Politicians must equip young Nigerians with skills to be competitive – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked politicians to go beyond lip service and take necessary actions and pragmatic steps towards equipping the young Nigerians with skills that would make them competitive.

This statement was made by Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, who represented the President at the Lagos State Government hosted dialogue at the Banquet Hall in the State House, Alausa.

The event was at the instance of all the six Governors of the Southwest states, and the traditional rulers in the zone.

Also, all serving members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) from the region and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, attended the event.

Prof. Gambari said the vigorous nature of the EndSARS protest indicated the frustration of the youths, who he said had been ignored for a long time in governance.

He said the political class must go beyond lip service and equip the young people with skills that would make them competitive in the market.

However, the Chief of Staff to the President, Gambari reiterated the President’s commitment to addressing the root cause of the protest, pointing out that the reforms which the youths clamoured for would be done and cases of abuses would be pursued to a logical conclusion.

What they are saying

He said, “Our Government’s efforts are emerging from multiple levels. The Vice President and Governors are designing an engagement framework through the National Economic Council that will be rolled out across the States of the Federation. Chief among them is police reform across all its dimensions, and Community policing as an additional layer that can resolve some of our security issues.”