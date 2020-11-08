Lagos Internship Programme: Over 1,275 companies to accept post NYSC graduates

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that over 1,275 companies have already indicated their willingness to accept the 4,000 post NYSC graduates for an internship, which follows an earlier announcement by the Lagos State Government to engage 4,000 unemployed graduates in the state for a 6-month internship programme.

This disclosure was made known by the Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs Yewande Arobieke, on Friday, November 8, 2020, when she addressed a press conference on the year 2020 Lagos State Graduates Internship Placement Programme (LASGIPP) at Alausa, Ikeja, in the company of the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Segun Dawodu.

Arobieke recalled that LASGIPP has so far been able to place about 2000 unemployed youths on internship, temporary and full employment with organizations like Ecobank, Fidelity Bank, WEMA Bank, Main One, Health Plus Ntel, Meyer Plc, Ikoyi Club 1938, Mantrac Nig. Ltd, Sterling Bank, Cars 45 and Lagos Tax Project among others.

She noted that the involvement of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development in the internship programme is to give the needed leverage and opportunities to the beneficiaries, who are majorly youths, stressing that the present administration believes in inter-ministerial collaboration for quality governance.

She explained that the State Governor decided to increase the number of beneficiaries from the initial 2,000 unemployed graduates to 4,000 as a way of accommodating more beneficiaries for the internship programme.

According to her, the Lagos State Graduate Internship Placement Programme would offer unemployed post-NYSC graduate residents one-month intensive employability training to develop work-related skills and knowledge.

Arobieke said, “This is in addition to six-months hands-on work experience with Private organisations and selected Ministries, Departments and Agencies towards promoting their career and personal development as well as connect with the right opportunities so as to contribute to the State’s economy.’’

She stated that the programme would also assist Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and other companies to choose from the State’s database of groomed talents/interns, to enhance productivity and boost their businesses thereby promoting economic growth at no cost, through the intervention of the State Government.

On the method of application, the Commissioner affirmed that applications are invited from unemployed graduates with a minimum of Bachelor’s Degree or Higher National Diploma and must be a resident of any of the 57 Local Governments/Local Council Development Areas (LGA/LCDAs) of the State.

She added, “All applicants must have completed their NYSC programme or exempted with proof, must show evidence of their residence in State with their ID issued by Lagos State Resident Registration Agency (LASRRA).’’

The Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Segun Dawodu said that the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and other relevant MDAs are also working together to provide employment and empowerment opportunities for other residents of the State.

He advised the Youth to take advantage of the internship programme, saying that it is through their registration with the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment that the State Government would be able to have data of the unemployed and plan for them accordingly.