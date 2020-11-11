Stock Market
MTN Nigeria, Brewery stocks rally Nigerian Stock Market up
The Banking and Consumer Goods sectors recorded the largest gains as they appreciated by 4.07% and 2.56%.
The Nigerian Stock Market continued positive momentum as investors maintained bullish sentiments on major blue-chip stocks. The All Share Index (ASI) advanced further by 1.90% to close at 33,268.36 points. Investors gained N324.63 billion to close market capitalization at N17.38 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YTD) returns stood at +22.35%.
A total volume of 858.1 million units of shares, valued at N9.06billion exchanged hands in 8,142deals. FBNH was the most traded shares by volume at 145.0 million units, while ZENITHBANK topped by value with 1.52 billion.
The market breadth index was positive with 51 gainers against 7 losers. GUINNESS (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart today, while LEARNAFRICA (-4.76%) topped the laggards.
- Across sectors, five of the indexes under our coverage gained. The Banking and Consumer Goods sectors recorded the largest gains as they appreciated by 4.07% and 2.56%. Likewise, the Banking, Consumer, and Industrial sectors also trailed advancing by 2.56%, 1.19%, and 1.14% respectively.
Sector performance
- NSE Banking Index: Up by 4.07%, as positive sentiment persists in STERLNBANK (+10.00%), WEMABANK (+9.33%), ETI (+7.26%), and UBN (+5.17%).
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Increase by 2.56%, as GUINNESS (+10.00%), NASCON (+9.71%), NB (+9.52%) and PZ (+9.09%) closed north.
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Advanced by 1.27%, due to gains in OANDO (+9.82%) and ARDOVA (+3.82%).
- NSE Insurance Index: Improved by +1.19%, on price appreciation in REGALINS (+8.33%) and CORNERST (+3.33%).
- NSE Industrial Index: Rose by 1.14% due to the appreciation recorded in WAPCO (+3.81%) and BUACEMENT (+2.42%)
Top gainers
- GUINNESS up 10.00% to close at N20.9
- NASCON up 9.71% to close at N16.95
- NB up 9.52% to close at N57.5
- PRESCO up 5.84% to close at N72.5
- MTNN up 2.43% to close at N160
Top losers
- LEARNAFRCA down 4.76% to close at N1
- CILEASING down 4.65% to close at N4.1
- STANBIC down 4.17% to close at N46
- LINKASSURE down 4.08% to close at N0.47
- REDSTAREX down 3.68% to close at N3.4
Outlook
Nigerian stocks got fired up amid soaring oil prices at the mid-week trading session.
- Buying pressure was significantly seen across leading NSE 30 Stocks like MTN Nigeria ], Guinness and not forgetting Nigerian Breweries kept the bullish momentum all fired up.
- Nairametrics, however, envisages cautious buying as the COVID-19 crisis seems to be getting out of hand in Nigeria’s key international markets that include Western Europe and the United States.
Nigerian Stocks record highest daily gains in 2020, investors gain N1 trillion
The All Share Index surged beyond the set threshold of 5% triggering a 30-minute trading halt of all stocks.
Nigerian stocks were all fired up at the fourth trading session of the week. The All Share Index surged beyond the set threshold of 5%, triggering a 30-minute trading halt of all stocks. The benchmark – All Share Index (ASI) surged by 6.23% to close at 35,342.23 points. Investors also gained N1.083 trillion to close market capitalization at N18.46 trillion, while the Year-to-Date (YTD) returns stood at +28.58%.
A total volume of 1.192 billion units of shares valued at N17.39billion exchanged hands in 10,704 deals. ZENITHBANK was the most traded shares by volume and valued at 161.30million units and 4.42billion respectively.
- The market breadth index was positive with 65 gainers against 8 losers. CADBURY, JBERGER, PRESCO, BUACEMENT, and AIRTELAFRI all gained 10.00% to led the gainer’s chart today, while ETERNA (-9.86%) topped the laggards.
- Sectors’ performance was significantly bullish – The Industrial and Banking sectors recorded the largest gains as they appreciated by 8.65% and 7.94%. Likewise, the Banking, Consumer, and Industrial sectors also trailed advancing by 5.81%, 4.78%, and 1.98% respectively.
Sector performance
- NSE Industrial Index: Surge by 8.65% due to the appreciation recorded in BUACEMENT (+10.00%), WAPCO (+9.86%), and DANGCEM (+8.11%)
- NSE Banking Index: Up by 7.94%, as positive sentiment persists in STERLNBANK (+10.00%), ZENITHBANK (+9.96%), UBN (+9.84%), and WEMABANK (+9.76%).
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Increase by 5.81%, as CADBURY (+10.00%), DANGSUGAR (+9.77%), NB, and UNILEVER (+9.76%) closed north.
- NSE Insurance Index: Advanced by +4.78%, on price appreciation in CUSTODIAN (+9.82%), MANSARD (+9.55%), and AIICO (+6.38%).
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Improved by 1.98%, due to gains in OANDO (+9.78%), and ARDOVA (+9.70%).
Top gainers
- NESTLE up 3 57% to close at N1450
- AIRTELAFRI up 10.00% to close at N451.2
- DANGCEM up 8.11% to close at N200
- PRESCO up 10.00% to close at N79.75
- NB up 9.74% to close at N63.1
Top losers
- ETERNA down 9.86% to close at N4.57
- GSPECPLC down 9.89% to close at N4.19
- MAYBAKER down 9.72% to close at N3.25
- NEM down 2.22% to close at N2.2
- MORISON down 9.26% to close at N0.49
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks recorded its highest daily gain in 2020, amid soaring crude oil prices.
