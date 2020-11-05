Business
Meter roll-out: FBNQuest partners investment firms to bridge $1billion metering gap
FBNQuest Merchant Bank and two investment firms have partnered to invest in a mass roll-out of millions of prepaid smart meters.
As a respite to the huge metering gap currently experienced in the country, FBNQuest Merchant Bank has announced plans with Kairos Investment Africa and New Hampshire Capital for a national meter asset finance and management SPV (“MAPCo”).
This is aimed at attracting long term finance for the mass roll-out of prepaid smart meters to millions of electricity consumers in Nigeria who currently are not metered by the electricity distribution companies (DisCos).
This is according to a report by the African Media Agency.
With an estimated metering gap of more than eight million nationwide, the plight of unmetered consumers continues to deteriorate especially as regards indiscriminate and unfair estimated billing. This plight has been a perennial issue that heralded the privatization of the power sector. Therefore, in response to the aforementioned issues, the present regime of President Muhammadu Buhari announced plans to ensure that the 8 million metering gap is closed within a two- year period.
Owing to a deficit of about $1billion in financing the metering gap, the Nigerian Electricity regulatory body issued the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) regulation in 2018.
This was aimed at increasing private participation in providing smart meters and other metering services to electricity consumers which will require about US$1billion.
Under the MAP regulation, the cost of providing prepaid meters has been unbundled from retail electricity tariffs.
To get a prepaid meter, an electricity consumer can either pay the full cost of the meter outright, or can opt to pay a fixed monthly meter service charge over a 10-year period, so as to cover the cost of the meter and on-going provision of metering services by the MAP.
It is this MAP regulation that liberalized the process and enabled the private sector to bankroll the metering gap. This is in addition to FG’s one-year waiver of the 35% import levy on prepaid meters which previously constrained the regulation.
Why it matters
Bridging the metering gap in the power sector will improve revenue collection by DisCos, improve consumer satisfaction and lead to an overall reduction in the collection and commercial losses in the electricity distribution sector.
In addition, it will also bring increased transparency to revenue collection by DisCos and is the first step towards a total phase-out of electricity subsidies.
What they are saying
Commenting on the proposed deal Odion Omonfoman, the chief executive officer of New Hampshire Capital said “MAPCo is proposed to be a key component of the Nigeria Power Sector Recovery Program (PSRP) to put the power sector on the path of sustainability and improved electricity services to Nigerians. The SPV will support the mass roll-out prepaid meters to unmetered electricity consumers and also enable MAPs provide smart metering solutions to Discos and their consumers using the Meter-as-a-Service (MaaS) business model.”
Mr. Oluseun Olatidoye, the Head, Capital Markets of FBNQuest Merchant Bank stated, “the MAPCo SPV will enhance the long term viability of Nigeria’s power sector by leveraging on the depth of the Nigerian capital markets and offer investors unique access to long term investment opportunities through securitization of future receivables backed by the prepaid meter assets. FBNQuest is delighted to be one of the sponsors of this very important SPV in the power sector.”
Ewaen Imohe, CEO of Kairos Investments Africa noted, “the SPV will create and issue financial securities that are backed by prepaid meter assets in the power sector. Given the stable and long useful life of the underlying pool of prepaid meter assets backing the financial securities, we anticipate that there will be a lot of interest from long term investors looking to diversify their investment portfolios. We are proud to be partnering with New Hampshire and FBNQuest on this very important initiative.”
Update: Tank farm in Iseri Iganmu reportedly on fire
A tank farm owned by a major petroleum company and located in the Apapa area of Lagos is reportedly on fire.
A petrol tank farm by Tego Barracks, Iseri Iganmu, Lagos is on fire.
This was disclosed by an eye witness, who said the facility, which is an ex-Oando Terminal, has been in flames for over an hour.
According to the eyewitness, the fire might have been caused by the on-going maintenance (welding works) around the facility.
He said, “The fire might be caused as a result of the welding work going on around the tank farm. I could not see any firefighter around as at the time I saw the flames.”
When Nairametrics contacted Oando, a source in the company said, “We divested out of that business, it’s OVH.”
But the men of the Federal Fire Service are now on ground as it also confirmed the incident via its Twitter handle.
It tweeted, “Men of rhe Federal Fire Service are currently battling the fire at Oando Tank Farm by Tego Barracks.”
What you should know
Last month, Nairametrics reported that the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), promised to enforce safety practices in tank farms operating in the country, and will not allow it to be compromised.
The disclosure was made by DPR’s Zonal Operations Controller, in Port Harcourt, Mr. Bassey Nkanga, during a tour of tank farms with the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee, on the relocation of tank farms from residential areas.
He said, “DPR will continue to improve, we talk safety and safety is our watchword. The oil and gas industry knows that our vision on safety, cannot be compromised. But in the event of lapses, we allow room for correction until the required compliance level is met in terms of minimum safety requirements.”
ASUU gives conditions to call off its nationwide strike action
ASUU has announced conditions that the Federal Government must meet for it to call off its nationwide strike.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has given some conditions to be met before they suspend the strike embarked upon on March 23, 2023.
ASUU said it will suspend the strike if the Federal Government pays their withheld salaries and completes the negotiations of what led to the strike. The union accused the government of trying to use hunger – a weapon of war, to suppress its members.
The disclosure was made by ASUU’s Zonal Coordinator, Prof Ade Adejumo, while speaking with Newsmen at the University of Ibadan on Wednesday, in the company of Professor Moyo Ajao; Professor Ayo Akinwole, Ibadan; Dr. Femi Abanikannda from the University of Osun; Dr. Dauda Adesola from Kwara State; and Prof Olusiji Showande from Lagos State.
