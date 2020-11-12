Commodities
OPEC cuts oil demand outlook again as spike in coronavirus slows recovery
Renewed spike in coronavirus cases in major economies slowing down the oil demand recovery has forced OPEC to revise expectations.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has revised down its expectations for global oil demand for yet another month, as the renewed spike in coronavirus cases in major economies is slowing down the oil demand recovery.
This new forecast is disclosed in the monthly report of OPEC which was released on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, and is hampering the efforts by the group and its allies to support the market.
In its closely watched Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), OPEC cut its global oil demand forecast for this year by 300,000 barrels per day (BPD) compared to last month’s estimate, and now sees global oil demand at slightly above 90.0 million BPD this year, down by 9.8 million BPD compared to 2019.
The major reasons for the expected lower demand for this year is due to the recent new lockdowns and curfews in many major European economies, including the UK, France, Germany, and Italy, as a result of the second wave of coronavirus outbreak, as well as weaker-than-expected demand in the developed economies in the Americas in the third quarter of 2020.
OPEC’s report said moves by European governments to close down restaurants and encourage working from home would hit fuel demand for the rest of 2020, with the pandemic’s impact on the oil market lingering until the middle of next year.
The monthly report from OPEC also states that the weaker oil demand recovery is expected to continue into 2021, which cut its estimate for global oil demand next year too.
In 2021, oil demand is expected to grow by 6.2 million BPD when compared to 2020. This is a downward revision of 300,000 BPD compared to OPEC’s October forecast. Next year, total global demand is expected to reach 96.3 million BPD, still lower than the demand before the pandemic.
OPEC said, “These downward revisions mainly take into account downward adjustments to the economic outlook in OECD economies due to COVID-19 containment measures, with the accompanying adverse impacts on transportation and industrial fuel demand through mid-2021.’’
“The oil demand recovery will be severely hampered and sluggishness in transportation and industrial fuel demand is now assumed to last until mid-2021.’’
It can be recalled that there has been a second wave of coronavirus outbreak which has led to another round of lockdown in some major European economies and the Americas. This has really hit oil demand more than previously expected.
This also reinforces the need for OPEC and its allies to implement some production cut or even roll over the 7.7 million BPD cut into 2021 instead of easing it by 2 million barrels per day from January.
Commodities
How Libya and Iran can add to Nigeria’s woes
Oil prices are expected to rise slightly in the last quarter of the year, with further gains due to a cold snap in global travel and the ongoing economic recovery.
Libya and Iran are two OPEC countries exempted from a supply agreement between OPEC and partners, including Russia, known as OPEC. The deal helped lift 2020 spending from notable lows in April as the COVID-19 pandemic whittled down demand.
Oil production in Libya received a positive response after the leader of eastern Libya, Khalifa Haftar, announced on September 18 that his powers would remove an eight-month oil barricade on exports.
The overview discovered output went higher than normal by 70,000 bpd in September.
Libyan oil production has arrived at 680,000 barrels for each day (bpd), more than a third higher than it was earlier in October, as they look to restore their oil industry.
Libya’s National Oil Corp. (NOC) finished power Majeure on the last two facilities shut by an eight-month barricade of oil exports by Eastern powers.
The barricade on oil exports in January brought the Libyan production low, to around 100,000 bpd from 1.2 million bpd. The current output level indicates an increase from around 500,000 bpd earlier in October.
Oil from Iran increased by 120,000 barrels per day as exports rose in September despite U.S. sanctions, in line with average tanker tracking estimates, which are more extensive than in previous months.
Iran has about 10% of the world’s dependable oil reserves and 15% of gas. It is the second-largest OPEC exporter and the fourth-largest oil producer in the world. As one of the largest oil producers in the world, Iran is poised to regain its lost market share to competitors due to US sanctions. In the case of Joe Biden, winning Donald Trump to become the 46th US President.
Biden signed that the United States, under his presidency, will revert to the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington negotiated when he was Barack Obama’s vice president. This means that economic sanctions imposed by Trump on Iran could eventually be eased, paving the way for Iranian oil exports of more than two million barrels a day.
Although Iran can produce around 3.8 million barrels per day, it pumps only half of that and consumes most of the oil itself.
Iranian oil is expected to hit the market in the months following Biden’s election and will be a real headache for OPEC. The deadline for the oil market is full. The OPEC cartel, to which Iran belongs, is limiting supplies to raise prices as the coronavirus ruins demand. Brent fell about 3% to below $38 a barrel on Thursday, extending this year’s decline to more than 40%.
Libya has taken a major step towards resurrecting a crumbling oil industry by discovering its largest oil field, a new challenge for OPEC as a large coalition of producers tries to restrict supplies.
Libyan Provincial Energy Company National Oil Corporation cancelled force majeure in the western part of Shararah and ordered its operator to resume production.
The Shararah re-opening follows a ceasefire during the protracted Libyan civil war, which has already brought many oil fields and ports into effect in the east after being almost completely closed in January.
The National Olympic Committee did not mention El Feel, which means elephant in Arabic.
The camp, producing 70,000 barrels a day, came into existence after the closure and restart of Sharara, as it was powered by electricity from a larger neighbour.
Libya’s manufacturing sector is now returning to the market as OPEC pledged to collapse. Oil prices are expected to rise slightly in the last quarter of the year, with further gains due to a cold snap in global travel and the ongoing economic recovery.
Analysts expect Brent and West Texas Intermediate prices to drop to a low of $ 40 / barrel, but also see the risk of further declines in oil prices. Oil prices recovered from a drop earlier this year as the global economy stabilized. Oil futures were also temporarily on the negative mark as the market reacted to a huge supply glute and a sharp fall in global demand.
