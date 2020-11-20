Stock Market
MTN Nigeria, Ecobank, Dangote tumble, Bears take a grip on Nigerian Stocks
Nigerian bourse ended the week on a negative note with the benchmark index dipping by 1.46% to 34,136.82 points.
The market was mostly bearish on profit-taking from retail investors, notably on ZENITHBK (-1.73%) and MTNN (-1.29%). Consequently, year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at 27.60%, and N17.83 trillion, respectively.
A total volume of 344.9million units of shares, valued at N4.22billion exchanged hands in 6,565 deals. ZENITHBANK was the most traded shares by volume and value at 44.3million units and N1.13billion.
- Market sentiment was negative as market breadth came in at 2.4x as there were 34 decliners and 14 advancers.
- The sectorial performance was bearish as Industrial, Banking, Consumer Goods, Oil & Gas were down by 2.41%, 2.16%, 0.66%, and 0.31%, while the Insurance closed as the lone gainer, up by +1.59%.
Sector performance
- NSE Industrial Index: Down by -2.41% due to the price decline in BUACEMENT (-4.55%) and WAPCO (-2.39%).
- NSE Banking Index: Dipped by -2.16%, on sell-offs in ETI (-8.63%), FBNH (-5.23%), FIDELITY (-3.40%) and ZENITHBANK (-1.73%).
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Fell by -0.6%, due to sustained losses in GLAXOSMITHKLINE (-5.41%), DANGSUGAR (-3.30%), and UNILEVER (-3.45%).
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Shed -0.21%, as JAPAULOIL (-6.90%) and OANDO (-2.73%) declined in price.
- NSE Insurance Index: Up by +1.53%, on price appreciation in LINKASSURE (+10.00%), NEM (+9.79%), and AIICO (+9.78%).
Top gainers
- IKEJAHOTEL up 10.00% to close at N1.1
- AIICO up 9.78% to close at N1.01
- NEM up 9.79% to close at N2.58
- UPDCREIT up 9.21% to close at N4.15
- NAHCO up 5.50% to close at N2.3
Top Losers
- ETI down 8.63% to close at N6.35
- BUACEMENT down 4.55% to close at N53.45
- DANGSUGAR down 3.30% to close at N20.5
- MTNN down 1.29% to close at N153
- DANGCEM down 0.92% to close at N193.2
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks dropped lower amid falling crude oil prices across the market spectrum.
- Nigerian Equities have been hit by relatively weak earning seen from Nigerian banks coupled with worsened fears that the COVID-19 outbreak hitting hard in Europe, one of Nigeria’s main trading partners.
- Nairametrics envisage cautious buying, amid a significant amount of profit-taking seen across the market spectrum.
Stock Market
GTBank, Zenith Bank, Stanbic drop, Bears stage a comeback
Market breadth closed negative as BOCGAS led 19 Gainers as against 28 Losers topped by PRESCO at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian bourse ended Thursday’s trading session on a bearish note. The All Share Index dropped by 0.50% to close at 34,643.65 points, as against +1.68% appreciation recorded on Wednesday.
- Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +29.06%. Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization presently stands at N18.102 trillion.
- Nigerian Stocks trading turnover on Thursday also plunged, as volume dipped by 44.80% compared to 92.94% downtick recorded on Wednesday.
- TRANSCORP , FBNH, and ACCESS were the most active to boost market turnover.
- ZENITHBANK and STANBIC topped the market value list.
MANSARD leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
- Market breadth closed negative as BOCGAS led 19 Gainers, as against 28 Losers topped by PRESCO at the end of today’s session — an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- BOCGAS up 9.90% to close at N6.77
- ETERNA up 9.89% to close at N4.78
- PZ up 9.28% to close at N5.3
- NB up 4.31% to close at N60.5
- WAPCO up 4.15% to close at N25.1
Top losers
- PRESCO drop 9.97% to close at N71.8
- DANGSUGAR drop 4.72% to close at N21.2
- STANBIC drop 4.12% to close at N43
- GUARANTY drop 3.24% to close at N35.8
- ZENITHBANK drop -2.43% to close at N26.05
Outlook
Nigerian bourse at the fourth trading session of the week was negatively impacted by losses recorded in large and medium capitalized stocks, amongst which includes Nigeria’s blue-chip banks – GTBank, Zenith Bank, Stanbic.
Nairametrics envisages cautious buying amid renewed profit-making seen across the market spectrum.
Stock Market
Dangote, Nigerian Breweries, WAPCO jumpstart Nigerian stocks
With 38 gainers to 8 losers, Nigeria’s bourse sectoral indices closed mostly positive.
