activity for the nation to exit this recession.”
Atiku called on a monthly stimulus package to poor Nigerians which he adds should be funded not by debt but by adding a 15% tax to luxury purchases.
He said, ” For example, a stimulus package, in the form of monthly cash transfers of ₦5000 to be made to every bank account holder, verified by a Bank Verification Number, whose combined total deposit in the year 2019 was lower than the annual minimum wage.
” How will this be funded? By more profligate borrowing? No. I propose a luxury tax on goods and services that are exclusively accessible only to the super-wealthy. A tax on the ultra wealthy to protect the extremely poor.
“A practical approach to this is to place a 15% tax on all Business and First Class tickets sold to and from Nigeria, on all luxury car imports and sales, on all private jets imports and service charges, on all jewellery imports and sales.”
“And above all, Nigeria must stop borrowing for anything other than essential needs. Again, for the avoidance of doubt, borrowing to pay salaries, or to engage in White Elephant projects, is not an essential need.
“If we keep borrowing, we stand the risk of defaulting, and that will make recession a child’s play because we will lose some of our sovereignty.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in real terms declined by -3.62% (year-on-year) in Q3 2020, thereby marking a full-blown recession and second consecutive contraction from -6.10% recorded in the previous quarter (Q2 2020).
LCCI tells FG to fix structural issues to reduce operating costs for investors
LCCI has advised the Federal Government to fix structural issues to reduce production and operating costs for investors.
UK ready to partner with Nigeria to generate long term benefits – UK Trade Envoy
UK Trade Envoy to Nigeria stated that the UK government could partner with Nigeria in generating real and long-term benefits.
Hon. Helen Grant, UK Member of Parliament and Trade Envoy to Nigeria, stated that the UK government could partner with Nigeria in generating real and long-term benefits for both countries.
She disclosed this at the two-day Nigerian Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) organized by the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) on Saturday with the theme: “Post-COVID-19 Economic Resurgence: Targeting Diaspora Investment.”
Hon. Grant added that the UK government is willing to educate and learn from Africa’s largest economy in a bid to boost bilateral trade between both nations.
Hon. Grant, born to a Nigerian father and the first Black woman elected as Conservative MP, said the UK and Nigeria had much to cultural unity especially in the area of language and urged the need to leverage on the relations to boost economic growth between both countries.
“We look forward to coming to Nigeria to identify with viable businesses that the UK government could partner with in generating real and long term benefits for both countries,” she said.
What you should know
In 2019, the UK Department for International Trade disclosed that the total trade in goods and services between the UK and Nigeria was worth £5.1 billion, an increase of 14.4% from 2018. They added that total exports from the UK to Nigeria amounted to £2.7 billion in the year to June 2019, up 15.9% on the previous year (ONS, 2019). Sectors offering particular opportunities to UK companies include energy, infrastructure, and agric-technology.