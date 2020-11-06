Connect with us
Nigerian Stocks hit record high, triggered by GTBank, Dangote Cement

DANGSUGAR led 31 Gainers as against 11 Losers topped by MANSARD at the end of today’s session

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Nigerian Stocks ended the last trading session on a bullish note. The All Share Index gained by 0.90% to close at 31,016.17 points as against -0.01% depreciation recorded on Thursday.

Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +15.55%.

  • Nigerian trading turnover went up on Friday, as volume ticked up by +8.21% compared to the +50.16% uptick recorded on Thursday. OMOMORBNK, FBNH, and STERLNBANK were the most active to boost market turnover.
  • PRESCO leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
  • Market breadth closed positive as DANGSUGAR led 31 Gainers as against 11 Losers topped by MANSARD at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.

Top Gainers

  • DANGSUGAR up 6.11% to close at N16.5
  • GUINNESS up 5.74% to close at N17.5
  • GUARANTY up 3.72% to close at N33.5
  • DANGCEM up 3.25% to close at N174.5
  • PRESCO up 1.67% to close at N67

Top Losers

  • MANSARD down 9.09% to close at N2
  • NEM down 8.07% to close at N2.05
  • BUACEMENT down 5.39% to close at N43
  • FLOURMILL down 1.45% to close at N27.2
  • OANDO down 2.17% to close at N2.7

Outlook
Nigerian bourse ended the last trading session on a bullish note. Buying pressure was significantly noticed in leading Blue-chip stocks like GTBank, Dangote Cement, and Guinness.

  • Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization reached its highest point this year as it breached above N16.207 Trillion.
  • Nairametrics envisage cautious buying amid rising COVID-19 caseloads seen in Nigeria’s vital markets – most specifically Europe.

Olumide Adesina is a France-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment Trading and Financial Market Analysis. Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society. You can follow Olumide on Twitter @tokunboadesina or email [email protected]

Stock Market

Group Executive Director, others acquire over 3.5 million shares of United Capital Plc

United Capital Plc’s Group Executive Director, other shareholders have acquired over 3.5 million shares of United Capital Plc

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 6, 2020

By

United Capital Plc has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange that its Group Executive Director, Sunday Anene, and other shareholders of the company have acquired over 3.5 million units of United Capital Plc shares, worth ₦14.4 million.

The formal disclosure was made by the Company Secretary, Leo Okafor, which is in line with the Nigerian Stock Exchange’s policy on insider dealing.

According to the disclosure, Sunday Anene purchased 915,574 additional units of United Capital shares, worth ₦3,746,246.52 in two transactions.

In similar disclosures signed by the company’s Secretary, the following shareholders purchased the shares of the company:

  • Mr Peter Ashade of Artol Investment Company Limited purchased 2,100,000 units worth ₦8,548,800.00, spread over two deals.
  • Emanuel Nnorom of Vine foods Limited bought 500,000 units of United Capital shares at N4.12 per share.
  • However, the purchase consideration for the 3,515,574 units of United Capital shares purchased by the Group Executive Officer and other related parties is put at ₦14,355,046.52. This further cements their position as major shareholders in the company.

Why this matters

Dealings by insiders of listed companies is a regulatory disclosure required by the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which enhances transparency.

Stock Market

Industrial Stocks fade off gains from GTBank, First Bank

Market breadth closed positive as TRANSCORP led 18 Gainers as against 17 Losers topped byAFRIPRUD at the end of today’s session.

Published

23 hours ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

market's, Bears clawing down on the naira, hits N425 to $1

Nigerian stocks ended the fourth trading session of the week on a slightly bearish note. The All Share Index dropped by 0.01% to close at 30,738.92 points as against +0.03% appreciation recorded on Wednesday.

  • Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +14.52%. Nigerian Stock Exchange capitalization presently stands at N16.06 Trillion. Investors were down by N6.27 Billion.
  • The Nigerian bourse trading turnover printed positive as volume gained by 50.16% as against a plunge of 14.77% downtick recorded on Wednesday trading session.
  • FBNH, BUACEMENT, and ACCESS were the most active to boost market turnover.
  • Market breadth closed positive as TRANSCORP led 18 Gainers as against 17 Losers topped by AFRIPRUD at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
  • BUACEMENT leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.