Nigerian Stocks ended Wednesday’s trading session bullish. The All Share Index gained 1.68% to close at 34,818.01 index point. Market capitalization rose to N18.19 trillion from N17.89 trillion. Consequently, the average year-to-date return improved to 29.25%.
Key metrics
- A total volume of 661.1 million units of shares, valued at N8.29 billion exchanged hands in 7,324 deals, as TRANSCORP (-4.55%) finished the most traded shares by volume at 172.1million units, while GUARANTY (0.00%) and ZENITH (+3.09%), topped by value at N2.62 and N1.53 billion respectively.
- STERLNBANK (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart for the day, while CORNERST (-8.62%) finished top loser.
- With 38 gainers to 8 losers, sectoral indices closed mostly positive. The NSE Consumer Goods Index led the gainers with 2.98%. The NSE Industrial and Banking Indexes trailed appreciating by 2.81 and 2.53% respectively. Conversely, the NSE Insurance & Energy Indexes fell marginally by -0.36 and -0.15% respectively.
Sector performance
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Advanced by 2.98%, INTBREW (7.80%), DANGSUGAR (+5.95%) and CADBURY (+4.92%)
- NSE Industrial Index: Up by +2.81%, on WAPCO (+9.55%) and DANGCEM (+4.22%) upturn.
- NSE Banking Index: Improved by +2.53%, on price appreciation in STERLNBNK (+10.00%), ETI (+8.59%), FIDELITYBK (+6.74%), and ACCESS (+4.17%).
- NSE Insurance Index: Down by -0.36%, on price decline in CORNERSTONE (-8.62%).
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Fell by -0.15%, on price depreciation in ARDOVA.
Top gainers
- WAPCO up 9.55% to close at N24.1
- NB up 7.41% to close at N58
- DANGSUGAR up 5.95% to close at N22.25
- DANGCEM up 4.22% to close at N195
- ZENITHBANK up 3.09% to close at N26.7
Top losers
- CORNERST down 8.62% to close at N0.53
- UNITYBNK down 6.98% to close at N0.8
- ARDOVA down 6.25% to close at N15
- TRANSCORP down 4.55% to close at N1.05
- STANBIC down 2.50% to close at N44.85
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks suspended its bearish run as the market closed in green today, amid buying pressure seen in Nigerian blue-chip stocks, like Dangote, Zenith Bank, Nigerian Breweries, and WAPCO.
- Significant buying interest in INTBREW pushed its value by 7.80%, as notable gains were also recorded in medium capitalized stocks.
- Nairametrics envisage cautious buying, amid growing uncertainty in Nigeria’s international market, especially the COVID-19 cases prevailing in Europe might dent Nigeria’s oil exports earnings.
Stock Market
Nestle, Dangote, Cadbury drop amid Profit-taking
The market breadth index was negative with 30 losers against 17 gainers.
Nigerian Stock market ended bearish today as the All Share Index declined by 1.53% to close at 34,242.83 from 34,774.08 points. Market capitalization similarly declined by 1.53% to settle at N17.892 trillion.
A total volume of 9.36 billion units of shares, valued at N12.02 billion exchanged hands in 8,712deals. UACN-PROP was the most traded shares by volume and value at 8.51 billion units and N5.96billion respectively.
- The market breadth index was negative with 30 losers against 17 gainers. CADBURY (-9.85%) led the laggards today, while BOC GAS (+9.96%) was the top gainer.
- Across sectors, four of the indexes under our coverage closed south. The Industrial and Consumer Goods sectors recorded the largest decline depreciating by -3.33% and -3.21%.
- Likewise, the Oil & Gas and Insurance sectors trailed by -0.87% and -0.49% respectively. The Banking index closed as the lone gainer advancing by +0.75%.
Top Gainers
- BOCGAS up 9.96% to close at N5.85
- GLAXOSMITH up 9.56% to close at N7.45
- CONOIL up 9.45% to close at N20.85
- DANGSUGAR up 5.00% to close at N21
- GUARANTY up 2.78% to close at N37
Top Losers
- CADBURY down 9.85% to close at N9.15.
- NB down 6.90% to close at N54.
- DANGCEM down 6.45% to close at N187.1.
- INTBREW down 6.57% to close at N6.54.
- NESTLE down 3.45% to close at N1400.
Outlook
Nigerian bourse at Tuesday’s trading session was negatively impacted by losses recorded in large and medium capitalized stocks, amongst which are Dangote Cement, Nestle, Nigerian Breweries, Cadbury.
Nairametrics envisages cautious buying amid renewed profit-making seen across the market spectrum.