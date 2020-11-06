Paid Content
Fundbae, the money app that helps you save, invest and spend interest daily
Experience a financially free life where you can save, invest and spend interest daily.
A big part of financial freedom is having your mind free from worries of the financial commitments of life.
Experience a financially free life where you can save (as little as N100), invest (for as short as 24 hours), earn, and spend returns daily to take care of what’s important.
The good news is that despite the COVID-19 pandemic challenges, you still have a better chance of discovering true money happiness.
Sure, you are wondering how? Fundbae is a financial service platform that enables you to save any amount of money at your preferred pace (you can invest for just 24 hours), spend earned interest daily on your flexBae account as long as the 24th hour falls on a working day. Withdrawal from this account is free.
These simple steps get you started to save on Fundbae,
- Log on to the website, or download the Fundbae App on playstore to create an account.
- Set up your withdrawal account details; this is the bank where your funds are sent to choose to withdraw.
- Provide your debit card details to activate your flexBae, then make your first deposit. (You can use a MasterCard, Visa, or Verve card from any Nigerian bank).
- You can then opt for any savings plans and begin to save at your preferred pace.
Another major key highlight of the Fundbae platform is security. The app is secured with an SSL certificate; a type of digital certificate that provides authentication for a website and enables an encrypted connection for data protection- meaning your funds are safe and secured.
Furthermore, your funds are managed by Coralstone Cooperative Multipurpose Society Limited, an affiliate of Coralstone Capital Limited. Coralstone Capital Limited is a multifaceted financial services company with a trusted and tried track record, managed by experienced, vibrant, and versatile team of professionals.
Saving ‘just because’ is fine, but saving for something special is fun. Fundbae is available to users on Web and Android platforms. For more details and to know how this works visit www.fundbae.ng
Top 5 peer-to-peer exchanges to buy Bitcoin
In this article, we focus on the top 5 peer-to-peer exchanges in the market right now.
Exchanges come in many forms and types. If you have had any exposure to the world of cryptocurrencies, then chances are that you are familiar with exchanges. That being said, most of us are familiar with centralized exchanges (CEX). In this article, we will focus on the top 5 peer-to-peer exchanges in the market right now.
If you’re in Nigeria, check out the best way to buy bitcoin in Nigeria.
What is a p2p exchange?
As stated before, most of us are familiar with a regular exchange. Here the exchange acts as a middle-man, when a user sells or buys an asset it is doing it directly from the exchange. This is called the clearinghouse model, which is designed to eliminate counterparty risk by making sure both parties are fulfilling their duties.
On the other hand, in a p2p exchange assets are being bought directly from the other party. Users interact directly with each other, and the exchange offers escrow services that lock the funds until both parties agree to the exchange.
Source: Confidus Solutions
An example of this process, a person places an offer to sell ETH for USD in a p2p exchange. The exchange takes the asset and locks it in its escrow account. A buyer spots the offer and agrees to buy the amount of ETH listed. It sends USD to the account of the seller, and this informs the exchange that the money has arrived. The exchange releases the ETH to the buyer and either one pays a fee, or it is split between the two. It varies depending on the exchange.
Most exchanges have a reputation system that tracks who are the users that have successfully implemented trades. It is important to be aware of these stats, and in the beginning, only trade with those users with a good score on the platform.
The best p2p exchanges can be ordered by many metrics. Such as reach, number of assets listed, daily volume, fee costs, etc. Many of these metrics also vary from place to place as the exchange rate in one country can have a bigger impact than in another. So, here are the best 5 p2p exchanges operating in the market right now.
Remitano
Remitano is a peer-to-peer exchange that operates in over 50 countries. It first started in 2015 out of Singapore, so at least in the crypto world, the exchange has been operational for a while. It has half a decade of operations, and it is increasing its presence to regions outside Asia such as Africa and Latin America.
This exchange is currently the best to buy bitcoin in Nigeria.
