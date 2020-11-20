Financial Services
AIICO Insurance announces new bonus issue of 1 share for every 5 ordinary shares
AIICO Insurance has announced the declaration of additional bonus shares for shareholders of the Company.
AIICO Insurance Plc, one of the leading insurance companies in Nigeria, has announced the declaration of additional 1 bonus share for every 5 ordinary shares held by existing shareholders of the Company, as at November 30, 2020.
This is contained in a notice signed by the company’s Secretary, Donald Kanu, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market today.
What you should know
These shares will be issued from the share premium account and are being issued to enable the company meet up with the new minimum capital requirement, as directed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). Other key highlights of the notice include:
- Closure of Register: Tuesday, 1st- Monday, 7th December, 2020.
- Qualification date: Monday 30, November 2020.
- Date of General Meeting: December 8, 2020.
- Registrar: United Securities Limited.
In a similar vein, shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the registrar’s E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, complete and submit to the registrars of their respective banks.
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
What this means
The recent action by the firm is a way of encouraging retail participation and increasing the equity base, all in a bid to meet the new capital requirements threshold. The primary purpose of this corporate action is to capitalize reserves and surplus which will increase the paid-up share capital of the company at face value, with no changes in net worth.
Business
CBN list requirements for third party participation in buying forex routed through Form M
The CBN has clarified its position on the removal of third parties from buying of foreign exchange routed through Form M.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in a new circular, has clarified its position on the removal of third parties from buying of foreign exchange routed through Form M, letters of credit, and other forms of payment
While reiterating its earlier directive that destination payment for all forms M, letters of credit, and other forms of payment should be made directly to the ‘Ultimate Supplier of Products’; it gave conditions that must be met by importers if they choose to use a buying company other than the primary manufacturer.
This was disclosed in a circular with Reference number TED/FEM/FPC/GEN/01/009, which was issued by the CBN to all authorized dealers and the general public on November 18, 2020, and signed by its Director for Trade and Exchange, Dr. O. S. Nnaji. The circular is a follow up to the one earlier issued by the apex bank on the same subject matter in August 2020.
According to CBN’s earlier directive, the name of the ultimate supplier of products should be the beneficiary on the Form M, Invoice, Bill of Exchange, Letter of Credit Instrument, and any other relevant document to the transaction.
The ‘Ultimate Supplier of Products’ means the direct party selling the goods to the importer, irrespective of whether the party involved is the manufacturer or internationally recognized buying company/supplier/agent.
The circular from CBN states that the authorized dealers should ensure that payments are made only to the beneficiary whose name appears on the Form M, Invoice, Bill of Exchange, Letter of Credit Instrument, and any other relevant document.
It further states that where it is unavoidable that an importer chooses to use a buying company, other than the primary manufacturer, the importer shall make available the following documents as applicable, for consideration and approval by the CBN before opening Form M;
- Detailed KYC and profile of the buying company.
- 3 year audited financial statement of the buying company.
- Letter of reference from the buying company’s banker, stating relationship and capacity.
- Transfer pricing policy and arrangements in the home country.
- Registration with its home country’s chamber of commerce.
- Evidence of tax payments in the home country.
- Evidence of authorization to act as agents and/or distributors to the original equipment manufacturer.
All authorized dealers are requested in the circular to ensure that the list of eligible third parties that meet the requirements above are submitted to the bank for authentication before onboarding.
This clarification and flexibility by the apex bank on this new policy comes on the heels of outcry and criticism from importers and stakeholders on the practicability of the policy, which they say will negatively impact on the business of even genuine importers.
This means that importers who wish to use third parties other than the primary manufacturers will have to undergo some scrutiny and meet certain criteria before they can be considered eligible.
This policy by the CBN is seen as part of continued efforts to ensure prudent use of the country’s foreign exchange resources and is expected to help eliminate incidences of over-invoicing, transfer pricing, double handling charges, and avoid costs that are ultimately passed to the average Nigerian consumers.
Financial Services
Retiree Life Annuity fund portfolio increased to N463 billion in 2020 Q2
RLA increased to N463 billion in Q2 2020, representing a 15.34% marginal increase compared with the same period in 2019.
The Retiree Life Annuity (RLA) has increased to N463 billion in Q2 2020. This represents a 15.34% marginal increase compared with the same period last year.
This is according to the quarterly RLA publication of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).
READ: Why NEM Insurance Plc is considering increasing its issued share capital
- The RLA portfolio has so far recorded 83,917 contracts purchased for a total premium of N376.6 billion as at end of 2020 Q2. This depicts 2.69% and 1.58% growth in count and volume, respectively in 2020 Q2 from end of 2020 Q1.
