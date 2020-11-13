Coronavirus
Liverpool Star, Mohamed Salah tests positive for Coronavirus
Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah has tested positive for the novel Covid-19.
This was announced today by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) confirmed today after all the players tested for the virus as is required, but only Salah’s results came back positive.
The EFA said: “The medical swab conducted on the mission of our first national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, was infected with the Coronavirus after his test came positive.”
However, the EFA said there were no symptoms of the virus on the Liverpool star, “although he does not suffer from any symptom”. It might be a false positive, who knows? But the EFA also said more checks would be carried out on the Egyptian Star in the coming hours to confirm his status.
He’s now in isolation until further checks are carried out to confirm his virus status, the EFA said.
This is bad news for Liverpool because it adds to their long lists of injured players with the likes of Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Arnold on the sidelines.
During the last international break, Cristiano Ronaldo also contacted the virus and was unavailable for selection for more than 14 days.
COVID-19 Palliatives: CACOVID donation is 95% complete – PTF
CACOVID has disclosed that some states in the phase 3 stage have received 90% of the palliatives.
The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu has disclosed that some states in the phase 3 stage have received 90% of the CACOVID palliatives and praised the response of the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) in battling the pandemic.
Aliyu disclosed this on Thursday at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja.
He said that CACOVID didn’t let the lootings of warehouses to ruin their morale, and disclosed that before the lootings, 95% of donations had already been disbursed and that the State Governments were responsible for the distribution of palliatives and CACOVID “has kept careful and transparent records of the distribution process.”
“We can confirm that the donation initiative is currently 95% complete, even though we have seen a lot of looting of some of the warehouses under the state governments.
“Even though the delivery is 97 per cent complete for states in Phase 1 and 2. There are three phases. States in Phase 3 have received 90 per cent of their supply. State Governments that have received their donations are responsible for the distribution of these palliatives to their local government areas.
“We ask beneficiaries to please cooperate with their state and their local governments and we welcome the plan by CACOVID to provide detailed information on the resources that they have put in, the donations they have made to government, and other parts of the COVID response.”
He said the lootings were unfortunate as the donations were voluntary in easing difficulties caused by lockdown restrictions, as the scale of the donations were large and had to be done in phases.
“What has happened over the last few weeks has been most unfortunate. We have a situation where an organization with the very best of intentions had put tremendous resources to assist government and the public in alleviating the difficulties seen since the lockdown,” he said.
“They are responsible for ensuring the operation of the payment portal and we wouldn’t have been able to open the airports at the time we did if not for the contribution of CACOVID.
“They have put in tremendous amount of resources into the palliatives response. They have provided drugs and food items to every state in the country.
“This is no doubt a massive exercise which requires a lot of logistics and arrangements and had to be done in phases in other to avoid pushing the price of food and pushing inflation rate higher.
“They have handed most of these food stuff to the state governments before the unfortunate event happened,” he added.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in April that CACOVID set aside N23 billion to be used for the purchase of food relief materials for 1.67 million households – 10 million vulnerable Nigerians.
According to the group, all wards in each of the LGAs will benefit from this outreach, and it will be done in conjunction with the various State governments.
Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, explained that the coalition was going to feed 5% of Nigeria’s estimated 200 million population. “We should start giving food out within the next 10 days,” he said.
Reacting to looting of palliative warehouses in October, CACOVID said: “The Coalition is deeply concerned by the recent events and is urging those involved in the wanton destruction of public and private property to immediately desist from these raids, in order to allow the States to proceed with a peaceful and fair distribution of these palliatives to the neediest and most vulnerable in our society.
“The very large size of the order and the production cycle required to meet the demand caused delays in delivering the food items to the states in an expeditious manner; hence, the resultant delay in delivery of the food palliatives by the State Governors.”
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 12th of November 2020, 212 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 64,728 confirmed cases.
On the 12th of November 2020, 212 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 9,592 samples across the country.
To date, 64,728 cases have been confirmed, 60,790 cases have been discharged and 1,162 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 697,544 tests have been carried out as of November 12th, 2020 compared to 687,952 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 12th November 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 64,728
- Total Number Discharged – 60,790
- Total Deaths – 1,162
- Total Tests Carried out – 697,544
According to the NCDC, the 212 new cases were reported from 17 states- Lagos (71), Imo (26), Plateau (26), FCT (19), Ondo (17), Kaduna (14), Rivers (9), Oyo (9), Katsina (6), Osun (4), Bauchi (2), Ekiti (2), Nasarawa (2), Ogun (2), Kano (1), Kwara (1), Taraba (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 22,198, followed by Abuja (6,322), Plateau (3,705), Oyo (3,590), Rivers (2,890), Kaduna (2,739), Edo (2,680), Ogun (2,084), Delta (1,816), Kano (1,757), Ondo (1,717), Enugu (1,332), Kwara (1,084), Ebonyi (1,055), Katsina (959), Gombe (938). Osun (936), Abia (926), Borno (745), and Bauchi (741).
Imo State has recorded 648 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (485), Bayelsa (414), Ekiti (340), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (319), Anambra (282), Niger (281), Adamawa (261), Sokoto (165), Taraba (153), Kebbi (93), Cross River (89), Yobe (82), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
COVID-19: Gates Foundation donates additional $70 million for affordable vaccines
Gates foundation further pledged an additional sum of $70 million to achieve the objective.
In a bid to develop and deliver affordable vaccines that will supplied to everyone globally including residents of low and middle-income countries, the Bill and Gates foundation has further pledged an additional sum of $70 million to achieve the objective.
According to Forbes, the latest pledge is sequel to more than $350 million pledges made earlier this year by the foundation to fund development of COVID-19 diagnostics, treatment and vaccines.
What they are saying: Speaking on the rationale behind the increased funding, Melinda Gates said: “Covid-19 anywhere is Covid-19 everywhere, that is why we have to ensure that everyone gets equal access to tests, drugs, and vaccines when they are available—no matter where you live in the world.”
Speaking further, she allayed fears over excessive interference by adding: “We’re trying to stitch different country efforts together.”
What you should know:
$50 million out of the pledged sum of $70 million, will go to the Covax Advance Market Committee of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
The committee is a financing mechanism through which Gavi works to secure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines for 92 low- and middle-income countries.
The donation will unlock an additional $16 million from the U.K. government, part of a commitment the country made to match some donations to the committee.
The remaining $20 million of the Gates Foundation’s new funding is a grant to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, a foundation that coordinates the development of new vaccines.
The funding will support research and development of a new slate of Covid-19 vaccines.
The goal is for the next wave of vaccines to have greater potential for low cost production and temperature stability, to make them better suited for distribution in lower income countries.
The Gates Foundation is the world’s largest private charitable foundation, with a trust endowment of $49.8 billion.
The foundation has made nearly $55 billion in grants from its inception in 2000 through the end of 2019.