The platform doesn’t charge any fees for assets deposited in their web wallet. It has been integrated with several FIAT currencies from countries on different continents and it is expanding its services all the time. It offers 24 hours of customer service and has one of the best security protocols of any exchange in operation.
Right now Remitano can be used to trade Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, Litecoin, Ripple, and USDT. Additionally, it has 10 other crypto assets open for investments such as ADA, Tron, Link, and others.
Find out how to buy bitcoin in Nigeria on a p2p exchange.
Airtm
Source: airtm
Airtm is a p2p exchange from Mexico founded in 2015. Due to this, it is very active in Latin America with most of its customer base located in this region. It not only supports cryptocurrencies but also local bank transfers, Steam cards, Amazon gift cards, cell phone credit, and other options depending on the country.
This robust offering of options makes it very versatile, but also unfocused. For some trading pairs like BCH to USD, the waiting times can be above an hour, since this market has little demand.
Finally, Airtm doesn’t support crypto exchanges directly from their web wallet. It is necessary to do it from a third party wallet, so this means you have to pay the fees of the Airtm platform, and the fees from your wallet.
LocalBitcoins
Source: localbitcoins
The granddaddy of crypto p2p exchanges, LocalBitcoins has been around since 2012. It has an impressive reach, and virtually it is accessible from any country in the world. The one downside is that it only supports Bitcoin. This means that a trader is limited to people in their country willing to buy or sell BTC in exchange for the local currency, hence the name.
The platform is one of the most used p2p exchanges in general and has become a household name for crypto users around the globe. It has a low fee structure, and it has an impressive average waiting time of 10 minutes. One of the fastest in the industry.
Hodl Hodl
Source: Hodl Hodl
A p2p exchange from Great Britain, Hodl Hodl was founded in 2018. The name makes reference to the type “Hodl” which first appeared in the Bitcoin forum in 2013. The term has become a meme in the crypto community and means to hold a crypto asset for a long period of time.
Again, this is a market-place available only for BTC. But it has a unique distinction that it does not require any KYC to participate and the platform works globally in any region of the world.
LocalCoinSwap
Source: localcoinswap
A p2p exchange from Hong Kong, LocalCoinSwap was founded in 2015. This is a very diverse marketplace with more than 10 cryptocurrencies supported for trading. They focus on the big ones such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, and others.
They charge 1% for any completed transaction. Additionally, they have a withdrawal fee for Bitcoin of 0.001 BTC, and Dash of also 0.001 DASH. All Ethereum based tokens are non-custodial, so the platform doesn’t charge anything from these assets.
It has most of its customer base in Asia, but it is making pushes in Europe. Like the previous entry, it does not require any KYC to start trading on the platform.
So, there we have the 5 best p2p crypto exchanges in the market. There are many more offerings out there, but these 5 are among the most used and liquid at the moment. However, if you’re in Nigeria, click on the link to find out the best platform to buy bitcoin in Nigeria.
BUA Cement Plc posts impressive unaudited Q3, 2020 financial results as revenue hits N156.6billion
… Profit After Tax (PAT) Rises By 24% To N53.57Billion
BUA Cement, one of Africa’s largest cement producers, has declared revenues of N156.6billion in its 2020 third quarter (Q3) financial results for the 9-months ended, September 2020 – an increase of 21% from N129.4billion in the corresponding period of 2019. This was announced in a filing to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). According to the filing, BUA Cement’s Profit After Tax (PAT) also grew by 24% to N53.57billion from the corresponding period in 2019, due to a growing appreciation of BUA Cement’s product offerings.
Speaking on the result, alongside other activities undertaken during the quarter, Engr. Yusuf Binji, Managing Director/CEO of BUA Cement, acknowledged the positive impact of a less than anticipated COVID-19 pandemic shock on the populace and economy; the expected resilience of the private sector and a short rainy season. According to him, “this has been a very heartwarming and resilient performance, underpinned by the continued quality that characterizes the BUA Cement product offerings as we see more end-users able to differentiate the attendant benefits of using our products. Expectedly, we witnessed a resurging demand from a resilient private sector – within and outside Nigeria, as the lockdown was eased, coupled with a short rainy season: despite flooding in some parts of Nigeria and Niger”.