- The Industry fund portfolio grew by 15.34% from N401.5 billion to N463.1 at the end of 2020 Q2.
- The YoY growth for RLA business during the last three years averaged 25.45% in volume, while RLA fund portfolio growth has averaged 37.22%, notwithstanding the RLA payouts made (cumulative total payments of N167.2 billion as at end of 2020 Q2).
(READ MORE: Lagos 2021 Appropriation Bill scales through second reading)
From the graph above it is clear that irrespective of the cumulative annuity payouts, fund balance (N463.1 billion) still exceeds the sum of cumulative premium amounts received (N376.6 billion). Indicating the growth in the RLA business and a positive future outlook for the business in Nigeria.
READ: CHI gets NAICOM’s nod on micro life assurance
Further analysis of the periodical increments in the cumulative premium amounts received and RLA fund portfolio respectively, depicts the growth rate for premium receipts is receding, while the growth rate for the portfolio fund balance is volatile. This could be attributed to the volatility in interest rate.
READ: Konga CEO targets $10 million daily turnover by 2024
What this means
The performance generally mirrors the contribution of RLA to the insurance sector. This strength is confirmed by the fact that the net premium balance is only 45.21% of fund balance, indicating the strength of RLA portfolio to the sector. Also, the difference in fund balance (N253.7 billion) relative to net premium balance is an indication that annuitant can be rest assured that, all things being equal, they are guaranteed payout when needed.
READ: How to build a profitable Mutual Fund Portfolio
What you should know
The RLA is a financial product that features a predetermined periodic payout amount until the death of the annuitant. An annuitant typically pays into the annuity on a periodic basis when they are still working.
Annuitants may also buy the annuity product in one large, lump-sum purchase, usually at retirement. RLA is commonly used to provide guaranteed and/or supplemental retirement income that cannot be outlived.
(READ MORE: Verod Capital to acquire Law Union & Rock Insurance)
Retiree Life Annuity can be purchased from a Life Insurance Company licensed by the NAICOM and authorized to sell RLA under the regulation on retiree life annuity.
The NAICOM was established in 1997 by the National Insurance Commission Act 1997 with responsibility for ensuring the effective administration, supervision, regulation, and control of insurance business in Nigeria and protection of insurance policyholders, beneficiaries, and third parties to insurance contracts.
Financial Services
Insurance companies plead for extension of December 31, 2020 recapitalization deadline
Insurance companies have appealed to NAICOM to extend the deadline for recapitalization as directed by the regulator.
Insurance operators are clamouring for the extension of the recapitalization deadline to December 31, 2020 from September 30, 2021.
They also want waived, the first phase of its segmented recapitalization for the insurance and reinsurance companies scheduled to end December 31, 2020, as directed by the regulator, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).
The reasons given by the operators for the extension of the deadline are proximately related to the huge impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and #EndSARS protests on their insurance businesses.
Thus, they require enough time to fully settle back to their businesses to be able to pursue more aggressive recapitalization agenda to meet the commission’s set objectives by 31 December, 2020.
The insurance companies are as well pleading with NAICOM to jettison the phase by phase segmentation of the exercise – with the first phase billed to elapse on December 31, 2020.
This plea was made during a meeting of the Chief Executives of all the insurance companies with the Commissioner for insurance at the industry’s professional forum in Abeokuta, Ogun State recently.
The operators are more concerned and agitated, as it relates to meeting certain thresholds by 31 December 2020, and failing to meet them would make the commission restrict the scope of business insurance and reinsurance companies they can transact.
In consideration of the economic realities, a number of the operators are even appealing to the commission to waive/step down the December 2020 deadline, to have ample time to rejig and revamp their businesses.
What you should know
- Life and general insurance companies were asked to shore up their existing minimum paid-up capital from N2bn and N3bn to N4bn and N5bn respectively by the end of December 2020, and meet the final minimum paid-up capital requirements of N8bn and N10bn respectively by the end of September 2021.
- Composite companies and reinsurance firms were asked to shore up from existing minimum paid-up capital of N5bn and N10bn to N9bn and N12bn by end of December 2020 and to N18bn and N20bn respectively by the end of September 2021.
- NAICOM extended the deadline for insurance and reinsurance companies to meet its new capital requirements to September 30, 2021 from December 31, 2020.
- NAICOM also mandated that 50 per cent of the minimum paid-up capital for insurance and 60 per cent for reinsurance must be met by 31 December 2020.
- NAICOM stated that insurance companies that failed to satisfy the required minimum paid-up capital by December 31, 2020 may be restricted on the scope of business they would transact.
- Nairametrics had reported that some insurance companies have been struggling to meet these requirements. There were also wide-spread speculations over possible mergers/acquisitions in the insurance sector.