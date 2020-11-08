Business
Lagos Internship Programme: Over 1,275 companies to accept post NYSC graduates
Over 1,275 companies have indicated willingness to accept 4,000 post NYSC graduates for internship programme.
The Lagos State Government has disclosed that over 1,275 companies have already indicated their willingness to accept the 4,000 post NYSC graduates for an internship, which follows an earlier announcement by the Lagos State Government to engage 4,000 unemployed graduates in the state for a 6-month internship programme.
This disclosure was made known by the Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs Yewande Arobieke, on Friday, November 8, 2020, when she addressed a press conference on the year 2020 Lagos State Graduates Internship Placement Programme (LASGIPP) at Alausa, Ikeja, in the company of the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Segun Dawodu.
Arobieke recalled that LASGIPP has so far been able to place about 2000 unemployed youths on internship, temporary and full employment with organizations like Ecobank, Fidelity Bank, WEMA Bank, Main One, Health Plus Ntel, Meyer Plc, Ikoyi Club 1938, Mantrac Nig. Ltd, Sterling Bank, Cars 45 and Lagos Tax Project among others.
She noted that the involvement of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development in the internship programme is to give the needed leverage and opportunities to the beneficiaries, who are majorly youths, stressing that the present administration believes in inter-ministerial collaboration for quality governance.
She explained that the State Governor decided to increase the number of beneficiaries from the initial 2,000 unemployed graduates to 4,000 as a way of accommodating more beneficiaries for the internship programme.
According to her, the Lagos State Graduate Internship Placement Programme would offer unemployed post-NYSC graduate residents one-month intensive employability training to develop work-related skills and knowledge.
Arobieke said, “This is in addition to six-months hands-on work experience with Private organisations and selected Ministries, Departments and Agencies towards promoting their career and personal development as well as connect with the right opportunities so as to contribute to the State’s economy.’’
She stated that the programme would also assist Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and other companies to choose from the State’s database of groomed talents/interns, to enhance productivity and boost their businesses thereby promoting economic growth at no cost, through the intervention of the State Government.
On the method of application, the Commissioner affirmed that applications are invited from unemployed graduates with a minimum of Bachelor’s Degree or Higher National Diploma and must be a resident of any of the 57 Local Governments/Local Council Development Areas (LGA/LCDAs) of the State.
She added, “All applicants must have completed their NYSC programme or exempted with proof, must show evidence of their residence in State with their ID issued by Lagos State Resident Registration Agency (LASRRA).’’
The Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Segun Dawodu said that the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and other relevant MDAs are also working together to provide employment and empowerment opportunities for other residents of the State.
He advised the Youth to take advantage of the internship programme, saying that it is through their registration with the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment that the State Government would be able to have data of the unemployed and plan for them accordingly.
Business
Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports launches DEEL initiative
Youth and Sports Ministry has announced the launch of the Digital Skill Acquisition, Employability, Entrepreneurship, and Leadership (DEEL) initiative.
The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports has launched the DEEL initiative aimed at giving Nigerian Youth an added advantage and a competitive edge in the global workforce.
This is according to a disclosure from the Ministry of Youths and Sports via its Twitter handle.
READ: How to access new N75 billion Nigerian Youth Investment Fund
#DEEL is an initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development that stands for
D – Digital Skill Acquisition
E – Employability
E – Entrepreneurship
L – Leadership
Click to learn about the programs offered under this initiative and listen to testimonials from the youth. pic.twitter.com/wJfmkSJC5x
— Min of Youth& Sports (@NigeriaFMYS) November 6, 2020
READ: Is online sports betting really profitable?
What you should know
DEEL is an initiative that stands for Digital Skill Acquisition, Employability, Entrepreneurship, and Leadership.
Some of the courses that will be offered and highlights of the programme include:
- Digital literacy and Digital Skills Acquisition.
- Robotics and Artificial intelligence training.
- Mobile device repairs training
- 60 days APP challenge and an upcoming program on coding for Nigerian youths.