Top Gainers

  1. AFRIPRUD up 9.35% to close at N6.2.
  2. UNILEVER up 2.92% to close at N14.1.
  3. FBNH up 2.38% to close at N6.45.
  4. NASCON up 0.72% to close at N14.05.
  5. GUARANTY up 0.62% to close at N32.3.

Top Losers

  1. FIDSON down 6.82% to close at N4.1.
  2. INTBREW down 5.80% to close at N6.5.
  3. UBN down 3.64% to close at N5.3.
  4. FLOURMILL down 2.82% to close at N27.6.
  5. GLAXOSMITH  down 1.69% to close at N5.8.

Outlook

Nigerian Stocks cumulatively halted their bullish run amid falling oil prices and strong bias that Nigeria’s major export earning product,(crude oil) might suffer under a Joe Biden Presidency.

  • Selling pressure from some leading Industrial brands neutralized gains recorded in a few blue-chip banks that include First bank and GTBank amid an impressive trading volume turnover seen across the market spectrum.
  • Nairametrics envisages cautious buying as some bellwether stocks experience significant selling pressures amid profit-taking presently prevailing.

Stock Market

GTBank shores Nigerian stocks up

FCMB (+5.17%) led the gainers today, while JBERGER (-2.57%) topped the laggards.

Published

2 days ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

Nigerian banking stocks remain most liquid stocks, as investors gain N25.1 billion, DANGOTE CEMENT, OKOMUOIL and GUINNESS drag Nigerian Stock market down,  SEPLAT, GUINNESS, Breaks Nigerian Bourse Support Levels, Investors Lose N49 Billion  

The Nigerian bourse ended Wednesday’s trading session on a slightly bullish note.

The All Share Index gained by +0.03% at the close of today’s session. Year to date return and market capitalization settled at 14.53% and 16.06 trillion respectively.

  • A total volume of 286.4 million units of shares, valued at N3.09 billion exchanged hands in 2,889 deals.
  • ACCESS BANK had the most traded shares by volume and value at 145 million units and N1.16 billion respectively.
  • The market breadth index was positive with 12 gainers against 11 losers. FCMB (+5.17%) led the gainers today, while JBERGER (-2.57%) topped the laggards.
  • The NSE Insurance Index was up by +1.04%, on price appreciation in CHIPLC (+8.82%) and AIICO (+4.82%).
  • The NSE Oil & Gas Index advanced by 0.35%, on buy interest in JAPAULOIL (+4.35%).
  • The NSE Consumer Goods Index gained +0.05%, price appreciation in DANGSUGAR (+0.65%).
  • The NSE Industrial Index improved slightly by +0.03%, on the back of gains in CAP (+3.14%) and WAPCO (+0.27%).
  • The NSE Banking Index finished flat.

Top gainers

  1. FCMB up 5.17% to close at N3.05
  2. CAVERTON up 3.68% to close at N1.97
  3. CAP up 3.14% to close at N23
  4. DANGSUGAR up 0.65% to close at N15.5
  5. GUARANTY up 0.31% to close at N32.1

Top Losers

  1. JBERGER down 2.57% to close at N17.05
  2. GLAXOSMITH down 1.67% to close atN5.9
  3. ETI down 0.96%to close at N5.15
  4. UBN down 0.90% to close at N5.5
  5. FBNH down 0.79% to close at N6.3

Outlook

The Nigerian bourse ended its third trading session for the week positive. The All Share Index continued to attract a significant amount of buying pressure across the market spectrum, taking into consideration the fact that  it remains one of the most profitable indexes to trade globally.

  • Buying pressure in GTBank and Dangote Sugar kept the bulls in play, as the market capitalization edged above N16 trillion.
  • Nairametrics expects you to seek the advice of a registered stockbroker when choosing stocks to buy, on the bias that some Nigerian stocks are parabolic in nature.