- NSE30 Stocks most especially Dangote, Nigerian Breweries, Airtel Africa, increased the bullish trend at unprecedented levels as Nigerian Stocks continues to attract institutional funds at a steady pace and the ultra-low rate environment seen lately in the debt market has encouraged investors to invest more in local stocks exhibiting good fundamentals.
- Nairametrics recommend you seek the advice of a Stockbroker amid price volatility presently prevailing at medium and large capitalized stocks.
Spotlight Stories
Massive buying pressures on NSE triggers market-wide circuit breaker
A market-wide circuit breaker kicked in today when the NSE All-Share Index rose beyond the set threshold of 5%.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange disclosed that a market-wide circuit breaker kicked on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at exactly 12:55 PM, when the NSE All-Share Index (NSE ASI) rose beyond the set threshold of 5%.
This disclosure was made by the Nigerian Stock Exchange in a newsletter which was made available on its website.
Why this matters
The Circuit Breaker protocol was triggered by the excessive gains today, as NSE ASI rose from 33,268.36 to 34,959.39, due to massive buying pressures on the bourse, which triggered a 30-minute trading halt of all stocks.
The market reopened at exactly 1:25 PM with a 10-minute intraday auction session, before resuming continuous trading till the close of the day at 2:30p.m
This protocol provided a necessary break for market participants to incorporate and analyze the latest events in a bid to ward-off market-wide speculative trading and ensure rational trading decisions.
However, this was the first time that the circuit breaker had kicked in since its introduction in 2016. During the halt of trading, no order could be placed until trading resumed.
However, existing orders could be withdrawn or canceled but could not be modified. Trading halts did not affect the clearing, settlement, and depository operations for matched trades, as these functioned as normal.
Furthermore, all existing orders keyed in prior to the trading halt and were re-activated and matched upon resumption of trading.
Dangote Cement, MTN hit N3 trillion market cap, as GT Bank crosses N1 trillion
Great performance for Dangote Cement and MTN Nigeria as they each hit the N3 trillion market capitalisation mark.
Dangote Cement and MTN Nigeria have both crossed the N3 trillion market capitalisation mark, while GT bank also hit N1 trillion during the week, as their Investors gained N1.93 trillion from January to date.
As at the close of trading session on Tuesday, 10th November 2020, MTN Nigeria was worth N3.18 trillion to be the most capitalised firm on the Stock Exchange, Dangote Cement closed with a valuation of N3.15 trillion while GT Bank with N1.03 trillion, all three boasting an aggregate value of N7.36 trillion, which represents 43.2% of the total equity value of the Stock Exchange.
Highlights
- Dangote Cement grew its market capitalisation by 30.28% year-to-date, from N2.42 trillion recorded as at the end of trading on the 31st December 2019 to N3.15 trillion as of 10th November 2020.
- MTN recorded a year-to-date growth of 48.76% from N2.14 trillion as of December 2019 to a current valuation of N3.18 trillion, hitting a record high at N156.2 per unit of share.
- The most capitalised financial institution on the Stock Exchange, GT Bank saw its market capitalisation grow by 17.85% year-to-date, with a cost per share of N35.
- The Stock Exchange Equity cap is currently valued at N17.06 trillion.
- Investors in Dangote Cement, MTN and GT Bank gained a sum of over N1.9 trillion, from January to date.
What is their financials saying?
MTN
A cursory look at the financial performance of MTN in the 9-month period between January and September 2020 showed that the Telco giant boosted its revenue by 13.9% as it generated a sum of N975.8 billion and posted an operating profit of N307 billion.
However, it recorded a 3.3% drop in profit after tax from N149.2 billion in the comparable period of 2019 to N144.2 billion while its earnings per share also dropped by the same margin to close at N7.09 as at the end of September.
According to the report, the 7.8% growth in operating profit was largely impacted by the increase in finance costs as a result of increased borrowings (September 2019: N381 billion, September 2020: N509 billion) leading to 0.6% decline in profit before tax to N211.6 billion.
Dangote Cement
Dangote Cement grew its revenue by 12.2% from N678.8 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019 to N761.4 billion as of September 2020. It also recorded a marginal increase in gross profit margin from 57.4% as of September 2019 to a current margin of 58.3%.
The Industrial giant, posted a profit after tax of N208.7 billion in the review period, representing a 35.2% increase when compared to N154.4 billion recorded in 2019 while earnings per share grew by 34.6% to N12.25.
Nairametrics earlier reported that the Nigerian government has given Dangote Cement the approval to export Cement to West African countries through the Nigerian land borders, which has been closed for over a year, an avenue to increase revenue, reduce cost of transportation, hence profitability.
GT Bank
The banking giant, which just received approval from the Central Bank to operate as a financial holding company boasted of 1.5% revenue growth as of June 2020 despite the COVID-19 induced lockdown in the country for most parts of the second quarter.
GT Bank however, recorded a 4.9% decline in profit of N94.3 billion as against N99.1 billion in 2019 half-year. This reflected in the earnings per share as it declined by 5.1% to stand at N3.31. It should be noted that as at the time of writing this article, GT Bank is yet to release its Q3 financial report.
Below is the table of the top 10 most capitalised companies on the Stock Exchange and their sectors, as of November 10th 2020;
Bottom line
As these Stock keeps appreciating in value, it shows a sign of the confidence Investors have in them as buying pressure was seen across major listed stocks. This is likely to continue in the short-term as many Investors will look to take their share of the market gain before the end of the year.