“During the period, we fulfilled our commitment to build sustainable communities by successfully relocating community members from Gidam Bailu and Gidam Datti to Girabshi, a close-by settlement purchased and developed by BUA Cement in Sokoto State. Subsequently, we have been involved in the electrification of the settlement, provision of clean water and the construction and equipping of a school, a healthcare centre etc. Bags of cement alongside cash donations were made to each of the 387 households, as we pursue an inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable environment. Apart from this, electricity transformers were donated to the Okpella community in Edo State, including patrol vehicles to reinforce existing security measures”.
“In view of our ongoing expansion activities alongside working capital requirements, we have concluded on plans to approach the bond market. This decision to approach the market form part of the considerations put before shareholders at our last Annual General Meeting (AGM) in October; thus, enabling us take advantage of the low interest rate environment, in addition to the discontinuance of funding sources through related-parties transactions”.
“Despite 2020 being a challenging year, we have been buoyed by a growing customer base aided by our deliberate decision to focus on quality. Understandably, the year ahead is fraught with challenges, as global and domestic economies, individuals and businesses make adjustment to disruptions from the pandemic, yet, we are excited because of the continued resilience from the private sector, particularly with the increased appreciation of our product offerings; upgrades and development of the infrastructure stock by governments; the possible commencement of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA); the commissioning of our third line at Kalambaina, alongside the first phase of the energy diversification project, which would see the introduction of Liquefied Natural Gas to our operations”.
BUA Cement Plc is Nigeria’s second largest cement company and the largest producer in its North-West, South-South and South-East regions; with a combined installed capacity of 8million metric tonnes per annum and with plans underway to increase existing capacity to 11million mtpa, through the commissioning of a new 3million mtpa plant by the first half of 2021 in Sokoto State, Nigeria. With its Headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, BUA Cement operates strategically from Okpella, Edo State and Kalambaina, Sokoto State.
i. Financial Highlights
- Revenue increases by 21% from N4 billion in Q3’2019 to N156.6 billion, as at Q3’2020.
- EBITDA increases by 13.1% from N3 billion in Q3’2019 to N72.7 billion, as at Q3’2020 (Quarter-on Quarter (q/q), EBITDA margin remained resilient to 46%, as at Q3’2020.
- Operating profit up 15.7%, from N9 billion in Q3’’2019 to N62.4 billion in Q3’2020.
- Profit after Tax (PAT) up by 23.9%, from N3 billion in Q3’2019 to N53.57billion, as at Q3’2020.
- Earnings per Share (EPS) increases by 23.9% from N28 kobo in Q3’2019 to N1.58 Kobo, as at Q3’2020.
ii. Operational Highlight
- Cement volume dispatched up 16.0% from 3,291 kt in Q3’2019 to 3,816 kt, as at Q3’2020.
- Increased push to ‘new markets’ aided by a growing customer followership.
More information can be found at www.buacement.com
Choosing the right Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme
For Nigerians looking for increased access to global opportunities and travel or looking to secure a safety net, Grenada Citizenship by Investment is your answer.
The demand for second passports amongst wealthy Nigerians continues to soar for a plethora of reasons including increased access to global business and opportunities, Visa-free travel to major territories of the world and hedging against economic and political uncertainty in your home country.
Citizenship By Investment Programmes (CBI) were designed specifically to provide a legal means for wealthy individuals to acquire second passports by investing in government-approved real-estate projects like the popular Kimpton Kawana Bay Hotel Resort in Grenada, the Caribbean.
Given that CBI programmes typically cost a minimum of $220,000 along with associated Government fees, it is imperative to choose a programme that maximises the value of every dollar spent and tailored to suit your individual objectives.
But while individuals may have any number of reasons for choosing a second passport, some of the most important things to consider when choosing a CBI programme are: Global Access, Project Credibility and Facilitator Track Record, Cost and Return on Investment, Family Size, Economic and Political Stability of Chosen Country and additional benefits of the second passport.
