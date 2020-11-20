Business News
Tantalizers suffers loss of N245 million in 2020 9M
Tantalizers Plc, a leading fast-food company in Nigeria, has disclosed that it suffered a pre tax loss of N245million between January 1st and September 30th, 2020.
This is according to the information contained in its unaudited financial statement for the period ended 30 September 2020, which was sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange today.
Key highlights of its 2020 9M results
- Revenue was N655.93 million, compared to N1.26 billion it generated same period in 2019.
- Cost of Sales was N355.44 million, compared to N729.71 million it incurred same period in 2019.
- Other income was N114.94 million, compared to N268.27 million it made same period in 2019.
- Administrative Expenses was N606.19 million, compared to N940.90 million it incurred same period in 2019.
- Operating loss was N189.30 million, compared to operating profit of N127.05 million.
- Finance cost was N55.70 million, compared to N94.40 million it paid same period in 2019.
- Loss before tax was N245.00 million, compared to profit after tax of N22.17 million it made same period in 2019.
Operational review
The on-trade-channel of the leading fast-food company with over 60 restaurants across Nigeria as of 30th April, 2017 was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the widespread economic vulnerabilities in the nation disrupted the business segment of the company.
The lockdown and the restriction placed on businesses operating in the on-trade-market affected the on-premise demand and sales of these companies, which led to decline in the sales and net revenue of Tantalizers Plc.
However, the core business segment of Tantalizers was not the only segment affected, as other revenue-generating segments like Rent, advertisement and franchising declined over this period.
Financial Services
AIICO Insurance announces new bonus issue of 1 share for every 5 ordinary shares
AIICO Insurance has announced the declaration of additional bonus shares for shareholders of the Company.
AIICO Insurance Plc, one of the leading insurance companies in Nigeria, has announced the declaration of additional 1 bonus share for every 5 ordinary shares held by existing shareholders of the Company, as at November 30, 2020.
This is contained in a notice signed by the company’s Secretary, Donald Kanu, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market today.
What you should know
These shares will be issued from the share premium account and are being issued to enable the company meet up with the new minimum capital requirement, as directed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). Other key highlights of the notice include:
- Closure of Register: Tuesday, 1st- Monday, 7th December, 2020.
- Qualification date: Monday 30, November 2020.
- Date of General Meeting: December 8, 2020.
- Registrar: United Securities Limited.
In a similar vein, shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the registrar’s E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, complete and submit to the registrars of their respective banks.
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
What this means
The recent action by the firm is a way of encouraging retail participation and increasing the equity base, all in a bid to meet the new capital requirements threshold. The primary purpose of this corporate action is to capitalize reserves and surplus which will increase the paid-up share capital of the company at face value, with no changes in net worth.
Sports
Laliga lowers salary caps as Barcelona, Real Madrid, others get affected
Laliga has reduced the salary cap for its clubs, as some of its biggest clubs will be asked to make drastic cuts to their payrolls.
Spanish top-flight league, Laliga has communicated to the 42 clubs belonging to Spain’s top two tiers of professional football, (Laliga and Segunda Division) the salary caps they are required to meet for the 2020/21 season that is underway.
The pandemic has affected a lot of clubs financially in the Spanish league due to lack of matchday revenue amongst the rest of them. Laliga in trying to reduce club debts and keep them financially healthy and has made longstanding financial control measures by setting a different salary cap for each club.
The different salary cap is calculated based on a series of factors such as revenues, costs and debts. Each club already knew their wage cap, but La Liga released the figures for reasons of transparency.
The squad spending limit includes spending on the first team in relation to players, the manager, assistant manager and fitness coach (registrable squad, as defined in Art. 38 of the Budget Preparation Rules) and spending on the reserves, the youth system and other areas (non-registrable squad, as defined in Art. 38 of the Budget Preparation Rules).
The total wage limit for all 20 clubs in Laliga for the ongoing 2020/21 season is €2.3billion, down €610million compared to the pandemic-affected 2019/20 season. While the total wage limit of second-tier Segunda Division is €237million.
The wage limit reduction for the 2020/21 season means some of its biggest clubs will take drastic cuts to their payrolls.
The club’s affected the most are Barcelona and Valencia. They are expected to make a drastic cut in their payroll of about 40% this season, while Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will only make an adjustment of 27% each.
Spanish Giants, Barcelona had the highest wage cap in Laliga last season but the pandemic affected them a lot. Their wage cap has been reduced by more than €300million, their wage cap for the 2020/21 season will be €382.7million down from €671.4million last season.
Real Madrid will have the biggest wage limit this season which is €468.5million.
Laliga President, Javier Tebas, said there won’t be disciplinary action for clubs that go over the salary limit because of the unusual situation caused by the pandemic, but he warned that the clubs themselves would eventually feel the financial consequences of overspending.
Laliga President went on to talk about a lot of things, he said: “Clubs are doing what they have to do, this is an unusual year, This is going to affect a few more seasons, but hopefully we will be in a better situation compared to other European competitions.”
Macro-Economic News
Central Bank says monetary policy not to blame for rising food cost
The CBN has insisted that rising food inflation can not be attributed to its monetary policy but to supply-related issues.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has once again blamed the rising food inflation on supply-related issues, shifting the blame away from its monetary policy.
The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals that inflation rate for the month of October rose to 14.23% year on year. Food inflation, a major component of Nigeria’s inflation rate, rose by 17.38% year on year, underpinning the high cost of food suffered by millions of Nigerians.
Reasons for high food inflation
The central bank in its monetary policy committee meeting held in November identified the rising food inflation and blamed it on factors that are beyond its control.
The increase in headline inflation was largely driven by the persistent increase in the food component, which rose to 16.00% in August 2020, from 15.48% in July 2020. The core component also rose to 10.52% in August from 10.10 per cent in July 2020.
These upticks were driven primarily by legacy structural factors, such as the inadequate state of critical infrastructure and broad-based security challenges across the country, which dampened production activities. Other factors include the disruptions to supply chains, following restrictions to movements to curb the spread of the pandemic; adverse weather conditions, which resulted in the flooding of farmlands; as well as the inflation pass-through to domestic prices, following the depreciation in the exchange rate.
The recent increase in energy cost is also expected to further impact the domestic price level in the short-term.
What this means: By dumping inflation targeting from the demand side, the CBN is simply betting that spending money on stimulus programs will pay off down the road, as cheaper long-term credit will reduce the cost of goods and services and will eventually reflect in the lower inflation rate.
- The CBN did not state where it sees the inflation rate and when it will drop to its new target by relying on supply-side management as a strategy.
- The CBN claims it has spent about N3.5 trillion on several stimulus programs since Covid-19 broke in the first quarter of the year. However, the inflation rate continues to gallop, eroding the purchasing power of ordinary Nigerians.
- The downside of this strategy is that there is very little impetus for foreign investors to purchase CBN securities at very low-interest rates.
- This shuts the door to the reliance of foreign portfolio inflows to shore up dollar reserves, leaving us with investors who may want to return to the stock market.
What to expect: If oil prices fail to pick up and foreign investor inflow is not forthcoming, there will likely be heavy pressure on the CBN, effectively worsening things.