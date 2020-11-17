ENDSARS
#EndSARS: It is time for the painful and costly task of reconstruction and rehabilitation – Osinbajo
Osinbajo has called for a rebuilding of trust between the masses and the government, as Lagos commences reconstruction and rehabilitation initiative.
The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, said it is time for reconstruction and rehabilitation, following the #EndSARS protests and called on the masses and the FG to rebuild trust with each other.
The Vice President disclosed this on Monday, at the inauguration of the 8-man Board of Trustees of Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund in Lagos.
“Never in the history of our nation has this former capital city, and our nation’s commercial nerve centre experience such mindless acts of violence and the enormity of destruction that occurred,” Osinbajo said.
“Perhaps, it is worth emphasizing that the destruction and disruption of life and work in Lagos is a national tragedy and a major economic setback for the nation, even as we face the most difficult economic challenges in our generation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have seen how the noblest causes, such as the #EndSARS protests designed to call attention to a serious malignant problem of brutality and extrajudicial killings, can be subverted, leading to the exact opposite of its objectives; chaos murder, looting, and arson.
“So, we saw what can happen when the restraints of law and order are loosed and anarchy is given free rein.
“These trying times offer an invaluable learning opportunity, a teachable moment, and it is the lessons we draw from this period that will shape our path going forward,” he said.
He said the time now is to rebuild and rehabilitate Lagos and called also for a rebuilding of trust between the masses and the government.
“It is now time to rebuild. It is time for the painful and costly task of reconstruction and rehabilitation.
“It is now time for the private sector, our international friends and partners, and all who love this city to make their contributions to the rebuilding and reconstruction effort. When Lagos works, it works for all.
“But it is clear that the task of reconstruction goes beyond physical infrastructure or brick and mortar.
“There is a moral, social and ethical reconstruction to be undertaken as well. We must rebuild trust between the government and the governed; the vast majority of who are young persons, rebuild trust between law enforcement agents and the communities that they are meant to serve.
“We certainly cannot afford to alienate our young people who constitute the majority of our society and bear the burden of enterprise, resourcefulness and innovation required to propel our economy into the future.
“For their sake and ours, we need broad-based and inclusive prosperity that creates opportunities on a scale commensurate with the aspirations of our population,” said the VP.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last month that Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed that Lagos State will need about N1 trillion for the reconstruction and repair of the properties and infrastructure that were vandalized by hoodlums.
#EndSARS: Bankers’ Committee, Private sector lead Lagos rebuilding team to raise trust fund
Governor Sanwo-Olu has constituted a team led by the Chairman of Citibank Nigeria, Mr. Yemi Cardoso to coordinate the recovery effort in Lagos State.
The Lagos State Government has set up an eight-man team to champion its rebuilding efforts, after several properties were vandalized by hoodlums, who had hijacked the #EndSARS protest. The team is dominated by members the of Bankers’ Committee and the Private Sector.
This was disclosed by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, via the state’s Twitter handle on Monday.
According to the Governor, who issued a statement after a meeting with the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and stakeholders, the proportion of the devastation suffered by the State is unprecedented. He added that the coordinated violence set Lagos economy – fifth largest in Africa – back by hundreds of billions of naira.
The team, which was led by the Chairman of Citibank Nigeria, Mr. Yemi Cardoso, was constituted a fortnight ago by the Governor to coordinate the recovery effort.
Sanwo-Olu said the consultative forum was to set the stage for the necessary public-private partnerships and collaborations required for the task of rebuilding and restoration of the infrastructure that was destroyed.
He said, “The violence we witnessed last October is the most widespread carnage the State has seen in decades. Every aspect of life and livelihood in Lagos was affected – government buildings, offices, public monuments and historical archives, public infrastructure and very sadly too, private property and investments.
“The violence has, no doubt, set our economy back by hundreds of billions of Naira, and impacted our confidence. We have, however, found hope and great strength in the offers of assistance from far and wide, which culminated in the constitution of the Lagos Rebuild Committee to coordinate our efforts to rebuild and upgrade our state.
“We seek to restore the infrastructure that was destroyed, to revive the energy and confidence of everyone who has been affected by these losses, to help restore the confidence of the people of Lagos in the infinite potentials of Lagos. The State Government cannot do this alone. We need all the help that we can get.”
The Governor disclosed that the State Government would be setting aside a huge amount of money as the State’s collateral in the recovery effort, adding that the Cardoso-led team that will be coordinating the Trust Fund would be given legislative backing through an Executive Bill that will soon be transmitted to the House of Assembly.
