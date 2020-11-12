SuperSport extends broadcasting rights with Premier League and UEFA

SuperSport has renewed its broadcast relationship with the English Premier League for a further three seasons which ends in 2025 and with the Union of European Football Association, UEFA, for a further three years, 2021/22 to 2023/24.

Pay-television broadcaster, SuperSport, has been broadcasting the Premier League for 28 years and still counting since the league’s inaugural season in 1992/93.

This new deal with UEFA not only covers the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, but it also includes the new third-tier Europa Conference League and Youth League.

The deal with the English Premiership League ensures that SuperSport will be an official broadcaster of the league and has the right to broadcast across the entire territory of Sub-saharan Africa which also includes South Africa. SuperSport will also be able to broadcast in all languages and through all distribution platforms.

The South Africa-based network is a subsidiary of the Multichoice group, owned by Naspers, Africa’s largest media company, and it last extended its broadcast relationship in April 2017 which was supposed to run till the 2021/22 season. According to reports, the deal was worth £296million (R6.1billion) in 2017 per year.

“These are challenging times for everyone, so to secure these rights is most gratifying,” said Calvo Phedi Mawela, MultiChoice Group Chief Executive Officer. “We have been a proud partner of the Premier League since its inception.

“The Premier League stirs the passion of the many football followers throughout Africa on a weekly basis, consistently delivering competitive fixtures and unpredictable results. “We are pleased to continue to provide this world-class content to our subscribers.

“The Premier League is delighted to renew its longstanding partnership with SuperSport for media rights in Sub-Saharan Africa for a further three seasons,” said Paul Molnar, Premier League Director of Broadcasting

“This renewal is a testament to the outstanding content and production offering that SuperSport has consistently delivered to bring Premier League action to passionate fans in the region.

“We are looking forward to continuing to work with SuperSport and MultiChoice in the years ahead,” he added.