Global Access
According to La Vida Golden Visas, one of the world’s leading citizenship by investment facilitators, the Nigerian Passport is one of the lowest ranking in West Africa and as a standalone, only allows visa-free travel to 54 destinations in the world- many of whom are other African countries like Ghana and Ethiopia- and they only account for a combined 2.1% of the world’s GDP. A dismal number for the supposed giant of Africa.
It is no secret that the United States, China, the European Schengen zone and Russia are at the forefront of global development in business, technology, medicine, trade and education. Therefore it is imperative that the CBI programme you choose allows visa-free access to any or all of these countries. One option that ticks all the boxes, especially for Nigerians, is the Grenada Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme via its most popular project, the Kimpton Kawana Bay Hotel Resort.
The combination of the Nigerian and Grenadian Passport dramatically increases the number of countries Nigerians can visit visa-free to 163, or 58.7% of the worlds GDP, presenting a much better chance to make global impact.
Credibility and Facilitator Track Record
Perhaps the most crucial thing to consider when choosing a CBI programme is the authenticity and credibility of the CBI project and the track record of its facilitator. Only choose government-approved projects like the Kimpton Kawana Bay Project which was endorsed by the Prime Minister of Grenada, who along with members of the Grenadian Parliament visited the project site and hailed the impact of the project on tourism and the local economy upon completion in 2021.
It is also important to consider the experience and track record of the CBI facilitator. La Vida Golden Visas, for example, is a top facilitator of the Grenada CBI programme and it prides itself on successfully advising over 30,000 potential investors with clients from more than 80 countries.
Cost and Return on Investment
Ideally, you want to choose a CBI project that provides actual monetary return on the real estate investment in addition to opening the world up to you via the intended second passport. This guarantees that your money is not lost on acquisition of the passport but merely put to work and garnering interest on your behalf that can later be collected after an agreed period of time.
The Kimpton Kawana Bay hotel project with title deeded studios and suites for sale for the minimum investment of USD220,000 is a luxury 5-star resort on Grand Anse Beach, voted by CNN and Condé Nast Traveller as one of the world’s best beaches. It will be operated by an internationally recognised hotel brand – Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the largest hotel groups in the world. Investors will thus be investing in an excellent hotel managed by one of the world’s finest in the hospitality business.
With a projected rental income of 3-5% through a transparent revenue-sharing model and personal accommodation usage of up to 2 weeks each year with zero annual out of pocket fees, Kimpton Kawana Bay offers hassle-free ownership for potential investors who can choose to disinvest and recoup their initial investment after 5 years should they require.
Added Benefits
It is important to look out for additional benefits that could bring tremendous value and further enhance the overall return of investment. The Grenada CBI programme for instance allows one applicant to include 4 dependents across 4 generations in one application. Grenada also provides a tax haven, citizenship that can be passed on to future generations and the ability to live and work in the United States via the E-2 Visa. The E-2 Visa is an optional and secondary application that is not affected by the recent immigration bans announced by President Trump and it allows Nigerians to legally migrate to the US by investing a minimum of $120,000 upwards and becoming at least a 50% shareholder in the company.
The Kimpton Kawana Bay Project and Why you should Choose it.
The Kimpton Kawana Bay hotel, which will feature an infinity-edge pool overlooking Grand Anse Beach, state-of-the-art gym and spa facilities, exquisite fine dining restaurant, roof-top bar, beach bar, lounge with terrace, and water sports facilities already promises to be a marvel and spectacular piece of real estate wonder. The Grenada Passport is typically processed between 60 to 90 days and checks all the boxes for most individuals’ requirements.
So, if you are a wealthy Nigerian looking for increased access to global opportunities and travel or looking to secure a safety net that second citizenships provide to hedge against economic and political uncertainty, then look no further than Grenada Citizenship by Investment via an investment in the Kimpton Kawana Bay hotel project.