“Money that will be donated into the Trust Funds would go into rebuilding and re-tooling security infrastructure, strengthening public transportation systems, restoring judicial and local government operations, rebuilding damaged public monuments,” he added.
Sanwo-Olu emphasized that transparency and accountability would be foundational elements in the implementation of the mandate of the rebuilding committee, stressing that the fund-raising and disbursement would be supervised by FBN Trustees Limited.
PRESIDENCY, CBN, LEGISLATURE BACK LAGOS RECOVERY EFFORT, AS SANWO-OLU UNVEILS TEAM
…Bankers’ Committee, Private Sector Champion Rebuilding Effort
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported when Governor Sanwo-Olu met President Muhammadu Buhari and he presented the report on the damage caused by hoodlums in Lagos during the post #EndSARS protest riots.
The presentation happened on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, according to the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian President.
#EndSARS: Freezing of accounts may trigger further protests – Tunde Bakare
Pastor Bakare has warned that the Federal Government’s freezing of accounts of protesters may trigger another round of protests.
The General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has warned that freezing accounts of #EndSARS activists goes against the collective interest of Nigerians, as it may trigger further protests.
According to Channels TV, Mr. Bakare disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.
“As our nation returns to the drawing board in the wake of the #EndSARS protests, I have observed with keen interest the policy actions and positions taken by national and subnational governments to address the broader issues of youth development in Nigeria,” Mr. Bakare said.
He urged that the current mood in the nation calls for collective sobriety from the masses and the Federal Government, to prevent another crisis from happening.
“Truth be told, this season of our national life requires deep humility, sobriety, and deliberate thinking through, both by the government and the governed, in order to ensure that our plans, policies, and actions are weighed before they are implemented, to avert the re-occurrence of our most recent crisis.”
Mr. Bakare warned that some steps taken by the government, including freezing accounts, need to be reversed to prevent the triggering of another round of protests.
“In light of the foregoing, some of the actions recently taken by the government on the heels of the #EndSARS protests may need to be reversed sooner rather than later in our collective best interest, so that they do not trigger further protests.
“Among such policy actions is the freezing of the accounts of young Nigerians who reportedly sponsored the protests, targeting and arresting citizens on trumped-up charges, deploying court probes as a tool of intimidation, and generally eroding our fragile peace, are deeply worrisome signs of regression.
“It is painful that the younger generation has had to face the same beasts we fought in my generation. This is why we cannot afford to keep sinful silence when the youths of our nation are being oppressed by a Nigerian state that is supposed to protect them,” Bakare said.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported earlier that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) received the nod of the federal high court in Abuja to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests till January.
The Central Bank of Nigeria, later disclosed it told the Federal High Court in Abuja that the funds in these accounts might be linked to terrorist activities.
#EndSARS: Nothing wrong with social media bill – Ali Ndume
Ndume said there is nothing wrong with a social media bill as people should be held accountable for what they say online.
Senator Ali Ndume, Chairman of Senate Army Committee, says he sees nothing wrong with the implementation of a Social Media Bill so that people would be held accountable for whatever they say.
The Senator disclosed this on Sunday in an interview with Channels TV. The bill has already passed Second Reading in the Senate.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported on the 1st of November that the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the Federal Government has no plans of shutting down social media but must regulate it to prevent the spread of hate speech.
The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, said the Federal Government’s plan to introduce regulation of social media after the #EndSARS protests are suspicious, as the social media space is already regulated.
Amnesty International stated that the proposed social media regulation which has been supported by Ministers since the beginning of the #EndSARS protests would be used as a tool to punish critics of the government.
During his interview, Ndume stated that the 8th Senate had discussed the need to control social media, but insists freedom of speech should not be muzzled. He said he believes people should be held responsible for what they say or do.
He added that there is nothing wrong with a social media bill as people should be held accountable for what they say online.
“So, I feel that there is nothing wrong with having a social media bill, to define what you say or how you say it, and then what are the consequences of speaking out against somebody.
“As a politician, I have had a bad experience before, people say all sorts of things about you on social media about you and there is no way to control it, I think there is a gap in that, but it must go through the normal process.”
Ndume said before such a law is introduced, there would be public hearings to know the opinions of the masses as repressing freedom of Information may backfire.
” There must be a public hearing, hear out what is the opinion of the people and how it is, there should be control in something, even in the media, the news media, I hear sometimes people are sanctioned for doing things that are not right.
“At the same time, any society without freedom of expression is not good for us, because it will lead to another thing, but don’t forget the freedom of information bill, for example, was elected by the Nigerian Senate.
“There should be a law that guides or control the social media,” he said.