(READ MORE:FG inaugurates Committee on the Commercialization of the Nigeria Film Corporation)
What they are saying
Commenting on the latest development, the honorable Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare said, “Our first attempt is the DYWG project – Digital Youth Nigeria, to train between 500,000- 1,000,000 youths in the next two years, in order to equip them with the digital skills required.”
“The one that we have flagged off fully is the WEP- Work Experience Programme, which focuses on providing a window of opportunity that will place our youths in ministries and organizations department, where they can gain some experience.”
READ: FG upscales digital skills training, to train 500,000 youths
One of the participants in the Digital Skills Training, Onouha. J said, “I want to thank the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports and IBM Digital Nation Africa for this beautiful opportunity.”
Business
NEMA distribute relief items to flood victims in Katsina
NEMA), has commenced the distribution of relief materials to victims affected by rainstorms and floods in Katsina State.
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has commenced the distribution of relief materials to victims affected by rainstorms and floods in Baure Local Government Area of Katsina State.
This is according to a verified tweet by NEMA on its Twitter page, as seen by Nairametrics.
READ: Nigeria loses over N790bn to smuggling of textile goods – Emefiele
@nemanigeria has distributed relief items approved by the President HE @MBuhari for persons affected by rainstorm and flood in Baure LGA of Katsina State. The items distributed were food and non food items including building materials for affected 850 households. pic.twitter.com/hZZcPe0Pel
— NEMA Nigeria (@nemanigeria) November 7, 2020
According to The Guardian, the Katsina State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) reported that 1,727 households had fallen victims to the recent incident of rainstorm and flood in Baure Local Government Area of the State, with about 1,626 victims reporting that their houses were destroyed by rainstorms.
In response to the disaster, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the distribution of relief materials to the victims.
In the recent disclosure by NEMA, the items distributed were Food and Non-food items including building materials to 850 affected households.
READ: Katsina State records fastest growth in mobile internet subscribers in Nigeria
What they are saying
An official tweet by NEMA read thus, “@nemanigeria has distributed relief items approved by the President HE @MBuhari for persons affected by rainstorm and flood in Baure LGA of Katsina State. The items distributed were food and non-food items including building materials for affected 850 households.”
READ: Update: FG orders consideration of all states’ residents and not only indigenes for 774,000 SPW jobs
Why it matters
The latest action will help mitigate the loss suffered by the victims. It provides succor to them knowing that the Federal Government of Nigeria knows about their plight and have extended help to them.
Business
Nigeria will sustain funding for its Military Industrial Complex – Defence Minister
The Defence Minister has pledged to sustain funding of Military Industrial Complex in efforts to leverage on research and development.
The Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd.) has said that Nigeria will sustain funding for its Military Industrial Complex, which would leverage on Research and Development to improve Nigeria’s defence capabilities.
The Minister disclosed this on Saturday during a meeting with the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Prof. Sulaiman Bogoro, for the proposed establishment of the National Research and Development Foundation (NRDF) in Abuja.
READ: #EndSARS: Nigerian Army set to commence Exercise Crocodile Smile VI
The Defence Minister on Saturday emphasized that leveraging on research and development would be a catalyst for building Nigeria’s defence capabilities and that the Nigerian Armed Forces have in their pipelines, production capacities that can be implemented on the battlefront.
“Leveraging R&D over a period of time would reinforce defence capabilities and serve as force multipliers in the internal and external defence imperatives, hence the need to drum support for the proposed NRDF,” Magashi said.
READ: Nigeria allocates N3.12 trillion to service debt in 2021, as fiscal quagmire undermines ambitious recovery
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in August that the Nigerian Airforce had the highest Capital Expenditure Ceiling allocation among parastatals in the Ministry of Defense, as it got N31.97 billion from the ministry’s total Capital Expenditure Ceiling of N120.04 billion for the year 2021.
The Nigerian Army came second with 23.22% at N27.87 billion, while the Navy got 16.92% of the Defence Ceiling at N12.04 billion.
READ: How a Yoruba-Hausa clash propelled me on a path to Cowrywise – Co-founder, Razaq Ahmed
Last week, the House of Reps Committee on the Army called for larger capital projects allocations in the Army’s budget for 2021 – to enable the Nigerian Army to purchase more weapons to deal with insecurity in the country.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website