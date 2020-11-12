Paid Content
Cryptocurrency Customers Set to Enjoy Best Rates with Cordial Exchange
Cordial Exchange is a licensed Nigerian firm that enables the buying and selling of Bitcoin, Gift cards and others.
Nigerians into cryptocurrency trading have something to be excited about as Cordial Exchange, a safe and reliable cryptocurrency platform with outstanding exchange rates has officially launched in Africa.
Cordial Exchange is a licensed Nigerian firm that enables the buying and selling of Bitcoin, *Gift cards* and convenient exchange of foreign currencies with customers who have Payoneer and Perfect money wallets.
Speaking at an interactive session with the press during the launch recently, Business Manager of Cordial Exchange, David Adeleke, said, “We are excited to come on board to fill in the gaps in the modus operandi of the cryptocurrency business and management in Africa. Cordial exchange is here to enlighten everyone and help them see cryptocurrency as less of a foreign concept.”
Moving forward, the Business Manager affirmed confidence in the Cordial Exchange brand by saying, “When you visit the website, www.cordialexchange.com the first word you see is “WOW” we say that with so much confidence because we know what we offer to the public; our exchange rate, customer support system, security and speed at delivery are second to none. Our trendy platform serves as a hub for our esteemed clients to receive every relevant information and concept they feel they might lack with respect to owning and exploring Bitcoin, amongst other services. We have flexible wallets in place ready for all our users for easy transaction, and an all-round customer support system that will assist them if they need assistance.”
In current trends of the Cryptocurrency trading, Bitcoin is not only an edge against asset inflation but also serves as the first true and possibly “dominant digital monetary network.” Cordial Exchange seems like the go-to cryptocurrency platform that is here to stay. They have identified themselves to be more than a brand, but creators of opportunities, and problem solvers.
To begin your journey into the buying and selling of Bitcoin or Giftcards with the Cordial platform, at the best rates please click HERE.
Mobile Banking applications remain the most popular platform for digital banking
According to Agusto & Co, mobile banking applications remain the most popular platform for digital banking.
Agusto & Co Digital Banking Index 2020
Agusto & Co in its third edition of the consumer banking satisfaction index has dissected the level of customer satisfaction towards digital banking channels in Nigeria with Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) scoring the highest user experience score.
According to Agusto & Co, mobile banking applications remain the most popular platform for digital banking. The increasing use of mobile banking has also been backed by the growing base of mobile phone users, which has grown by a five-year compound annual growth rate of 6% to 184.4 million as the end of 2019. Approximately 82% of the survey respondents are aware of their respective bank’s mobile banking service while internet banking recorded 57% awareness. The respondents are least aware of WhatsApp and other virtual banking platforms (such as the chatbot service and telephone banking), with only 6% of the respondents indicating their knowledge of these services
The consumer banking satisfaction index reveals customers’ preferences towards digital banking channels on some selected banks in Nigeria. The index which contains a survey and a scorecard, is now available online on https://www.agusto.com/2020-consumer-digital-banking-satisfaction-index-report/ and showcases that the crux of customers’ complaints is customer service delivery.
As revealed by the report, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) Emerges the Best Digital Bank in Nigeria with a user experience score of 74.2. Zenith Bank was the highest-ranked bank in the 2019 edition, with a score of 74.2 but dropped to the 4th position this year (a score of 70.9) due to lower ratings in transaction success rates and troubleshooting & IT support. First Bank of Nigeria ranked second, while Access Bank ranked third. GTBank’s top position was underpinned by comparably higher transaction success rates, which is most crucial in the current ‘COVID-era’. The Bank’s position was also upheld by the significant level of awareness of its digital banking services compared to the other banks in the survey sample.
Agusto & Co also observed that the COVID-19 pandemic has driven an increase in the use of digital channels and created an opportunity to grow transaction income across the various platforms. In addition to benefits to commercial banks, the pandemic has also provided digital banks (also known as FinTechs) with an avenue for growth. The survey also indicates that only 46% of the survey respondents are aware of digital banks.
In addition to the vast digital service offerings provided by banks, Agusto & Co found that there are still several key desired services. These include a chat option with a relationship officer, which was chosen by 67% of the survey respondents. Approximately 39% of the survey respondents would like to have a further breakdown of their bank statements to reflect their spending habits while 31% yearn for a branch/ATM finder option on their bank’s digital platform. Other desired services include additional account opening option, credit card requests and investment advisory.
Senior Analyst, Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto &Co, Mariam Dabiri says; “As a research and credit rating agency, we seek to provide banks with credible information on how best services can be improved for customers. We believe findings from this Index will provide good insights and suggestions to enhance customer experience. Generally, we believe that there is a need for more dedicated investments in customer service and relationship management to support growing traffic across digital banking channels.”
The 2020 Consumer Digital Banking Satisfaction Survey targeted a focus group of respondents drawn from the formal and informal sectors of the economy. The coverage banks indicated in the survey are the top 10 commercial banks based on the value of total assets and contingents as at 31 December 2019.
