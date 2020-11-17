EndSARS: It is time for the painful and costly task of reconstruction and rehabilitation – Osinbajo

The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, said it is time for reconstruction and rehabilitation, following the #EndSARS protests and called on the masses and the FG to rebuild trust with each other.

The Vice President disclosed this on Monday, at the inauguration of the 8-man Board of Trustees of Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund in Lagos.

“Never in the history of our nation has this former capital city, and our nation’s commercial nerve centre experience such mindless acts of violence and the enormity of destruction that occurred,” Osinbajo said.

“Perhaps, it is worth emphasizing that the destruction and disruption of life and work in Lagos is a national tragedy and a major economic setback for the nation, even as we face the most difficult economic challenges in our generation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have seen how the noblest causes, such as the #EndSARS protests designed to call attention to a serious malignant problem of brutality and extrajudicial killings, can be subverted, leading to the exact opposite of its objectives; chaos murder, looting, and arson.

“So, we saw what can happen when the restraints of law and order are loosed and anarchy is given free rein.

“These trying times offer an invaluable learning opportunity, a teachable moment, and it is the lessons we draw from this period that will shape our path going forward,” he said.

He said the time now is to rebuild and rehabilitate Lagos and called also for a rebuilding of trust between the masses and the government.

“It is now time to rebuild. It is time for the painful and costly task of reconstruction and rehabilitation.

“It is now time for the private sector, our international friends and partners, and all who love this city to make their contributions to the rebuilding and reconstruction effort. When Lagos works, it works for all.

“But it is clear that the task of reconstruction goes beyond physical infrastructure or brick and mortar.

“There is a moral, social and ethical reconstruction to be undertaken as well. We must rebuild trust between the government and the governed; the vast majority of who are young persons, rebuild trust between law enforcement agents and the communities that they are meant to serve.

“We certainly cannot afford to alienate our young people who constitute the majority of our society and bear the burden of enterprise, resourcefulness and innovation required to propel our economy into the future.

“For their sake and ours, we need broad-based and inclusive prosperity that creates opportunities on a scale commensurate with the aspirations of our population,” said the VP.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last month that Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed that Lagos State will need about N1 trillion for the reconstruction and repair of the properties and infrastructure that were vandalized by hoodlums.