WTI futures fell below $ 40 this week to close at $ 38.71 on Thursday, down 3.9% amid coronavirus concerns and reports of increased production from the OPEC. There is expected to be little price movement, although it is expected that the crude oil market will expand to a 4.9 bpd deficit after OPEC’s cut if demand picks up.
But diesel and jet fuel/kerosene are the largest group of petroleum products in the crude oil market. This means that oil prices cannot rise until the demand for distilleries, including aviation fuel, returns to normal.
Another factor affecting oil prices was the resumption of production in Libya. If Libya should go back to its full potential, it will come back to a million barrels a day. That is another million barrels they don’t need.
It could also put pressure on OPEC +, which is trying to bring oil back to the market. If demand does not reach the mark of the 1990s [millions of barrels per day], OPEC will have to face some difficulties and extend the cuts.
Nigeria, like other oil-producing countries, is suffering from a double economic recession linked to the coronavirus and falling oil prices. Falling oil prices and demand for oil, along with a new OPEC contract to cut production, which Nigeria has yet to fully meet, have weakened the Nigerian government’s revenues more than any other major source.
In the second quarter of this year, Nigeria’s economy decreased by 6.1% year on year due to low oil prices and lockdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus. After the start of the OPEC deal in May, Nigeria’s participation in the deal should have led to a deeper economic recession and budget deficit, as well as increasing pressure on external financing due to falling prices.
Nigeria’s fiscal break-even point – the price of oil on which Nigeria balances its budget- is very high at $133 per barrel given its extremely low non-oil tax. According to the latest World Bank data on Nigeriain June 2020, the collapse in oil prices due to the pandemic is expected to plunge the Nigerian economy into its worst recession in four decades, the worst since the 1980s.
Commodities
Crude oil prices up 12% in barely 4 days, triggered by OPEC+ proposed cuts
Crude oil prices recorded impressive gains amid high hopes that leading oil producers will suspend plans on increasing oil supply.
Crude oil prices recorded impressive gains in barely four days, gaining as much as 12% amid high hopes that the world’s leading oil producers will suspend plans on increasing oil supply as soaring cases of COVID-19 onslaughts distort fuel demand.
What you should know
At the time of drafting this report, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were priced at $41.53 a barrel, while Brent Crude traded at $43.87 a barrel.
- It should be noted that both major oil benchmarks, Brent crude and WTI traded at $39/barrel and $37/Barrel respectively prior to this week’s trading session.
- Crude oil prices are up 12% in barely four days on the macro that such bailout from OPEC would ease pressure on the spiral fall of the black fossil, coupled with the news on Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, gave the bulls enough energy to break above $43/barrel in the case of Brent crude.
- Algeria’s Energy Minister had earlier disclosed yesterday, on OPEC+ would most likely consider extending current production cuts of 7.7 million (BPD) into 2021, or deepen them more if the case arises.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in an explanatory note to Nairametrics, spoke on the present fundamentals pushing crude oil prices to record high amid COVID-19 resurgence.
“At this time, Christmas came early to the producers, where selling was evident, as higher prices invited December hedging. But for those investors chasing the prompt market higher on the vaccine impulse, when they should be getting bulled up on the back end of the curve, they might end up with the proverbial lump of coal in their holiday stocking, as it is the pandemic that counts first before the vaccine, when it comes to the prompt delivery for oil markets. The medical advances are likely to help the economy and oil market normalize through 2021.”
What to expect
Still, the winter of gloom continues to look challenging, and hence OPEC+ supply-side action to counter demand softness will be critical in the near-term.
Billionaire Watch
Nigerian billionaire, Benedict Peters Plans to mine Platinium in Zimbabwe
Nigerian billionaire Benedict Peters has made plans to develop a platinum mine in Zimbabwe with at least a billion dollars.
Bravura Holdings Ltd – owned by Nigerian billionaire, Benedict Peters, has made plans to dig a platinum mine in Zimbabwe with at least a billion dollars, in a report credited to Bloomberg News.
The Platinium mine is located in Selous, not too far from the south of Zimbabwe’s capital – Harare, and close to present platinum mines. It comprises a 3,000 hectare (7,413-acre) concession.
“From where we are now, we will go to resource definition, after that we will go to resource modeling, after mine development and then mine construction,” Lionel Mhlanga, Bravura’s manager in the southern African country, said in an interview at the mine on November 6. “Those are all things that should happen in the next 18 months.”
READ: Ethereum robber transfers $1.5 million worth of Crypto
What you should know
At the time of writing this report, the precious metal was trading at $889. The silver whitish metal is used in making jewelry and electronics. Platinum like gold is traded as a commodity on various commodity exchanges globally.
Bravura is one of the few on lists of less popular firms that have confirmed platinum concessions in the South African country, as the present administration seeks to jumpstart its stunted economy.
Established platinum miners are yet to announce plans to expand their operations. While Zimbabwe has the world’s third-largest platinum group metal reserves, investors have been deterred by frequent changes to mining laws and currency policies.
The Nigerian billionaire is also the owner of Aiteo Eastern E&P Company Limited that manages integrated energy companies. The Company focuses on refining, supply, and marketing of petroleum products, exploration, production, bulk storage, as well as offers power generation and distribution services.
Bottom Line
The deal is coming as a surprise to many, as the oil magnate has little exposure and experience in mining, yet it plans to mine rare earth minerals and tin in Zimbabwe.