To read the full report please click the link below:
https://www.agusto.com/2020-consumer-digital-banking-satisfaction-index-report/
About Agusto & Co
Agusto & Co. is an indigenous African credit rating agency and a leading provider of industry research and knowledge in Nigeria with offices in Kenya and Rwanda. The scope of its over 2,000 ratings covers banks, corporate bonds, corporates, finance & leasing companies, funds & investment managers, insurance companies, microfinance banks, mortgage institutions, municipal bonds, securities & investment firms, supranational bonds, and sovereigns.
Thanks to cloud mining, we make cryptocurrency issue accessible to everyone
IMining.pro offers a solution to this problem, using cloud mining technologies and making block generation available to everyone.
With the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies, an increasing number of miners are starting to generate cryptocurrencies. This led to the fact that the cryptocurrency issue became inaccessible to most users due to the high cost of specialized equipment and the high cost of electricity. In many countries, due to the price of electricity, mining is not available at all.
IMining.pro offers a solution to this problem, using cloud mining technologies and making block generation available to everyone. Thanks to cloud mining, users will no longer need to buy and configure expensive equipment and pay for electricity. It will be enough to go to the site of IMining.pro and rent the necessary capacity for you. After signing a rent contact, you start making a profit from the rent of mining capacities.
Go to website: https://imining.pro
We are an official company registered in the UK. Company is located at the address: 20 Russell’s Wharf Flats, Harrow Road, LONDON, W10 4RE, UNITED KINGDOM. Number 12765299)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBNoofoPUN8 (A link to a video interview with the Manager of the company Imining.pro)
Our data centers are located in China, Kuwait, and Myanmar. In these regions, there are large reserves of energy resources and the cheapest prices for electricity, and excellent conditions have been created for mining cryptocurrencies. The cost of electricity in Kuwait is 0.03$, in China and Myanmar is 0.04$.
HOW DO WE DIFFER FROM OUR COMPETITORS?
There is a big competition in cryptocurrency mining. And the more attractive a cryptocurrency is, the more people want to mine it. We use the most advanced equipment, which is located in places with cheap electricity. But even this is not enough to win the competition.
Our company uses its own algorithm that tracks the profitability of cryptocurrency generation every second. All the capacities work on the SHA-256 algorithm. There are more than 150 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin using SHA-256, and out of 150 coins our algorithm selects the most profitable ones and mines them. The profit is then converted to Bitcoin and credited to our users ‘ accounts.
This scheme allows us to provide our clients with income. The projected profit is from 70% per year. Cooperation with the largest cryptocurrency exchanges with good liquidity allows us to quickly exchange all generated coins for Bitcoin at the best price.
The pride of our company is our team, which consists of both technical specialists who monitor the work of the equipment around the clock, traders who exchange all the mined coins on the cryptocurrency exchanges and IP specialists who create algorithms that control the work of our equipment.
The most important thing for us is our customers. Thanks to them, we are constantly expanding our capacity and buying new equipment. Business development allows us to increase profits for us and our customers. Also we have an affiliate program. If your friend rents equipment, you will get 8% of his rental contract, and he will get a 2% discount on the rent.
A round-the-clock support service has been created to work with clients in order to provide the most comfortable conditions for working with the company. Our clients are located all over the world and their number is only growing.
Sign up and start earning from 170% per year.
Our site: https://imining.pro
We present to you the reviews of our clients about IMining.pro.
BUA Cement donates 6 units of 500KVA transformers, 2 security patrol vehicles to Okpella Community, Edo State
BUA Cement has donated 6 units of 500KVA transformers and 2 security patrol vehicles to security agencies in Okpella Community of Edo State.
As part of its contributions to the development of its host communities, BUA Cement, one of Africa’s largest cement companies has donated 6 units of 500KVA transformers to boost access to electricity in Okpella Community of Edo State. In the same vein, the company also announced it had provided 2 security patrol vehicles to the security agencies within the community.
Speaking on the Donations, Engr. Yusuf Binji, Managing Director/CEO of BUA Cement Plc, said that BUA Cement Social responsibility is a critical part of the BUA Cement DNA and as a result, BUA Cement is committed to the development of host communities wherever it operates. He further added that the 6 units of 500KVA Transformers will ease the burden of access to Electricity currently being experienced in Okeplla and promised that BUA will also install the transformers on the community’s behalf. On the security vehicles, Binji noted that this will help boost the capacity of the security agencies within the community to provide a more secure environment for the residents and businesses in Okpella.
According to Binji, “our commitment to sustainability, the Sustainable Development Goals and sustainable business practices will remain critical to our business at BUA Cement. We will keep pursuing an inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable environment. CSR is how we colour the lives of those around us.” It should be noted that BUA has last year provided 6 solar-powered boreholes in various communities across Okpella.
BUA Cement Plc is Nigeria’s second largest cement company and the largest producer in its North-West, South-South and South-East regions; with a combined installed capacity of 8million metric tonnes per annum and with plans underway to increase existing capacity to 11million mtpa, through the commissioning of a new 3million mtpa plant by the first half of 2021 in Sokoto State, Nigeria. With its Headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, BUA Cement operates strategically from Okpella, Edo State and Kalambaina, Sokoto State.