ASUU said despite the length of time it gave the Federal Government to see reasons, they failed to utilize it.
Adejumo said, “We are ready to suspend the strike if the government pays our withheld salaries and completes the negotiations that led to the strike. Our children too are tired of staying at home, but we cannot work on empty stomachs while politicians’ homes and warehouses are filled with palliative materials that they don’t even need.”
“Government is using hunger to suppress us. Rather than for Government to utilize the opportunity of the lockdown to address our grievances, it was during that lockdown that our salaries were stopped, so that our members could die of hunger in their various homes. It took a high level of intervention before our members were paid amputated salaries for three months, after which the Government resorted to blackmail by whipping sentiments against us while taking our members as enemies deserving of starvation.”
“The intellectuals are citizens, not enemies but the Government appears to have declared war on us using the weapon used during the war against adversaries – hunger. Some people have been wondering why ASUU is on strike again. The simple answer is that ASUU is on strike because of the survival of the university system, where many of us still have our children as students since we cannot afford to sponsor our children abroad with our measly salaries as politicians do.”
“ASUU is on strike in order to restore the past glory of public universities and address the infrastructural decay and deficit in our institutions. ASUU is on strike for the legitimate dues of its members who are the least paid in the tertiary education sub-sector. For the sake of emphasis, the truth that will shock many Nigerians, which is available for verification, is that Chief Lecturers in some tertiary institutions, who are not required to supervise postgraduate students or conduct research, earn more than professors in our lopsided education system.”
ASUU said there is nothing new they are demanding from the politicians in government than for them to honor their own agreements with the union. It recalled how the government agreed to inject funds to revitalize our universities in 2019 and nothing has been done about it till this moment.
The Union also corroborated the earlier stance of its National President, Comrade Biodun Ogunyemi, that the issue of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) is a distraction to the union.
It said, “Apart from IPPIS being a cesspool of corruption as many Nigerians who are at its receiving end have attested to; there is no serious-minded country in the world where university lecturers and intellectual assets of the country are lumped together in payment with the civil service. We raised this point of order when the system was introduced and there was a joint team constituted to work things out.”
“The alternative, University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) that we developed, and which has been successfully demonstrated at least three times to the satisfaction of government, is still being subjected to an unending process of integrity tests. We are being played around like ping pong, as Government keeps approbating and reprobating at the same time.”
Going further, the union stated that IPPIS is a violation of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2003 (also known as the Universities Autonomy Act No 1 2007 (as amended)) which the National Assembly signed into law on July 30, 2003, and subsequently gazetted by the Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette Number 10, Volume 94 of January 12, 2007.
What you should know
ASUU embarked on a nationwide industrial action on March 23, 2020, following its dispute with the Federal Government over their insistence on the implementation of the IPPIS in the payment of University lecturers’ salaries and allowances, as against the ASUU-developed homegrown payment platform, UTAS, which they believe guarantees the autonomy of the university.
The Minister for Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had hinted that ASUU would soon suspend its strike, following efforts by the Ministries of Finance, Education, Labour and Employment, and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to meet with ASUU and resolve the disagreement on the controversial IPPIS.
Afreximbank launches $1.5 billion collaborative COVID-19 response facility
Afreximbank has announced the launch of a $1.5 billion collaborative COVID-19 Pandemic Response Facility
The African Export-Import Bank, Afreximbank has announced the launch of a $1.5 billion collaborative COVID-19 Pandemic Response Facility (COPREFA), aimed at supporting African countries with finance to battle the economic impact of the pandemic.
The Bank announced this on Wednesday in a statement, as it stated that the funds would be made available to African Central Banks and Trade organizations and would also be used to finance equipment needed to deal with food security challenges.
“COPREFA is designed to support African economies to overcome myriads of challenges including commodity price shocks, a significant drop in tourism and disruption to supply chains and export manufacturing.”
“It will also address the sudden declines in financial flows, including a drop-off in trade and project finance, migrant remittances, portfolio investment, and Foreign Direct Investments,” it stated.
The Bank announced that the support would be done through regular channels including direct funding, lines of credit, confirmation and refinancing of documentary credits.
“Support will be available through direct funding, lines of credit, confirmation, and refinancing of documentary credits, guarantees, cross-currency swaps, and other similar instruments.
“The co-financed facility led by Afreximbank leverages strategic partnerships with other multilateral financial institutions and other international financial institutions in co-financing, risk-sharing of transactions and promoting integrated trade solutions to support African economies on navigating the impact of COVID-19.
“In March 2020, a financial package called the Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility (PATIMFA) was launched solely by Afreximbank to support economies through the pandemic – a facility of which over five billion dollars has been disbursed will be implemented alongside COPREFA.”
Afrexim President, Benedict Oramah, said the scheme will work with other schemes in Africa to help the continent battle the economic downturn.
“That is why we are supporting African economies forcefully at this time of great difficulties.
“COPREFA, a product of a unique international partnership, is a major contribution to the global fight against the pandemic and will work alongside our other programmes to ensure Africa’s future remains bright beyond this economic shock.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in April that the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) announced the provision of a $10 billion COVID-19 Response Facility for Nigeria and other regional member countries to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.
In September, the bank disbursed $200 million to Zenith Bank Plc Nigeria, in a bid to support critical imports under emergency conditions, and maintain foreign currency trade flows impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.